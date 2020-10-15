EndSARS: I support the youths in this peaceful protests – Pastor Adeboye

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor E. A. Adeboye says he supports the peaceful #EndSARS protests, as the protesters speak up against police brutality.

He made this known in a statement on Wednesday evening after protests continued around the country.

“The Redeemed Christian Church of God identifies with Nigerians presently protesting against brutality and the abuse of power by the very institution established to protect them,” the Church said.

The Church said it understands and appreciates the concerns of Nigerian youths and urges for an immediate end to police brutality across the country.

It added that it still notes the responsibility of the Police in maintaining law and order and urges for the Police to align its strategies with the needs of the people.

“The Church welcomes the disbandment of the SARS, and notes the establishment of a new outfit called the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) but advises that it should not be a case of old wine in a new bottle.”

RCCG urged young Nigerians to comport themselves orderly across the country and express themselves within the confines of the law.