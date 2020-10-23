Market Views
GTBank, Dangote Cement keep Bulls roaring high
Market breadth closed positive as NASCON led 20 Gainers as against 6 Losers topped by NNFM at the end of today’s session.
Nigerian stock market ended its last trading session on an impressive note. The All Share Index gained 0.47% to close at 28,697.06 points as against +0.40% appreciation recorded on Thursday.
Nigerian Stock Exchange market capitalization now stands at N14.99 Trillion. Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stands at +6.91%.
- However, the Nigerian bourse trading turnover fell short of expectation as volume moved dipped by 9.11% as against -4.67% downtick recorded on Thursday. ACCESS, GUARANTY, and UBA were the most active to boost market turnover.
- AFRINSURE leads the list of active stocks that recorded an impressive volume spike at the end of today’s session.
Top gainers
- NASCON up 10.00% to close at N14.3
- PZ up 7.32% to close at N4.4
- ZENITHBANK up 1.69% to close at N21
- GUARANTY up 1.50% to close at N30.45
- DANGCEM up 0.67% to close at N151
Top losers
- NNFM down 9.89% to close at N4.19
- NPFMCRFBK down 4.29% to close at N1.34
- HONYFLOUR down 4.21% to close at N0.91
- UNIONDAC down 3.70% to close at N0.26
- VITAFOAM down 3.23% to close at N6
Outlook
Nigerian bourse continued its bullish run amid a shutdown of economic activities at Nigeria’s economic nerve center, Lagos, Rivers amid ongoing curfew put in place in order to calm hostilities prevalent in some areas.
- Bulls seem to be rallying high amid soaring crude oil prices, and high buying pressure noticed in some Nigerian blue-chip stocks like Dangote Cement, GTBank.
- Nairametrics however envisage you seek the advice of a certified stockbroker when choosing stocks to buy, as some of these stocks exhibit cyclic returns in principle.
#EndSARS Bull return to Nigerian Stock Market amid Looting
The market breadth index was positive with 20 gainers against 10 losers.
Nigerian bourse advanced today by 0.40%, to close at 28,563.87 points. The All Share Index was up by 0.40%, with the year-to-date return at +6.39% and market capitalization at N14.92 trillion. Investors gained N59.78 Billion.
- A total volume of 311.3 million units of shares, valued at N469billion exchanged hands in 3,375deals. GUARANTY was the most traded shares by volume and value at 77.8million units and N2.33billion.
- The market breadth index was positive with 20 gainers against 10 losers. UACN (+8.33%) led the gainer’s chart today, while GLAXOSMITH (-3.57%) topped the laggards.
- All sectors were bearish – Insurance, Oil & Gas, Consumer Goods, and Banking were lowered by 0.93%, 0.07%, 0.06%, and 0.03%, respectively save for the Industrial sector index which appreciated by +0.15%.
Top gainers
- UACN up 8.33% to close at 8.33%
- STANBIC up 2.33% to close at 2.33%
- DANGSUGAR up 2.22% to close at N13.8
- WAPCO up 2.02% to close at N17.65
- MTNN up 1.45% to close at 1.45%
Top losers
- GLAXOSMITH down 3.57% to close at N5.4
- INTBREW down 2.95% to close at N6.25
- CAP down 1.07% to close at N18.5
- FBNH down 0.82% to close at N6.05
- ZENITHBANK down 0.72% to close at N20.65
Outlook
Nigerian bourse against all odds recorded impressive gains. The gain was recorded amid, falling crude oil prices, and significant records of looting at a number of Nigerian urban areas triggered by the ongoing political unrest in Nigeria.
- Buying pressure from NSE30 stocks like MTN Nigeria, Stanbic IBTC Bank, Dangote Sugar, UACN lifted the All Share Index value upward.
Investors maid the prevailing macro are repositioning their portfolio for Q3 earning results amid a drop in market liquidity at Thursday’s trading session.
- Nairametrics, still envisage readers to be cautious about choosing stocks to buy, on reports coming from the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) revealing Nigeria had lost more than N700 billion in economic value since the #EndSARS protests started a few weeks ago.
Investment Tips
Where to invest $10,000 right now
Entrepreneurs, financial experts and investment analysts suggest what sectors or assets to invest in if you have $10,000.
The upsurge in COVID-19 cases around the world has kept global investors flocking the world’s safe-haven currency at an exponential rate, the high demand for the greenback is coming on the high geopolitical uncertainty prevailing in today’s financial market.
Also, it’s important to note at the currency market, the U.S dollar remains king. According to the International Standards Organization, 90% of currency trading done globally involves the U.S. dollar, most crypto assets, virtually the most liquid commodities are priced in the U.S dollar not forgetting about 40% of the world’s debt is dominated in the greenback.
So Nairametrics felt it paramount to ask a hedge fund manager, entrepreneurs, and financial experts, about what sectors or assets they would invest in if they had, say, $10,000.
Their responses were revealing and diverse as they were varied—ranging from; buying global equities, local stocks, real estate holdings to investing in digital assets.
Gavin Smith, veteran trader, and managing partner at Panxora Crypto Hedge Funds.
I would scale into BTC $2,000 now, $2,000 when it comes off to $10,000, then add $2,000 at $9,000 and another $2,000 at the $8,000 level. If BTC then breaks above $13,000 I would buy any of the above orders that had not been filled of the remaining $2,000. I would put $500 into each of these four DeFi protocols: LINK, COMP, KNC, and OMG.”
DeFi is an exceptionally volatile market and these would need active management, but they represent an opportunity with exceptional upside potential. This is a market our analysts are building a profile in, to advance our DeFi hedge fund later in the year.
Debo Adejana – Founder, MD/CEO – Realty Point Limited.
I follow the investment wisdom that says, ‘invest in what you know and understand’. I know and understand real estate probably more than any other investment asset class.
So, the decision as per what I will invest in with $10,000 which should be upwards of N4m is simply; Real Estate. I will either do rental income property as part of a properly organized shared-ownership structure or speculate on land depending on how much time I have with the money. The reasons are very basic, real estate investments have been known to survive and surpass any and every challenge.”
Darlington-Morsi Onyemaka, Co-founder Quba Exchange Forbes Accelerator Cohort ’20.
One of the main pointers to a good investment portfolio is diversified across multiple asset classes which should be according to the investor’s risk appetite. Looking at my long-term investment strategy, real estate fits in perfectly for Ten-thousand dollar investment. My portfolio is already jam-packed with high-risk assets and Real Estate will do a great job at hedging the risk factors without minimizing profitability in any significant way.”
Francis Obasi Cofounder and CEO of Lead Wallet.
If I have a spare $10,000 right now for investment, first, I’ll invest 55% of the funds into new crypto startups being run by professionals and backed by companies like Coinlist; LID Protocol, and Binance. Second, I’ll invest 20% of the funds into Lead Token as there is still potential for massive growth in the coming months/years. Third, looking at the situation of Nigeria, and not knowing where the current protest (uprising) on #EndSARS is headed, I’ll reserve the rest 25% in USDC/USDT to hold against a potential Naira crash. I’m confident that there is every possibility that the Dollar will become scarce again in the coming weeks/months due to the ongoing protest, thereby returning instant gains for immediate spending on basic needs.”
Dapo-Thomas Opeoluwa Global Markets analyst and an Energy Trader.
“There are so many ways to invest $10,000. The real question depends on the investor. His risk appetite, his investment horizon, when does he or she want to liquidate? The answers to these now limit the options of investments. So for safe and long-term investments, I always advise investing in index funds, Eurobonds or the Nigeria International Debt fund. This is with the caveat that says ‘low risk equals low returns’. Also, I usually would say, invest in investments that beat inflation so you won’t suffer negative real turns.”
Victoria Njimanze Investment Analyst at a Nigerian Investment Bank
Well, off my head I’ll go with Bonds, cryptocurrency, Stocks, and then alternatives. I would definitely make my findings first, but I’ll make a larger portion go into Bonds say 40%, 30% in cryptocurrency, 20% in stocks, and 10% in alternatives like commodity market so as to have a diversified portfolio.”
Akinsola Esan, a credit risk analyst at Nigeria’s Tier 1 Bank.
Basically, the goal is to earn substantial returns on investments – dividends, capital appreciation, and secondly, beat inflation in naira which is currently about 12.85%. With $10,000, I’ll spread my investments across foreign equities such as purchasing and holding stocks of companies like Apple, Facebook, Google, Fastly, Nio, Amazon, to list but a few, and also buy some top-performing dollar-denominated Mutual funds such as Vantage dollar funds and some other ones recommended by Nairametrics. Lastly, I will look in the area of cryptocurrencies by investing as much in bitcoin, Ethereum, and other recognized Cryptos. There are some dividend-paying stocks listed on the Nigerian stock exchange as well, I will consider holding a number of them.
Bottom line
Due to the present fickle nature of global financial markets, most financial experts interviewed above are unsurprisingly keen on mostly U.S dollar-dominated financial assets, thus reflecting the greenback’s dominance in demand amid the COVID-19 infection exploding at an alarming rate.
UBA most traded Nigerian stock, investors profit N128 billion W/W
Nigerian bourse in spite of prevailing protest by many Nigerian Millenials ended the past week bullish.
Nigerian bourse in spite of prevailing protest by many Nigerian Millenials ended the past week bullish.
The Nigerian All-Share Index and Market Capitalization both appreciated by 0.86% to close the week at 28,659.45 and N14.980 trillion respectively. Investors gained N127.61 Billion.
- A total turnover of 1.955 billion shares worth N22.978 billion in 22,844 deals was traded this week by investors on the floor of the Exchange. This is in contrast to a total of 3.140 billion shares valued at N35.372 billion that exchanged hands last week in 35,099 deals.
- The Financial Services industry (measured by volume) led the activity chart with 1.648 billion shares valued at N18.824 billion traded in 13,050 deals; thus, contributing 84.29% and 81.92% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.
- The Conglomerates Industry followed with 99.313 million shares worth N87.823 million in 553 deals.
- The third place was the Consumer Goods, with a turnover of 60.570 million shares worth N991.189 million in 3,269 deals.
- Trading in the top three equities namely United Bank for Africa Plc, Guaranty Trust Bank Plc, and Zenith Bank Plc. (measured by volume) accounted for 885.515 million shares worth N15.881 billion in 6,308 deals, contributing 45.30% and 69.11% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.
- The NSE All-Share Index and Market Capitalization both appreciated by 0.86% to close the week at 28,659.45 and N14.980 trillion respectively.
Top gainers
- ETERNA PLC. up 34.99% to close at N4.90
- INTERNATIONAL BREWERIES PLC. up 12.92% to close at N5.33
- CADBURY NIGERIA PLC. up 12.59% to close at N8.05
- GUINNESS NIG PLC up 12.33% to close at N16.85
- LAFARGE AFRICA PLC. up 10.88% to close at N18.85
- TOTAL NIGERIA PLC. up 10.00% to close at N 112.20
- PRESCO PLC up 8.93% to close at N65.90
- UNION DIAGNOSTIC & CLINICAL SERVICES PLC up 8.33% to close at N0.26
- MAY & BAKER NIGERIA PLC. up 8.33% to close at N3.25
- NASCON ALLIED INDUSTRIES PLC up 7.88% to close at N13.00
Top losers
- E-TRANZACT INTERNATIONAL PLC down 26.38% to close at N1.73
- PORTLAND PAINTS & PRODUCTS NIGERIA PLC down 10.31% to close at N2.00
- CONSOLIDATED HALLMARK INSURANCE PLC down 8.11% to close at N0.34
- ROYAL EXCHANGE PLC. down 7.41% to close at N0.25
- CUTIX PLC. down 5.81% to close at N1.62
- AXAMANSARD INSURANCE PLC down 5.67% to close at N1.83
- CUSTODIAN INVESTMENT PLC down 4.76% to close at N5.00
- FIDSON HEALTHCARE PLC down 4.63% to close at N3.50
- ARDOVA PLC down 3.61% to close at N12.00
- GLAXO SMITHKLINE CONSUMER NIG. PLC down 3.45% to close at N5.60
Outlook
Nigerian bourse ended positive W/W amid mixed oil prices as COVID-19 raging onslaughts infected over 38 million people globally.
- Trading activities turned relatively impressive W/W amid the prevailing macro, showing the high intensity of protests by Nigerian youths clamoring for police reforms.
- The Nigerian inflation rate surged to 13.71% (year-on-year) in September 2020, indicating a 0.49% point difference when compared to 13.22% recorded in August 2020, thereby temporarily weakening the buying pressure of top financial-based stocks.
- Nairametrics envisage cautious buying amid rising COVID-19 caseloads globally.