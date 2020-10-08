Business
IITA Signs MoU with Nigerian Cassava Growers
Nigerian Cassava Growers and IITA have signed an MoU to improve seeds of cassava varieties.
The International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA), recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Nigeria Cassava Growers Association (NCGA) for the second phase of BASICS-II project, to improve seeds of cassava varieties.
The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation awarded the Building of Economically Sustainable and Integrated Cassava Seed System (BASICS-II) to IITA in May, to transform the cassava seed sector.
At the formal signing of the MoU, the Director-General, IITA, Nteranya Sanginga, who was represented by Gbassey Tarawali, Officer in charge of IITA Abuja, said that the project will midwife a new role for cassava seed producers and root farmers in Nigeria.
He further said that the project will provide another impetus to develop a commercially sustainable and viable model for cassava seed system in the country, as well as address one of the major problems that has limited the power of cassava in Africa, in terms of poverty reduction and livelihood improvement among growers.
According to him, “We are sealing an alliance by all actors to ensure facilitation and supply of quality certified and disease-free seeds to farmers, to help Nigerian smallholders improve their productivity and family income. Our vision is to see that at the end of this project, we have a commercially sustainable model for cassava seed system, which can be replicated in other parts of Africa. Therefore, our model must increase not only farmers’ income but also roots for processors and the industry, who will in turn contribute to the socio-economic development of our communities.”
On his part, the President of the Nigerian Cassava Growers Association (NCGA), Segun Adewumi, said the MoU will enable the regeneration of various varieties of cassava and ensure more yields and better quality of products.
According to him, “We are really excited as we look forward to the cassava revolution that will enable our cassava industrial derivatives compete favorably in the domestic and international market. With this development, many of the utility industrial items like ethanol, industrial starch, sweetener, and others for which we spend hundreds of billions of Naira to import can be produced in Nigeria. Incidentally these products are raw materials to other essential utility items with limitless market potential; this is to say cassava can trigger industrial revolution in Nigeria.”
The Head of Cassava Team, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Chinedu Ogbonnaya, reiterated the apex bank’s commitment to support farmers’ access to certified seeds.
Mr. Ogbonnaya said his bank is currently supporting cassava production in Nigeria with N25 billion in 2020.
He promised that the bank will strengthen partnership with other stakeholders to create a community of seed entrepreneurs across the cassava value chain.
The BASIC-II project consists of six components mainly, ensuring integration of breeding and seed system activities, development of early generation seed enterprises and development of commercial seed entrepreneurs.
Others are, development of the processor-associated seed system model, quality control and disease management, and catalyzing scaling and replication through partners.
NCDMB and NITDA to set up committee to foster development of local content
NCDMB and NITDA have agreed to foster their collaboration in the development of local content.
The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), and the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) in a bid to foster the development of local content, have agreed to set up a joint committee.
According to the press release which was released by the NCDMB, via its official Twitter account, the Executive Secretary of NCDMB, Engr. Simbi Kesiye Wabote and the Director-General of NITDA Mr Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi made this decision after a virtual meeting which was held on Microsoft Teams.
The Executive Secretary of NCDMB and the DG of NITDA agreed to set up a six-man joint committee that will foster their collaboration in the development of local content in information and communications technology, oil and gas industry and related sectors.
During the meeting, Engr. Simbi Kesiye Wabote listed areas of collaboration to include the direct engagement of youth and the promotion of in-country production of motherboards, electronic components, system integration and assembly.
He explained that other areas of the collaboration will include the mentoring of the beneficiaries of NCDMB through sponsored GSM repair training, development of mobile applications and personal computer applications as well as the optimization of the use of locally developed virtual meeting platforms.
The Director-General of NITDA described the planned inter-agency committee as an excellent idea. He explained that the perfect time for collaboration between NCDMB and NITDA is now, given the similarities in the mandates of both agencies, especially as the COVID-19 pandemic had compelled several sectors of the economy to digitize their operations.
He identified capacity building as another possible area for collaboration between NCDMB and NITDA, indicating that personnel from about 100 government agencies were undergoing training currently at NITDA’s e-government center in digital transformation.
Abdullahi recalled that NITDA partnered with NCDMB in training 1000 youths in Yobe State on GSM repairs. He stressed the need for further mentorship of the trainees until they get to the market.
The DG of NITDA remarked that in order to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in the next 10 years in line with the President’s pledge, a partnership between the agencies is needed to develop a monitoring and evaluation portal that can track the number of people trained and mentored, in a bid to monitor and track efficiently the jobs they create.
UPDATE: Gas station explodes in Ipaja, Lagos, claims 8 lives, razes 25 houses, 16 lock-up shops
One reportedly dead, many properties burned down in a gas explosion in Baruwa.
Another gas explosion has rocked Lagos, as a gas station exploded in Baruwa area of Ipaja, Lagos.
The explosion, which occured early on Thursday, has claimed eight lives, razed 25 houses (bungalows) and 16 lock-up shops, according to Lagos State Emergency Agency (LASEMA).
The explosion, according to Director General of LASEMA, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, occurred around 6am.
He said emergency responders have been mobilised to the explosion site.
But no fire services on ground according to reports as at the time this report was filed.
Oke-Osanyintolu said, “The explosion occurred and the agency activated a response plan. Initial disaster assessment is as follows: casualties still being assessed but eight fatalities have been identified so far. 25 houses that are mostly bungalows, 16 lock-up shops and one primary school have been affected.
“Firefighters and rescue workers are operating at the incident scene. The gas emission has been identified and curtailed. Damping down is ongoing.”
Initial disaster assessment is as follows:
Casualties still being assessed, 8 fatalities identified so far
25 houses (mostly bungalows)
16 lock up shops
1 Primary School
Updates will follow as firefighters and rescue workers continue to operate at the incident scene. https://t.co/MXj0YfjqhG
Back story: Exactly two weeks ago, September 24, Nairametrics reported when a gas tanker explosion occurred at the Ifako-Ijaye area of Lagos with at least 50 people sustaining burn injuries.
According to a statement from LASEMA, an unidentified truck conveying gasoline had a lone accident and exploded.
It said that the impact of the explosion led to a fire outbreak on adjoining buildings with several vehicles burnt. It also pointed out that several persons were injured and have been taken to the nearest hospital for treatment.
Libya arrests 3 men suspected of burning Nigerian to death in Tripoli
3 Libyans who are suspected to have killed a Nigerian migrant have been arrested.
The Libyan authority has announced the arrest of 3 Libyans who are suspected to have killed a Nigerian migrant worker by setting him on fire in Tripoli.
While making the disclosure on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, the Tripoli-based Interior Ministry confirmed the arrest of the 3 suspects, in what a U.N. agency described as another senseless crime against migrants in the country.
The Libyan Country Chief for the International Organization for Migration (IOM), a UN migration agency, Federico Soda, said that those responsible for the crime must be held accountable.
This is coming on the heels of a report earlier yesterday, that a migrant worker was burned to death in the Libyan capital, Tripoli—the latest of abuses that migrants and refugees face in the conflict-stricken country.
It was revealed that the 3 Libyans on Tuesday stormed a factory where African migrants were working. The Libyans detained one of the workers, who was a Nigerian, poured petrol on him and set him on fire with no clear motive yet for the shocking crime.
According to the IOM, there are about half a million migrants in Libya, with some of them having worked in the oil-producing country before it descended into chaos and warfare, and others attempting to travel through it to Europe.
The IOM and the United Nations High Commission for Refugee (UNHCR), U.N. refugee agency have both repeatedly said that Libya should not be classified as being safe for migrants.
Thousands of migrants, including Nigerians, have attempted the very dangerous sea crossing to Europe this year, with hundreds drowning quite often in shipwrecks.
In July, three migrants from Sudan were shot dead by Libyan authorities while trying to flee detention after they were disembarked in Khums.
In May, some 30 mostly Bangladeshi migrants were shot dead in a southern desert town, after being abducted by a local gang, according to Bangladesh and the Libyan Interior Ministry at the time.