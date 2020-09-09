Cryptocurrency
Buying signs: Ethereum whales increase their Ether holdings by 84%
Ethereum non-exchange whale increased its holdings by +84% this past month.
In spite of the recent sell-offs recorded across Financial markets, large entities known as whales had increased their buying pressure on Ether coins.
Data retrieved from Santiment Research Company reveals top ETH whale holders are confident in crypto’s 2 market cap coin. Data also indicates the top Ethereum non-exchange whale increased its holdings by +84% this past month.
Their bag jumped from 3.16m to 5.80m in this time span!
🐳 To clear any doubt that top $ETH whale holders are confident in #crypto's #2 market cap coin, our data indicates the top #Ethereum non-exchange whale increased its holdings by +84% this past month. Their bag jumped from 3.16m to 5.80m in this time span! https://t.co/UIHcZtt4Fy pic.twitter.com/kgJjwuP2qP
— Santiment (@santimentfeed) September 8, 2020
What you should know: Nairametrics had in recent times, observed the high movement by these Ethereum Whales as these large entities have purchased almost half of all the Ethereum mined so far in 2020.
This is clear evidence that major investors are now looking at the future potential of ETH as an investment despite the recent sell-offs recorded in the second most capitalized crypto market.
In addition, the recent boom in Defi tokens is as triggered an unusually high volume of transactions on the Ethereum network, often leading to congestion and a surge in transaction fees charged by ETH miners.
Quick fact: Ethereum is a cryptocurrency designed for decentralized applications and deployment of smart contracts, which are created and operated without any fraud, interruption, control, or interference from a third party.
Ethereum is a decentralized system, fully independent, and is not under anybody’s authority. It has no pivotal point, and its platform is connected to thousands of its users through their computing system around the world, which means it’s almost impossible for Ethereum to go offline.
Tether mints 250,000,000 USDT
Tether treasury minted a whopping 250 million USDT.
Tether, the most valuable stablecoin by market capitalization, has been gaining a lot of traction in recent times. The latest development is that Tether treasury minted a whopping 250 million USDT, as seen on Whale Alert, an advanced blockchain tracker and analytic firm.
💵 💵 💵 💵 💵 💵 💵 💵 💵 💵 250,000,000 #USDT (251,574,783 USD) minted at Tether Treasury
— Whale Alert (@whale_alert) September 8, 2020
At the time this report was drafted, Tether traded at $1.00 with a daily trading volume of $41.44 billion. USDT price is down -0.2% in the last 24 hours. It has a circulating supply of 14 billion coins and a max supply of 10.2 billion coins.
Quick fact: Tether is designed as a blockchain-based cryptocurrency whose digital coins in circulation are backed by the same value of traditional fiat currencies like the U.S dollar, Japanese Yen, or the Euro. It trades under the ticker symbol USDT.
A few months ago, Bloomberg reports stated that the momentum with the help of the U.S dollar was expected to make Tether gain and move to the second spot.
“Absent an unlikely reversal in predominant crypto trends, it should be a matter of time until Tether passes Ethereum to take the No. 2 spot in total assets behind Bitcoin. Receiving help from widespread adoption with a workable case as a proxy for the world’s reserve currency, there seems little to stop the increasing adoption of the dollar-linked stablecoin,” the report stated.
Population of holders of at least 0.1 Bitcoin surpasses 3 million
Bitcoin wallets holding 0.1 is now over 3 million.
The number of individuals with Bitcoin (BTC) assets of 0.1 coins or more has just broken into new all-time highs. Recent data obtained from Plan B, an institutional investor, shows that the number of Bitcoin wallets holding 0.1 is now over 3 million.
#Bitcoin is a fast growing country in cyberspace with a population of sovereign individuals who prefer to use BTC for storing wealth and doing transactions:
– population 3M (#134 largest of the world)
– monetary base $200B (#21 largest globally) pic.twitter.com/MdCzaTGFKm
— PlanB (@100trillionUSD) September 7, 2020
Quick fact: The smallest unit of Bitcoin is known as Satoshi, which is 0.00000001 Bitcoin. But since this number is so little, you can’t actually buy 1 Satoshi on any crypto exchange. On Coinbase, for example, the minimum amount you can purchase starts from 2 dollars.
In an explanatory note to Nairametrics, Ekene Ojieh, Head of Public Relations and Corporate Strategy at Buffalo Chase, a crypto-asset custodian management firm, gave vital insights on why BTC seems to be the next safe-haven asset. She said:
“In the past few months, gold saw a new all-time high of $2034 which is about 42.6% in the last decade.
“Bitcoin has gained about 8.9 million percentages over the last decade. Security and scarcity are the topmost reasons why traders have trust in safe-haven assets like gold and bitcoin.
“Bitcoin would outperform gold in a foreseeable future because it’s easily accessible for anyone with internet and of course a more profitable asset than gold.”
The number of BTC wallets holding 0.1 BTC or greater has been increasing since the plunge of the 2017 bull run, after reaching its peak.
Meanwhile, a report released by America’s most valuable bank, JP Morgan Chase believes that Bitcoin is a store of value asset.
“Though the [bitcoin] bubble collapsed as dramatically as it inflated, bitcoin has rarely traded below the cost of production, including the very disorderly conditions that prevailed in March,” said JPMorgan experts in a report led by the head of U.S. interest rate derivatives strategy, Joshua Younger, and cross-asset research analyst, Nikolaos Panigirtzoglo
Ethereum whale transfers $76 million worth of cryptos
unknown ETH whale moving 216,016 ETH worth $76 million,
Ethereum whales are definitely up to something of late; major entities, often called whales, have increased the movement of their Ethers in large quantities, as ETH prices rebound lately.
Data from advanced crypto tracker Whale Alert revealed an unknown ETH whale moving 216,016 ETH worth $76 million, transferred from an unknown wallet to another unknown wallet just a few hours ago.
🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 216,016 #ETH (76,083,859 USD) transferred from unknown wallet to unknown wallet
— Whale Alert (@whale_alert) September 6, 2020
As at the time this report was drafted, Ethereum traded at $354.36 with a 24-hour trading volume of $21 billion. ETH price is up 5.5% in the last 24 hours. It has a circulating supply of 110 million coins and a max supply of ∞ coins.
What is an Ethereum Whale?
In the Ethereum world, traders or investors who own a large number of Ethereum are typically called whales. This means an Ethereum whale would be a single Ethereum address owning around 1,000 Ethereum or more.
What you need to know: Ethereum is a cryptocurrency created for the deployment of smart contracts and decentralized applications that are designed and operated without any fraud, interruption, control, or interference from a third party.
While Ethereum refers to the blockchain network, the native currency that flows within the Ethereum economy is called Ether (ETH).
On Ethereum, all transactions and smart contract executions require a small fee to be paid called Gas. In technical terms, Gas refers to the unit of measure on the amount of computational effort required to execute an operation or a smart contract.