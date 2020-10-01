Financial Services
Nigeria @ 60: The Banking Sector and the Nigerian economy
The banking sector in Nigeria has come a long way but financial inclusiveness still remains a hurdle to scale through.
Nigeria celebrates 60 years of gaining her independence from the colonial masters. Six decades of diverse ideas and reforms, which helped build the financial service sector to the point where it stands. It is imperative to consider how far the industry has come, and the outlook for the sector.
Gone are the days, where it is compulsory for customers to visit their bank before opening an account or completing a transaction, now it can be done at the comfort of their homes. This is a function of continuous reforms implemented and adopted by the financial sector of the country, via embracing the use of internet as a medium of banking.
These reforms and ideas have propelled the Nigerian banking industry into a major economic driver of the nation, accounting for 34.2% of the total equities market capitalization of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE).
A cursory look at historic data, reveals that the banking sector has witnessed significant growth over the years, starting in the 80s with the African Banking Corporation and the Bank of British West Africa, now First Bank of Nigeria, to a total of 23 commercial banks, and an aggregate asset value of N41.9 trillion as at December 2019, coupled with other variant financial services in the country.
Brief history
The origin of modern banking in Nigeria dates back to the 80s, but notably the establishment of the Central Bank of Nigeria, through the Central Bank Act of 1958. Ever since then, the apex bank has gone through a number of restructuring and Act amendments, to sail the banking sector to its current position.
In 1997, an amendment made the Central Bank of Nigeria directly responsible to the Minister of Finance, with respect to the supervision and control of bank and other financial institutions, while extending the supervisory role of the bank to same.
Meanwhile, the current legal framework within which the CBN operates, is the CBN Act of 2007, which repealed the CBN Act of 1991 and all its amendments. The Act provides that the CBN shall be a fully autonomous body in the discharge of its functions under the Act, and the banks and other financial institutions Act, with the objective of promoting stability and continuity in economic management.
These amendments and many more, helped widen the number of commercial banks in the country, as well as other financial services firms such as Fintechs, Mortgage banks et al.
The banking sector and the Nigeria economy
It is no doubt that the banking system in any given society is the artery, through which the economic lifeblood of the nation runs. Also, the economic well-being of the country will, to a very large extent, depend on the strength of the financial sector. This is evident in the Gross Domestic Product figures (GDP), which shows that financial sector grew by 28.41% (real terms) in Q2 2020, despite the economy contracting by 6.1%.
The financial sector contributed 3.6% in real terms to the total GDP in the second quarter of 2020, a positive movement from 3.1% recorded in the previous quarter (Q1 2020), and 2.63% in the corresponding quarter of 2019, a clear indication of steady growth and great resolve, despite economic downturn.
The banks play the critical role of mobilizing savings from the surplus economic units, while directing same to the deficit economic units for investment purposes, which in turn brings about economic development to the country.
This is can be seen from credit statistics report, that the banking sector contributes significantly to the effective functioning of other sectors of the economy. According to data obtained from Nairalytics – the research arm of Nairametrics, credit issued to various sectors of the economy increased by 40.1% in 5 years, indicating an additional credit of N5.38 trillion to stand at N18.82 trillion.
It is worth noting that the Oil and gas sector holds the highest share (26.27%), followed by the Manufacturing and General services sector with N3.07 trillion and N1.64 trillion respectively.
Banking sector reforms
Over the past six decades, banking reforms have been articulated as means of enduring the stability of the banking system and ultimately, the attainment of economic growth. The financial system is more than just being an institution that facilitates payment and extend credit, rather it encompasses all functions that direct real resources to their ultimate users.
Mainly, banking reforms usually set to achieve macroeconomic goals of price stability, full employment, high economic growth, and internal and external balances. In Nigeria, the reforms have been directed towards financial intermediation, financial stability, and confidence in the system.
In Nigeria, the apex bank has the oversight role of managing financial institutions and dynamic role of manipulating financial related factors in boosting the economy. The strive for structural and economic development, has brought about the adoption of online banking, which has witnessed significant growth and acceptance since inception.
A look at the value of POS transactions in the country vis-à-vis that of cheque transactions, indicates an upward trend, while the later shows reduction. This can only mean that the Nigerian populace are appreciating the usage of online platforms, as means of banking rather than the traditional approach of hardcopy banking.
Also, between January and May 2020, the number of active bank accounts increased by 32.26 million in 5 months. Total bank accounts increased by 35.19 million in the same period, despite the restriction on movement across the country, indicating the likely usage of online and mobile account opening tools.
Outlook for the sector
Earlier in April, Nairametrics reported that Moody’s Investors service had projected a negative performance for the Nigeria banking sector, stating that the banks will face weakening loan quality and foreign currency liquidity challenges, as depressed oil prices and the global pandemic weigh on the Nigeria economy.
However, the banks have shown resolve during the pandemic, as 13 listed Nigerian banks posted an aggregate profit after tax of N439.1 billion, increase of 6.67% when compared with N411.7 billion posted in the relatable period of 2019. This is a clear indication of the banking sector’s wit and innovation, even in a time of global economic pandemonium.
Owing to the recent reduction in monetary policy rate by the CBN, from 12.5% to 11.5%, bank net interest income is expected to come under pressure as observed in the first half of 2020. Meanwhile, Mr. Ugochukwu Obi-Chukwu, the Founder of Nairametrics, believes that net interest margins will however improve due to access to cheaper funds. He stated further, that banks profits are expected to be flat at the end of the year, due to lower than expected net interest income and higher non-performing loans.
It is observed that some Nigerian banks are in pursuit of diversifying and restructuring into holding companies. This could be a strategic movement by the banks to explore other revenue sources, and branch into other territories in search of new market growth. However, it is to be noted that the best banks in Nigeria today are not Holdcos.
In conclusion, the banking sector in Nigeria has come a long way but with room for improvement, as financial inclusiveness still remains a hurdle to scale through, despite the fact that Nigerians have to a large extent, accepted online as a means of banking.
At 60, the Nigerian Banking sector is not in a bad position.
Happy independence!
Financial Services
How declining interest rates, others drive a shift in Nigeria’s investment sector
It has been noted that the declining rates of interest have forced savers to turn to mutual funds.
There is an ongoing paradigm shift in the Nigerian investment space, especially due to the crash in interest rates in the first half of 2020.
This fact was revealed in the presentation of a revolutionary report recently released by Coronation Asset Management, titled, “Shifting the Appetite of Nigerian Investors; From Savings to Mutual funds.”
The report highlighted that Nigerian investors are faced with difficult choices, as interest rates have crashed; therefore the options are either to wait for the rates to rise in the future or accept more risk, in order to increase returns. The report also highlighted that over the last 10 years, it has been remarkably easy to beat inflation by buying FGN Treasury Bills, which averaged 2.57% above inflation between 2010- 2019. However, with the crash in interest rates in the first half of the year, this era has ended abruptly.
Gold rush
In a keynote presentation, the Head of Research at Coronation Asset Management, Guy Czartoryski, stated that the declining rates of interests have forced savers to turn to mutual funds, as a way of managing and protecting their money.
He also stated that the total assets under management (AUM), over the last four years 2015-2019, more than doubled in inflation-adjusted terms, and were up in nominal terms by over 305%. He further remarked that the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in total AUM from 2015 to 2019, was 22% in inflation-adjusted terms, and 42% in nominal terms. It would be difficult to find a Nigerian industry that matches this.
At the moment this industry is only about one-tenth the size of the Pension Funds, but it is growing fast.
Breakdown analysis
- Money Market funds grew, from 2015 to 2019, at a CAGR of 28% in inflation-adjusted terms and 49% in nominal terms, faster than the fund management industry as a whole. They grew by 11% in the first half of this year.
- Fixed Income funds grew, from 2015 to 2019, at a CAGR of 82% in inflation-adjusted terms, and 111% in nominal terms. Growth has picked up rapidly in the past two years, with growth at 60% during H1 2020, in nominal terms.
Distribution of Mutual Funds
- The AUM of the fund management industry stood at N1.3 trillion (US$3.4bn), as at 30 June 2020.
- The distribution by type is Money Market funds, 61.4%; Fixed Income funds, 16.6%; US dollar bonds funds, 10.4%; Infrastructure fund (one fund), 4.4%; Real Estate funds, 3.2%; Mixed funds (i.e. money market plus fixed income plus equity), 1.9%; Exchange Trade funds, 1.0%; Equity funds, 0.8%; Ethical funds, 0.3%.
Conclusion and the way forward
Guy, in his closing remarks, suggested pragmatic ways by which the mutual funds industry can grow. He opined that the industry needs a new level of risk management. Investment risk is rising as yields fall, and fund managers and investors need to master risk management, and learn the benefits of diversifying their investments across asset classes.
In addition, he called for the need to liberalize information of the industry, especially as it relates to fund performance, “For example, in a developed market such as the UK, it is possible to access the Morningstar website and the Financial Times Fund Comparison website and make easy and effective comparisons across thousands of funds. Nigeria’s regulator, the SEC, is moving the industry in this direction.”
Cryptocurrency
Why Banks don’t trust Cryptos
A survey has disclosed why banks and some governments are still skeptical about the use of cryptocurrencies.
A new survey has shown that though many crypto exchanges affirm their commitment to warding off criminals who aim to launder money and fund terrorist activities, governments and banks do not seem convinced.
READ: Africans lead in the fight against crypto fraud
Methodology
- The survey was distributed to ACAMS members, members of RUSI’s Centre for Financial Crime and Security Studies’ mailing list, as well as to individual government and cryptocurrency stakeholders for distribution.
- This report is based on 566 individual responses, received between 3rd June 2020 and 22nd July 2020. Survey respondents indicated they are located in North America (32%), South America (8%), Europe (23%), Asia (22%), Africa (7%), Middle East (5%), and Oceania (3%).
- Almost all respondents (97%) are familiar with at least one type of cryptocurrency, with Bitcoin being the most recognized (96%). The least recognized cryptocurrency was Zcash (24%).
READ: Airtel is partnering Standard Chartered Bank as it expands its fintech business
The Cryptocurrency Risk & Compliance Survey, produced in alliance by the British think tank RUSI and the industry body ACAMS, revealed vital insights into how financial institutions, policymakers view cryptos.
- 88% of financial institutions are worried about cryptocurrencies being used for money laundering purposes, against 57% of those who specialize in digital currencies.
- 89% of governments are concerned about crypto being used on the dark web, while just 50% of crypto industry respondents felt the same.
- 23% of government respondents see the likes of Bitcoin as an opportunity, compared with 80% of the crypto industry.
- 20% of financial institutions agree that crypto transactions offer greater levels of transparency, while 83% of digital asset specialists believe this to be the case.
- 9% of financial institutions say exchanges are prepared to deal with cybercrime, but 48% of respondents from the crypto industry say they are.
READ: Innoson withdraws suit filed against EFCC and GT Bank over his arrest
These statistics summarize two things: the Crypto industry still needs to convince the regulators and audience about the effectiveness of crypto and reduced risk of holding digital, and most importantly, it needs to win the trust of the government.
Although the recently released report revealed that cybercriminals represent 1% of all crypto-transactions; indicating that the threat isn’t as sizeable as some may think, it’s still true that digital assets have appeal among terrorist organizations and money launderers, with the likes of Monero growing particularly popular among the seedy merchants found in darknet markets.
READ: Cryptos having better technology than Bitcoin
Overall, the cryptocurrency industry is much more confident in cryptocurrency service providers’ tools and preparedness, than other sectors are.
Half of the respondents (51%) believe that crypto exchanges are unprepared to deal with the aforementioned cybercrime activities, although respondents from the cryptocurrency industry are significantly more confident in their own preparedness.
READ: Budgeting apps that help you manage your personal finance
Future of Cryptocurrency
Respondents are more likely to agree than disagree that in five years, crypto-currency will be an effective tool for financial inclusion.
- The crypto-currency industry overwhelmingly agrees (81%) with this statement, echoing their views on the current role of crypto-currency in financial inclusion.
- Respondents still believe that the main use of cryptocurrency in five years will be investments and speculations, but day-to-day payments rank second, with illicit purposes moved to third.
- The crypto-currency industry specifically said that day-to-day payments will become the main use of crypto-currency.
READ: 3 Crypto exchanges control about 14.3% circulating BTC supply
Financial Services
Access Bank gets regulatory approval to become a Holding Company
Access Bank has received approval from the CBN to restructure into a Holding Company.
Access Bank has joined the list of conventional banks in Nigeria, that seeks to diversify and restructure its operations into a holding structure. The bank announced its Approval-in-Principle from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to restructure into a holding company.
This is contained in a press release signed by the Bank’s secretary, Sunday Ekwochi and made public yesterday. The proposed holding company structure would enable the bank to further accelerate its objectives around business diversification, improved operational efficiencies, talent retention, and robust governance.
READ: AFREXIMBANK disburses US$200 million to Zenith Bank
In addition, the bank also disclosed its intent in expanding its territory within the African space, by bolstering its market in Mozambique and South Africa. This is sequel to the bank’s recent transaction with Cavmont Bank in Zambia, and further embeds the bank’s presence in the SADC region.
As regards the expansion in Mozambique, the disclosure revealed that Access Bank has received regulatory permission to operate in Mozambique, under the name ‘Access Bank Mozambique’. The subsidiary also entered into an agreement with ABC Holdings Limited, to acquire African Banking Corporation (BancABC Mozambique) for cash, in a combination of definitive and contingent consideration.
READ: AfDB to provide $400 million of $16 billion in largest private investment in Africa
In the South African markets, the Bank disclosed that it has entered into a definitive agreement with GroCapital Holdings, to invest into Grobank Limited over two tranches, with an initial cash consideration for a 49% shareholding, and an additional increase to a majority stake in the second tranche.
Why this matters
The Bank through the corporate announcement, announced its readiness in asserting itself as a key driver in the African banking space, by ensuring a connected and broader Africa, as a strategic focus for geographic earnings, growth and diversification. These transactions will remarkably boost the presence of the bank in the SADC region and Africa as a whole, and all other things being equal, may result to broader customer base, broader market and increased chances for profitability, liquidity, and continuity.
READ: IFC says it is offloading its 14.1% equity stake in Ecobank Transnational
Commenting on the deals, the GMD/CEO of Access Bank, Mr. Herbert Wigwe stated that, “We have consistently said we are focused on building the scale needed to become a leading African bank; one that leverages our experienced and growing talent base and key stakeholder partnerships, towards driving sustainable impact and profitability. Today’s announcement demonstrates further commitment to delivering our strategic aspirations of becoming Africa’s Gateway to the world, in line with our vision to be the world’s most respected African bank.”
READ: FUGAZ; Nigerian banks considered too big to fail
He further remarked that, “these transactions will significantly strengthen our presence in Southern Africa, and further our footprint for growth in the SADC region. With a broader presence across the continent, Access Bank will be better placed to support our customers, who are increasingly looking towards intra African growth. The proposed transactions will accelerate the Bank’s momentum towards delivering world class banking services to an expanded customer base across the continent.”