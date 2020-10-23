Business
#EndSARS: President Buhari reaffirms commitment to protecting the rights of all citizens
President Buhari has reassured that the rights of all citizens will be protected.
President Muhammadu Buhari has restated his commitment to improving good governance and ensuring that the rights of all citizens are protected, in a bid to preserving the unity of Nigeria. He made this known during a virtual meeting with all living former Heads of State and Presidents of Nigeria.
According to a statement by the Presidency via its official Twitter handle, the meeting was well attended by former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo, Goodluck Jonathan, Chief Ernest Shonekan; former Heads of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida, and Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar.
The meeting comes less than 24 hours after President Buhari’s state of the nation address, where he called for an end to the #EndSARS protests as their voices have been heard.
Backstory
Nairametrics had earlier reported that President Buhari would be presiding over a National Security Council meeting with former Heads of State and Presidents.
According to the information contained in the tweets, President Buhari stressed that his administration will continue to improve good governance through the defined democratic process and sustained engagement.
During the meeting, the President recounted the initial concessions made by his administration on the demands of youths protesting against the excesses of some SARS members.
Buhari said that all the demands are accepted and that he has proceeded immediately to scrap SARS and commence the process of addressing the other demands made.
Instagram tenders apology for flagging #EndSARS posts as fake
Instagram has apologized for its algorithm malfunction that led to the flagging of #EndSARS posts as fake.
Social media is not just changing the way we communicate, it’s changing the way we are governed and the way we live in society.
Instagram apologizes for its algorithm malfunction that leads to the dismay of its users.
Backstory:
Instagram on the 21st of October flagged a series of posts in support of #EndSARS protest killings, as false information.
Users received messages of, “False: The same false information was reviewed in another post by fact-checkers. There may be small differences. Independent fact-checkers say this information has no basis in fact.”
This came as a huge disappointment to some of its users as the company refused to be of help in a critical time.
The social networking service apologizes, saying that its algorithm incorrectly flagged the posts, “Yesterday our systems were incorrectly flagging content in support of #EndSARS and marking posts as false. We are deeply sorry for this. The issue has now been resolved, and we apologize for letting our community down in such a time of need,” they stated
Yesterday our systems were incorrectly flagging content in support of #EndSARS, and marking posts as false. We are deeply sorry for this. The issue has now been resolved, and we apologize for letting our community down in such a time of need.
— Instagram Comms (@InstagramComms) October 22, 2020
The incident of October 20th took place at the Lekki toll plaza where the Nigerian military shot at several of the youths who were on a peaceful protest seeking an end to police brutality amongst other demands. Amnesty International confirmed that about 12 of the protesters were killed while hundreds of them sustained injures.
What you need to know:
The #EndSARS movement was first introduced in 2017. Its most recent protest started on the 7th of October, youths initiated back the protest to call for the disbandment of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) unit of the Nigeria Police Force.
Update: Lagos eases curfew; now between 6pm and 8am
The Lagos State Government has relaxed the earlier imposed 24-hour curfew to now be effective from 6 pm to 8 am.
The Lagos State Government has eased the 24-hour curfew which was earlier imposed on Tuesday, October 2020, to now run from 6 pm to 8 am.
This was disclosed by the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Friday, October 23, during a press briefing at State House Marina, after a tour of the state to inspect the level of destruction of public and private infrastructure during the #EndSARS protests that later turned violent.
This means residents can go out between 8 am and 6 pm with effect from tomorrow (Saturday, October 24, 2020).
Sanwo-Olu said, “We have decided that we are going to be easing the curfew from tomorrow (Saturday) morning, and what that easing means is that people will be allowed to go out from 8 am to 6 pm.
“For emphasis, from 8 am tomorrow morning, you will be allowed to go out, to go wherever you wish till 6 pm in the evening,” he said.
The governor said that the state needs to heal from the violence that had engulfed the state these past few days and declared that the healing has started.
Governor Sanwo-Olu, urged residents to the mindful of the barricades on the roads while driving, especially at night.
He disclosed that he had visited the various hospitals where some of the victims of the violence, especially the shooting in Lekki, were receiving treatment.
The governor also hinted that following the destruction of properties as a result of the violence, officials of the Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) would embark on a thorough cleaning of the state.
He appealed to residents to try as much as possible to stay at home if it was not very important for them to go out.
Governor Sanwo-Olu said, “We have commenced the clean-up of the city because the city needs a whole lot of clean-ups; a whole lot of roadblocks, tires burnt on the roads.
“So, LAWMA (officials), as you have seen, are out already and they will be working all through the night and in the event that they do not finish, I want to admonish and appeal to motorists and our citizens to be careful.”
“If you do not need to go out, please stay at home, and if you must go out, please drive with a lot of caution because there’s still a lot of tires, barricades, and a lot of broken bottles on the roads,” he pleaded.
Ebonyi State Government proscribes ASUU, other unions in the state university
Ebonyi State Government has proscribed ASUU, other unions in the state university.
The Ebonyi State Government on Thursday announced the proscription of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), the Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU) and other labour unions at the Ebonyi State University, Abakaliki.
The only body currently allowed to exist in the university is the Students’ Union Government.
According to a report from Punch, while making the disclosure during a meeting with the leadership of the unions, Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, said this was to ensure that their activities do not have any negative impact on the resumption of activities in the university.
The Ebonyi State Governor said, “The decision was taken in order to ensure that academic and non-academic unions’ activities do not negatively affect the resumption of Ebonyi State University and commencement of academic/ non-academic activities in the state-owned university.”
This decision by the Ebonyi State Government is coming at a time when ASUU has been in dispute with the Federal Government over the implementation of the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) and have been on strike for over 7 months.
Meanwhile, the Ebonyi State Commissioner for Education, Dr. Onyebuchi Chima, revealed that approval had been given for the release of N500m for the payment of staff salaries.
He added that the institution was also granted a loan of N300m for the setting up of small and medium scale enterprises (SMEs) to help boost its Internally Generated Revenue, while the state’s mushroom and the citrus farms were also donated to the school.
He disclosed that the governor has approved the implementation of school fees by students in order to help cushion the effects of hardship their parents are currently facing.
Chima said, “All teaching and non-teaching staff members are encouraged to resume normal university activities immediately. All teaching and non-teaching staff shall be paid 80 per cent of their monthly outstanding salaries except those who refused to immediately commence work. Accordingly, EBSU management and SUG are encouraged to keep records of staff that resume for work. In order to ameliorate the hardship of parents/students in the payment of school fees, the Visitor of EBSU/Governor of Ebonyi State University, Dr David Nweze Umahi has approved that EBSU University Management should implement ‘staggered school payment’ system.”