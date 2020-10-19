Columnists
More agriculture loans but longstanding bottlenecks remain
Despite the flurry of funds provided via intervention policies, long-standing bottlenecks in the agric sector still exist.
According to local media reports, the Minister for Agriculture, Sabo Nanono through an information official of the Agric ministry announced plans by the ministry to provide relief for farmers in form of interest-free loans, and effective input subsidisation. According to the statement credited to the minister’s representative, the relief is for the recent covid-19 disruptions to farming activities and flooding in Kebbi, Jigawa and Kano states. In addition,
the minister stated the interest-free loans would be provided through a partnership of the Agric ministry and the Central Bank of Nigeria.
We acknowledge that farming activities have been significantly affected in 2020 due to covid-19 movement restrictions during the planting season as well as abnormal rainfall patterns which led to flooding of farmlands. That said, we note that the farmers/herders clashes remain a significant threat to agricultural productivity. These unfortunate events have led to a spike in food prices refelected in the food inflation rate of 16.66% in September according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). Thus, we consider provision of reliefs for farmers important to restore farming activities and output level back to pre-covid levels.
However, we note that the agriculture sector remains plagued with long-standing structural challenges which if ameliorated, would significantly improve output level and drive the country towards its goal of achieving self-sufficiency in food production. Some of the long-standing bottlenecks include; poor transport network to connect farmlands with main markets, poor storage facilities, sub-standard farming inputs, crude agricultural techniques
etc. These in our view, are the reasons why the funds that have been pumped into agriculture via different intervention schemes such as Anchors Borrowers Program (ABP) and Commercial Agricultural Credit Scheme (CACS) have yielded limited results and remain riddled with repayment controversies.
In our opinion, while short term relief for farmers is necessary to immediately alleviate some of the pressures on food prices in the short term, we think some of the flurry of funds provided via intervention policies should be directed at resolving long-standing bottlenecks to truly maximise the full potential of Nigeria’s agriculture promise.
CSL Stockbrokers Limited, Lagos (CSLS) is a wholly owned subsidiary of FCMB Group Plc and is regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission, Nigeria. CSLS is a member of the Nigerian Stock Exchange.
1 Comment
Leave a Reply
Columnists
Inflation rate climbs to 30-month high
Data for September showed that headline inflation in Nigeria rose for the thirteenth consecutive month to a 30-month high.
Yesterday, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) released inflation data for the month of September which showed that headline inflation in Nigeria rose for the thirteenth consecutive month to a 30-month high of 13.71% in September compared with 13.22% in August. On a m/m basis, the headline inflation index increased by 1.48% in, 0.14ppt higher than August’s 1.34%. The pressure on headline inflation in July was broad based as increases
were recorded across both the food sub-index and core sub-index.
In September 2020, the food sub-index was up 16.66% (0.66ppt higher than September’s 16.00%) while it rose by 1.88% on a m/m basis (0.21ppt higher than August’s 1.67%). In our last inflation note, we highlighted how abnormal rainfall patterns, reduced farming activities in the lockdown months and sustained farmers/herdsmen clashes have hampered farm output since the beginning of the harvest season. We believe, the poor harvests which
directly impacts the supply side of the food market negatively amidst a recent scarcity of grains impacted prices negatively in September. Unsurprisingly, the COICOP baskets that recorded the highest increases were oil and fats, fish, potatoes, yams & other tubers, meat, bread & cereals and fruits.
In addition, the core sub-index rose by 10.58% (0.06ppt higher than August’s 10.52%). On a m/m basis, core sub-index rose by 0.94% in September (1.05% in August). According to the inflation report, the biggest increases in the core sub-index basket were recorded in; passenger transport by air, pharmaceutical products, hospital services and passenger transport by road. We think the increase in the pharmaceutical products, hospital & medical services is reflective of covid-19 induced pressures and imported inflation pressures on medical equipments. That said, we highlight that the core sub-index grew at a slower pace despite the impact of higher electricity tariffs and fuel costs in September.
Looking ahead, we expect inflationary pressures to persist. Though we are entering the main harvest months of the farming season, we expect harvests to remain disappointing due to earlier mentioned factors. Thus, we think inflationary pressures will be largely food driven. The Federal Government has agreed to subsidise electricity tariffs for the next 3 months, so we expect this to stem pressures on the core sub-index.
CSL Stockbrokers Limited, Lagos (CSLS) is a wholly owned subsidiary of FCMB Group Plc and is regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission, Nigeria. CSLS is a member of the Nigerian Stock Exchange.
Columnists
The “EndSARS” protests and the problem of police reform in Nigeria
The protest is more than a clamour for an end to police brutality, but rather to growing frustration about the state of the economy.
Youths across the country, mobilized through various social media platforms have taken to the streets in the past few days to protest against the activities of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), which has long been accused of unlawful arrests, torture and extrajudicial killings. The Federal Government after a few days of protests was forced to announce that the squad has been disbanded. This, however, did not bring an end to the protests as the
protesters claimed that similar announcements had been made in the past without any effective reform measures.
The protesters demands now appear to have widened to include calls for reforms across the country’s entire police system and they have come up with a 5 point agenda which include; Immediate release of all arrested protesters, Justice for all deceased victims of police brutality and appropriate compensations for their families, setting up of an independent body to oversee the investigation and prosecution of all reported police misconduct within a
period of 10 days, carrying out psychological evaluation and retaining of all disbanded SARS operatives before they can be deployed and an increase police salary and adequate compensation. On Tuesday, the police announced a new unit tagged the Special Weapons and Tactics team (SWAT) which effectively would take over the duties of the defunct SARS. Shortly after this announcement, social media was awash with a new hashtag #EndSWAT.
The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) is the primary law enforcement agency in Nigeria under the leadership of the Inspector General of Police. Prior to 1930, there were regional police forces that were merged to form the NPF. The NPF over time has experienced endemic problems with recruiting, training, inefficiency, and indiscipline leading to widespread corruption which has resulted in a low level of public confidence. Public perception of the Nigerian police are largely negative. There have been several calls and efforts geared towards a reform of the police force over the years but these have not led to any significant improvement in police service delivery. Recently, state governments began to clamour for a devolution of the police force to allow for the establishment of State Police. A Police Reform Bill was proposed as an Act of the National Assembly on 30th May 2018 and was passed by the Senate on 17th April 2019. It was signed into law by the President this year. Insecurity remains one of the biggest challenges facing Nigeria today and the NPF is central to responding to these challenges.
That said, the protests in our view point to more than a clamour for an end to police brutality but rather to a growing frustration among the Nigerian youth about the state of the economy. The protesters who typically are youths below the age of 30 are a part of the Nigerian population that have never seen the system work. From erratic power supply, widespread unemployment, poor healthcare, poor educational system characterised by
incessant strikes, one can understand the growing frustrations in the minds of these young people. In our view, the Nigerian Government needs to see this as a strong signal to not only address the poor state of the economy but to priortise the issues concerning the young people in the country.
CSL Stockbrokers Limited, Lagos (CSLS) is a wholly owned subsidiary of FCMB Group Plc and is regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission, Nigeria. CSLS is a member of the Nigerian Stock Exchange.
Columnists
Government to give consumers discounts on tariffs
The hike in electricity tariff is considered ill-timed by many especially in the face of hikes in fuel price and value-added tax.
According to a report, following threats of protests by the Nigerian Labour Union, the Federal Government after suspending the recently effected tariff increase for two weeks has agreed to give Nigerian electricity consumers a discount on their bills for three months ending 31 December, to provide relief for those that have been affected by covid-19. This agreement is expected to be formalized at a final meeting on Sunday with the Presidency. The total discounts will result in the federal government paying as much as N5bn monthly in subsidy which is to be funded by a VAT rebate to be offered to Discos till the end of the year.
READ: How to access CBN’s N250 billion intervention fund for gas sector
Based on the agreed terms, electricity customers across Bands A-C, who saw a tariff increase will enjoy different levels of discount. Band A customers will get a 10%(N2.49/kwh) reduction in tariff increase. Band B consumers will get a 10.5% (N2.24kwh) reduction in tariff while Band C consumers will get a 31% reduction in tariff increase
amounting to N5.46 per kWh. Band D & E customers who were not affected by the recent increase will get no discount. The agreement reached also provides that 6million meters funded by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) will be made available through the National Mass Metering Programme (NMMP).
READ: DisCos ask FG to reduce cost of gas in power generation
Early September, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) and the Distribution Companies (Discos) finally effected a hike in the unit price of electricity after many years of going back and forth. The hike in electricity tariff though considered a freemarket reform that should keep the power sector in tune with market realities and drive efficiency, was considered ill-timed by many especially in the face of hikes in fuel price and
value added tax. Furthermore, income levels in general, have failed to keep pace with the steep rise in living costs resulting from the accelerated cost-push inflation over recent years. Loss of jobs induced by the pandemic has also left many consumers highly improverished as the pandemic has led to many businesses cutting workforce or implementing steep salary cuts.
READ: Customers to pay for metering through cost of tariff – NERC
A major challenge in Nigeria’s electricity value chain remains liquidity and the most potent factor driving the liquidity squeeze in the sector stems from the non-cost reflective tariffs charged by the Discos. This has remained a major clog in the wheel for the Discos, making most of them technically insolvent. Another major problem driving inefficiency within the power sector value chain is ineffective metering. While some consumers avoid paying for
power consumed through meter bypass, some other consumers are made to pay for what they haven’t consumed through estimated billing by discos.
READ: FG announce extension of suspension of new electricity tariff by 1 week
While we are uncertain about how much respite the proposed discounts will bring to consumers that have been improverished by the effects of the pandemic, if the agreement to provide 6million meters is kept, then we can say that the labour negotiations were not futile. In our view, without cost-reflective tariffs, it will be impossible to make any meaningful progress in improving power supply and as such consumers will at some point have to come to terms with an increase in tariffs.
READ: Despite billions on agriculture, food inflation up by 108% since 2015
CSL Stockbrokers Limited, Lagos (CSLS) is a wholly owned subsidiary of FCMB Group Plc and is regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission, Nigeria. CSLS is a member of the Nigerian Stock Exchange
Stanley
October 19, 2020 at 11:26 pm
Our agriculture should be remodeled to feed industries, especially for raw materials that, due to local shortages and corresponding high prices, are being imported by Nigerian manufacturers. Emphasis should be on very large scale production which leads to cost reduction, better quality produce and higher competitiveness should they need to export the excess. Therefore, giving tons of subsidized inputs to millions of untrained and uncoordinated local farmers would not only maintain the undesirable status quo, but would also continue to result in poor repayment of such loans as most of the farmers lack the capacity to run their farms professionally. In fact many choose to resell the extra inputs which they view as gifts from the government rather than as loans to be repaid. Perhaps more emphasis should be placed on supporting commercial farms instead, as they already have some structure that can be built on, if we are truly serious about revolutionising agriculture.