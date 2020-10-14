Columnists
NESG: From high-tables to work-tables
NESG has focused on vital themes that underscored the need to expeditiously rebuild the Nigerian economy.
It used to be the case that the Nigerian economy stood on an intellectual tripod that comprised the academia, the civil service and the private sector.
All three legs did not, strictly speaking, work in tandem towards achieving a common goal. Whilst the professors theorised with minimal input from the field, the civil servants formulated and implemented public policies from a weak economic knowledge base and the private sector carried the can for every flip-flop in the marketplace.
If goals aligned along the line, it was largely circumstantial, not the result of careful planning. If not, all three parties met at conference tables to produce ad hoc solutions to the country’s myriad of economic challenges.
The need for more strategic planning for national economic development spurred a band of key players in the private and public sectors, the civil society and the academia to conceive the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) in 1993.
The Group’s mandate is to promote and champion the reform of the Nigerian economy away from a largely public sector, closed-door affair into an open, globally competitive economy.
The six underlying principles of NESG emphasized; a commitment to a free-market economy, the encouragement of private sector investment, the creation of an enabling environment, governance in the national interest, commitment to the rule of law, and the establishment of an economic foundation for democracy.
Twenty-six years into its annual Summits, the NESG has kept faith with its vision of strategically promoting inclusive growth, achieving impactful economic policy reforms and ensuring stakeholder satisfaction.
Of significance is the theme of the third Summit in 1996, ‘Unlocking Nigeria’s Economic Potential’, the outcome of which influenced the Federal Government’s institution of ‘Vision 2010 – A Long Term Free Market Development Plan for Nigeria.’ Subsequent Summits focused on vital themes that underscored the need to expeditiously rebuild the Nigerian economy.
Much of the positive outcomes generated at NESG Summits derived from shifting emphasis from the ‘talk-a-thon’ approach of conferences to a ‘Paying to Serve’ culture in which NESG members invest their time, resources and capabilities in advancing the public/national interest.
As the pioneer Vice-Chairman, Mr Dick Kramer, clarified it: “We substituted High-Tables for Work-Tables (because) we knew that it would take sitting in small groups with the government officials to make the policy changes we needed for Nigeria to happen.” The resultant Technical Working Groups (TWG) have continued to serve as the engine room for the operations of NESG and the core groups that engage in the follow-up commitments established at the maiden summit in 1993.
If anything, the ready acceptance of the recommendations of the NESG by successive governments point to the fact that the Group had filled yawning gaps in development planning in Nigeria. Indeed, the NESG’s qualitative interventions could be felt in its recommendation of far-reaching economic and institutional reforms that were essential for the nation’s return to and sustenance of democracy.
The recommendations include; the creation of the Niger Delta Development Commission, the implementation of the Universal Basic Education Programme to enhance literacy in Nigeria and institutional reform to turn around years of systemic and institutional corruption, which presage the establishment of the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).
Also notable was NESG’s partnership with the Obasanjo administration, which led to the development of the medium-term economic agenda called the ‘National Economic Empowerment Development Strategy’ (NEEDS) and its domestication as the ‘State Economic Empowerment Development Strategy (SEEDS), and the ‘Local Government Economic Empowerment Development Strategy’ (LEEDS).
The strategic idea behind the formulation of NEEDS-SEEDS-LEEDS was to activate Nigeria’s political economy by empowering private sector enterprises to become the engine of growth. It similarly redefined and re-emphasized the role of government within the context of policy formulation and the establishment of appropriate legal and regulatory framework, which underlines a core part of the NESG mandate.
NESG’s Summits and contributions from its members also set the tone for the comprehensive review of Nigeria’s telecommunications and broadcasting policies and the consequent deregulation of the Information and Communication Technology sector. The full liberalisation of the sector and the auction of mobile telephony licences also helped to change the face of communication in Nigeria.
In the financial services sector, the 2004 banking consolidation programme, which reduced the number of banks in the country from 89 to 25, was an offshoot of Summit deliberations. Recommendations from NESG also impacted maritime and seaports reforms, especially in respect of accelerated ratification and domestication of all pending International Maritime and Shipping Codes and Conventions to which Nigeria was a signatory.
The strategic concession, commercialisation and privatisation of Nigeria’s sea ports, maritime local content development through the Cabotage Act and Bareboat Charter Regulations to boost tonnage, the establishment of Unified Maritime Administration for the full implementation of all Maritime Codes, Conventions and Protocols and improving Security and Safety of Nigerian Maritime Domain, which led to the establishment of the Presidential Implementation Committee for Maritime Safety and Security (PICOMSS).
In the education sector, the NESG reached an agreement with the National Universities Commission (NUC) to collaborate on the development of solutions that strategically drive effective development of a productive university system that also guarantees quality and relevant education for national development and a globally competitive economy.
That collaboration aims to bridge the gap between business and the academia. Beyond this, the NESG has also established a working committee that comprised the NESG and the NUC to review the blueprint on the Rapid Revitalisation of University Education in Nigeria, 2019-2023. This was sequel to the discovery that the current strategy did not align with the future of work and needed to be coordinated with critical stakeholders in the public and private sectors.
Also worthy of commendation is NESG’s strategic alliance with the European Business Policy Council to provide international investors in Nigeria with a dedicated platform to engage government on conducive environment and policies for foreign investments in Nigeria.
One must also recognize the smooth collaboration of NESG with the National Assembly and the legal profession which gave rise to the National Assembly Business Environment Roundtables (NASSBER), a wholly private-sector funded body made up of working groups that hold regular meetings and review selected legislations. NASSBER collaborates with some other stakeholders to facilitate the speedy passage of critical bills to improve Nigeria’s economy.
Whilst stakeholders are agreed that the NESG has reasonably demonstrated the capabilities to sustain its mandate, there still are misgivings that the body has yet to maximise its ability to secure sufficient legislative powers to back its initiatives. Even at this, the body cannot take the bulk of the blame. In 2019, NESG did point out that the non-passage of some priority bills has contributed to the persisting regulatory environment that has contributed to low investor confidence and slowed Nigeria’s economic growth.
Let us look at the records. According to NESG, NASSBER had identified 31 priority Acts and Bills as crucial for economic development and enabling business environment. Of the Acts and Bills, 16 were passed by the Senate and the House of Representatives, with four pending at both chambers. Thirteen of these bills were transmitted to President Muhammadu Buhari for his assent. However, he assented to only two, that is, the Secured Transactions in Moveable Assets Act and Credit Reporting Act. The President later withheld assent to four of the bills.
Till date, the NESG can be said to have succeeded in playing its self-assigned role as the country’s foremost economic think-tank and a bridge between the government and private sector stakeholders. As the NESG converges on Abuja between October 26 and 27 for its 26th Summit, much is expected from the body as participants reflect on the state of the Nigerian economy, rethink the country’s economic fundamentals and deliberate on the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the socio-economy.
Perhaps, it is fitting that the opening plenary topic of the Summit is ‘Nigeria’s Turning Point.’ At 60, Nigeria truly needs to adopt a different approach from its current hit or miss policy of economic management to a sustained policy planning regime aimed at achieving economic growth and development. That approach, the NESG maintains, will be anchored on a robust partnership between sub-national governments and the private sector to capitalize on sub-national factor endowments to achieve global competitiveness. In the age of economic and physical lockdown brought on by the global coronavirus pandemic, it is also critical, as the Summit is set to do, to consider ‘Counting the Costs: The Economic Impact of COVID-19’ at the Summit’s plenary session.
As has been the success story of the NESG since its inception, robust contributions and recommendations are expected from the 26th edition that will assist the government in no small way in the management of the economy. This fact can almost be taken for granted. What remains to be seen is the willingness of government to support NESG with the political will to ensure that Nigeria meets the United Nations-approved Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.
Dotun Adekanmbi a Consultant writes in from Lagos.
Government to give consumers discounts on tariffs
The hike in electricity tariff is considered ill-timed by many especially in the face of hikes in fuel price and value-added tax.
According to a report, following threats of protests by the Nigerian Labour Union, the Federal Government after suspending the recently effected tariff increase for two weeks has agreed to give Nigerian electricity consumers a discount on their bills for three months ending 31 December, to provide relief for those that have been affected by covid-19. This agreement is expected to be formalized at a final meeting on Sunday with the Presidency. The total discounts will result in the federal government paying as much as N5bn monthly in subsidy which is to be funded by a VAT rebate to be offered to Discos till the end of the year.
Based on the agreed terms, electricity customers across Bands A-C, who saw a tariff increase will enjoy different levels of discount. Band A customers will get a 10%(N2.49/kwh) reduction in tariff increase. Band B consumers will get a 10.5% (N2.24kwh) reduction in tariff while Band C consumers will get a 31% reduction in tariff increase
amounting to N5.46 per kWh. Band D & E customers who were not affected by the recent increase will get no discount. The agreement reached also provides that 6million meters funded by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) will be made available through the National Mass Metering Programme (NMMP).
Early September, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) and the Distribution Companies (Discos) finally effected a hike in the unit price of electricity after many years of going back and forth. The hike in electricity tariff though considered a freemarket reform that should keep the power sector in tune with market realities and drive efficiency, was considered ill-timed by many especially in the face of hikes in fuel price and
value added tax. Furthermore, income levels in general, have failed to keep pace with the steep rise in living costs resulting from the accelerated cost-push inflation over recent years. Loss of jobs induced by the pandemic has also left many consumers highly improverished as the pandemic has led to many businesses cutting workforce or implementing steep salary cuts.
A major challenge in Nigeria’s electricity value chain remains liquidity and the most potent factor driving the liquidity squeeze in the sector stems from the non-cost reflective tariffs charged by the Discos. This has remained a major clog in the wheel for the Discos, making most of them technically insolvent. Another major problem driving inefficiency within the power sector value chain is ineffective metering. While some consumers avoid paying for
power consumed through meter bypass, some other consumers are made to pay for what they haven’t consumed through estimated billing by discos.
While we are uncertain about how much respite the proposed discounts will bring to consumers that have been improverished by the effects of the pandemic, if the agreement to provide 6million meters is kept, then we can say that the labour negotiations were not futile. In our view, without cost-reflective tariffs, it will be impossible to make any meaningful progress in improving power supply and as such consumers will at some point have to come to terms with an increase in tariffs.
The great debt buy back
Did Nigeria make a good deal in paying cash to write off a debt that was made up primarily of interest and late payments?
In 1964, the Nigerian government awarded the contract for the construction of Kanji Dam to a Consortium of Italian Civil Engineers. The cost of the dam is put at $209million. To build the dam, the government obtained a $13.1million loan from a European nation, Italy. This became Nigeria’s first Paris Club loan. From that initial loan in 1964, the total external debt of Nigeria grew to $36.99billion in December 2004.
The external loans have ballooned because Nigeria executed ambitious development plans to become industrialized. In the early 80s, the market price of Crude oil crashed, and Nigeria no longer had foreign currency earnings to service her external loans. To compound the issue literally, the Nigerian Military regimes from 1985-1998 simply stopped making any payments whatsoever.
In 2006, the Paris Club reached an unprecedented arrangement with Nigeria to restructure and write off the entire external debt owed by Nigeria. In essence, Nigeria paid $18billion to write off a total of $36.99billion in external debt, with an initial $6billion to qualify for debt relief. The relief offered was a write-off of $16billion. Nigeria then bought back $8.2billion of the debt at discount and paid off the final $6billion, translating to a 60% discount. This was a novel agreement secured by Nigeria because the Paris Club does not do debt write-offs at a discount.
Did Nigeria make a good deal in paying cash to write off a debt that was made up primarily of interest and late payments? I conclude yes.
It is important to understand what makes up the loans Nigeria was carrying as external debt, these were mostly export credit loans, commercial credits, and trade arrears guaranteed by the Federal Government of Nigeria. These were not bilateral loans at concessionary rates but commercially based loans, which the inability to repay led to the suspension of Lines of Credit to Nigeria. This forced the country to pay for imports with dollar cash, further depleting the reserves. Nigeria was in a classic debt trap, where she could not make enough payment to offset the principal of the loan, but only service them.
To put this in proper perspective; in a presentation by the then Minister of Finance, Dr. Okonjo Iweala, to the US Council of Foreign Relations, she said
“The rescheduled amount in December 2000 comprised 24% late interest; 21% interest; 48% principal arrears, and only 7% principal balance.
“The external debt as rescheduled was made up only of 7% of the principal sum, the rest were penalties, and these penalties had accumulated since December 2000 to the tune of about $5 Billion.”
This is the definition of a debt trap. If Nigeria was only rescheduling 7% of the principal, a full 93% was simply unpayable.
As of 2003, Nigeria’s Debt to GDP was at 57%. This meant the entire output of Nigeria was more than half of the total external debt. Even worse, Nigeria’s external debt to revenues in 2003 was nearly 100%. In essence, Nigerians were simply working to pay debt externally first and when those debts were not paid, it created a charge on future revenues.
Another factor was that the external debt of Nigeria is mainly with European nations. This meant that as Nigeria sold crude oil in USD and the dollar depreciated, the debt stock grew. In fact, Dr. Iweala said, “Cross-currency exchange risks have added over $5 billion to the debt stock in dollar terms since 2001, due to dollar depreciation. Dollar accounts for less than 25% of debt stock.”
What you should know
- Nigeria had borrowed commercial loans on terms that charge interest for late payment, which compounded the loans.
- Nigeria’s output was 57% of external debt.
- Nigeria’s revenues were 100% of revenues.
Bottomline
No entity can survive with such metrics. Thus, Nigeria’s debt buyback was a wise move to pay off the principal sum, eliminate future penalties and exchange risk, and start over in proper management of the nation’s debt. Recall that Nigeria remains the only nation to have bought back its debts at a discount from the Paris Club.
Traders Voice…A Better Tomorrow
The proposal sees the economy growing by 3 percent in 2021, with inflation printing at 11.95 percent.
How many more negative hashtags are we going to have this year? It appears the year 2020 keeps birthing
negative news. The term, Nigeria is a “youthful population” is ironic, because it just seems like it has not meant
much for several years. For a country that the youths make up about 65 per cent of its population, yet gravely
underrepresented in every area of the government. They say we are the leaders of tomorrow, but it almost feels
like there is little to no plans being made for us to become the leaders of tomorrow. Despite all the challenges
of unemployment, discrimination, insecurity and many more faced by Nigerian youths, we still manage to see
a good number of us defeating the odds. Last week re-established the power of the future leaders and what
could be achieved if we all come together to fight for a common cause.
However, we would rather not get political on this, but would like to express how proud we are of the brave
young men and women who are relentlessly and peacefully fighting for justice and an end to police brutality in
Nigeria. Just as we stood against police brutality in America, we at Comercio Partners also stand against police
brutality here in Nigeria. Afterall, how are we meant to make wealth if we are not alive?
“The only real prison is fear, and the only real freedom is freedom from fear.” Aung San Suu Kyi
#Endpolicebrutality
The 2021 Budget Proposal – Practicable or Hopeful?
Last week, the Federal Government presented the 2021 budget to the National Assembly, providing a fiscal
plan that has a disturbing semblance to the unrealistic theme of your favorite science fiction movies. But
distressingly, this proposal was not made for the cinemas. So, let us start by looking at the assumptions:
Oil Price Benchmark – $40/bl
Oil Production Estimate – 1.86 mbpd
Exchange Rate – N379/$
2021 GDP Growth Projection – 3.00%
2021 Inflation Target – 11.95%
The 2021 budget assumptions simply follow the same pattern as previous years, providing a buttered-up
economic expectation of the upcoming fiscal year. Delving into the realism of the assumptions, the oil price and
production targets of $40/bl and 1.86 mbpd, respectively, are the closest attainable figures in the assumption
lineup. However, let us also bear in mind that the initially proposed and approved benchmarks for crude oil
price and production estimate for 2020, which stood at $57/bl and 2.18 mbpd, respectively, both seemed
realistic when presented but became far-fetched once the Covid-19 pandemic hit the global economy.
More interestingly, the proposal sees the economy growing by 3 percent in 2021, with inflation printing at 11.95
percent. This growth target comes in against the reality of a looming recession following the 6.10 percent
contraction seen in the second quarter and a N2.3 trillion economic stimulus plan that we are struggling to pay
for. Also, with inflation at 13.22 percent in August, one can only wonder what will happen once the electricity
tariff and petrol pump price increase fully join the party. The exchange rate target is also not a true reflection,
as most individuals and companies cannot get FX at the official rate.
Looking at the revenue – expenditure dynamics, the budget proposes an aggregate expenditure of N13.08
trillion, which compares to a projected revenue of N7.89 trillion built on shaky assumptions. In an unlikely
scenario where we generated the total sum of expected revenue, we are still left with a deficit of N5.20 trillion,
to be financed majorly by new borrowings totaling N4.28 trillion. However, this implies that the government
will embark on more borrowings in 2021, which would provide slight support for the depressed rates in the
fixed income space and mop up some of the excess liquidity in the system. Nevertheless, the fiscal plan appears
to be unrealistic given the current and expected macroeconomic atmosphere.
Looking at the entire budget assumptions, it raises questions. For a country that has been battling with FX supply,
inflation rate and interest rates, one cannot help but ask, ‘what would have to give going forward into next
year?’ The CBN has consistently reiterated that its major focus is on developing the real sector and has been
trying to do this by implementing policies to keep interest rates low to encourage lending, whilst also using one
of the asymmetric corridors such as the CRR debits to try to curb excess liquidity and reduce pressure on FX.
However, revenue has been a major challenge in Nigeria and has been further threatened by the wake of the
covid-19 pandemic which begets the question, ‘how sustainable can the low-interest rates be when projecting
a huge budget deficit and reduced liquidity next year?’
Please feel free to join in the conversation we would love to hear your thoughts on this.
Where is the money?
The equities market sustained its bullish momentum last week as the Nigerian Stock Exchange All Share Index
(NSEASI) advanced by 5.30% WoW to close at 28,415.31 points. The market breadth closed at +5.86x (vs.
+0.54x recorded last week) as the market recorded fifty-three (53) advancers in contrast to fourteen (14)
decliners in the week. We expect the anticipated profit-taking activity this week to create good entry points for
investors still looking to take advantage of the fundamentally sound stocks with good dividend yield.