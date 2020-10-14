Stock Market
Cybersecurity firm, McAfee to raise $814 million through IPO
McAfee Corp disclosed it will be raising about $814 million through a U.S. IPO.
Cybersecurity firm McAfee Corp recently disclosed it will be raising about $814 million through a U.S. initial public offering.
McAfee Corp which spanned out of America’s leading chip producer Intel Corp will sell about 31 million shares. Shareholders are offering about 6 million shares in the IPO, according to its recent regulatory filing.
What you should know
John McAfee started the firm in his name in the 80s. A decade later, the McAfee software was the leading player in helping protect businesses and individuals from adversarial threats like computer hackers.
Highlights of McAfee’s most recent financials include;
- Net revenue was $2,635 million in fiscal 2019 and $1,401 million in the 26 weeks ended June 27, 2020.
- Net loss was $236 million in fiscal 2019 and net income was $31 million in the 26 weeks ended June 27, 2020.
- Net loss margin was 9.0% in fiscal 2019 and net income margin was 2.2% in the 26 weeks ended June 27, 2020.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $799 million in fiscal 2019 and $507 million in the 26 weeks ended June 27, 2020.
- The adjusted EBITDA margin was 30.3% in fiscal 2019 and 36.2% in the 26 weeks ended June 27, 2020.
Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, TPG Capital BD, BofA Securities, and Citigroup are the lead underwriters for the offering.
Apple drops 2%, iphone 12 not exciting
The price plunge is coming on sentiments that there was little or no exclusive feature seen on the new iPhone model.
American technology juggernaut Apple, makers of the popular iPhone brand, failed to impress global investors, as its share value lost more than 2%. The price plunge is coming on sentiments that there was little or no exclusive feature seen on the new iPhone model.
Another strong fundamental weighing heavily on the prized tech stock is the COVID-19 pandemic. Recently, Apple has seen its stores disrupted negatively, as lockdown modes due to the COVID-19 pandemic and consequent decline in the mobility of people, begin to take toll on major economies. Although, as much as Apple is a technology company, it is not known for selling its products online; rather, it is popular for its in-store experience.
The latest model iPhone 12 with a 6.1-inch display, will be available for USD 799, while a ‘Mini’ version with a 5.4-inch screen will be slightly cheaper at USD 699. A ‘Pro’ version with three cameras and a new 3-D ‘lidar’ sensor starts at USD 999, with the largest ‘Pro Max’ starting at USD 1,099 and going up to USD 1,399.
In addition, Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi, in a note to Nairametrics, spoke on the prevailing macros affecting U.S tech stocks including Apple. He said:
“Overnight, US stocks lost ground with halted COVID-19 vaccine trials and an elusive US stimulus agreement weighing on sentiment, as third-quarter earnings season got underway.
“Hopes for the passage of a new coronavirus relief package faded, as the US Speaker, Nancy Pelosi rejected the US$1.8 trillion coronavirus relief proposal from the White House, saying it ‘falls significantly short of what this pandemic and deep recession demands.’
“Meanwhile, after unveiling its flagship gadget’s latest invention – iPhone 12 with 5G connectivity – Apple Inc. shares fell”
Bottomline
Global investors are riding on the bias that the iPhone 12 basically has the features most new smartphones should have; howbeit, were not excited about the drop in its share value.
Stanbic, Cadbury, Nigerian Breweries lift Nigerian bourse slightly up
The All Share index gained slightly by 0.02% to 28,344.04 points.
Nigerian stock market closed in a near stalemate trading session on Tuesday.
The All Share index gained slightly by 0.02% to 28,344.04 points.
- A total volume of 535.8 million units of shares, valued at N5.01billion exchanged hands in 4,498 deals. REGALINS finished as the most traded shares by volume at 245.7million units, while GUARANTY topped the market value list at N3.00billion.
- The market breadth index was positive with 18 gainers against 15 losers. ETERNA (9.77%) and INTBREW (9.56%) led the Gainers chart for the day, while ETRANZACT (-9.79%) and CUSTODIAN (-4.76%) closed top losers.
- Across sectors, three of the five indexes under our coverage gained. Price appreciation in INTBREW (+9.56%), CADBURY (+1.40%), and NB (+1.03%) improved the NSE Consumer Goods Index by +0.88%.
- The NSE Insurance and Oil & Gas Indexes followed to gain 0.34% and 0.11% respectively. Conversely, the Banking index depreciated by -1.18%% on the back of sell-offs in UBA (-2.94%) and GUARANTY (-2.48%), while the Oil and Gas Index closed flat.
Top gainers
INTBREW up 9.56% to close at N4.7
ETERNA up 9.77% to close at N4.38
STANBIC up 3.53% to close at N44
CADBURY up 1.40% to close at N7.25
NB up 1.03% to close at N49.1
Top losers
ETRANZACT down 9.79% to close at N2.12
CUSTODIAN down 4.76% to close at N5
AFRIPRUD down 3.75% to close at N5.39
UBA down 2.94% to close at N6.6
GUARANTY down 2.48% to close at N29.55
Outlook
Nigerian bourse rose slightly higher amid growing unrest among Nigerian youths on Police reforms.
- Buying pressures from Stanbic, Cadbury, Nigerian Breweries neutralized significant selling pressures noticed in GTBank, UBA, and Custodian.
- Nairametrics envisages cautious buying, as recent price action bias tilts toward an overbought position.
MTN Nigeria, International Breweries drop, Profit-taking ticks up
Market breadth index was negative with 16 losers against 13 gainers.
The Nigerian bourse as anticipated started the first trading session of the week on a negative note. The All-Share Index and Market Capitalization finished the day lower, losing 0.27% to close at 28,337.49 points and N14.81 trillion respectively.
- A total volume of 369.1 million units of shares, valued at N5.06billion exchanged hands in 4,750 deals, as UBA finished as the most traded shares by volume of 95.0million units, while GUARANTY and ZENITH bank topped the market value list at N1.98billion and N944 million respectively.
- NSE Insurance Index: Down by -1.78%, on price decline in MANSARD (-5.67) and REGALINS (-4.35%).
- NSE Consumer Goods Index: Dipped by -0.91%, on INTBREW (-9.11%) and Flourmill (-4.55%) decrease.
- NSE Industrial Index: Fell by -0.54%, due to sell-offs in BUACEMENT (-1.45%).
- NSE Banking Index: slide -0.05%, on price decline in GUARANTY (-0.33%), and ZENITHBANK (-0.25%).
- NSE Oil & Gas Index: Up +1.36%, on the back of the gains recorded in ETERNA (+9.92%) and SEPLAT (+2.44%)
Similarly, in today’s trade, the market breadth index was negative with 16 losers against 13 gainers. INTBREW (-9.11%) & FLOUR MILL (-4.55%) led the losers’ chart for the day, while ETERNA (+9.92%) and CUTIX (+4.65%) finished top gainers.
Top gainers
ETERNA up 9.92% to close at N3.99
CUTIX up4.65% to close at N1.8
SEPLAT up 2.44% to close at N420
FCMB up 2.21% to close at N2.31
ACCESS up 1.28% to close at N7.9
Top losers
INTBREW down 9.11% to close at N4.29
FLOURMILL down 4.55% to close at N21
AFRIPRUD down 2.27% to close at N5.6
BUACEMENT down 1.45% to close at N40.9
MTNN down 0.36% to close at N140
Outlook
Nigerian bourse started the week trading south, amid falling crude oil prices. Significant selling pressure was seen in NSE30 stocks that include MTN Nigeria, International Breweries, and Flour mills.
Michael Nwakalor, Macroeconomist at CardinalStone Research, in a phone chat interview with Nairametrics explained the bias most traders are having now
- We expect to see mixed sentiments in the ASI this week.
- Bargain hunting activities on continued expectations of suppressed fixed-income yields are likely to be punctuated by profit-taking over the week.