Lagos-based on-demand delivery platform Chowdeck has hit 1 million monthly orders for meals and everyday essentials in Nigeria for the month of October 2025.

The milestone was announced in an X post by the company’s CEO and co-founder, Femi Aluko, on Monday.

He noted that daily order volumes in Nigeria have increased from an average of about 30,000 daily orders a few weeks ago to over 40,000 currently, with numbers continuing to rise.

“I am super pumped to share that last month, @chowdeck hit over 1 million orders in Nigeria in a single month,” Aluko’s post read in part.

It added, “Our daily order volumes in Nigeria has grown from an average of ~30K daily orders a few weeks ago to over 40K daily orders presently and still increasing day on day.”

Chowdeck said it is the first African on-demand delivery platform to reach this level of monthly orders. The company currently serves about 1.5 million users and works with over 20,000 riders across both countries.

The milestone follows the company’s $9 million Series A funding in August 2025, intended to support the company’s quick-commerce expansion and improve operational efficiency across West Africa.

What you should know

Chowdeck was founded in October 2021 and has grown rapidly, with the value of meals delivered through the platform increasing more than sixfold in 2024 compared with 2023. The company also reported N30 billion in total deliveries for 2024.

In April 2024, Chowdeck raised $2.5 million in seed funding to expand operations in Nigeria, attracting investors including Y Combinator, Goodwater Capital, FounderX Ventures, Hoaq Fund, Levare Ventures, True Culture Funds, and Haleakala Ventures.

The company launched operations in Ghana in May 2025 and has been expanding its presence in West Africa.

Chowdeck is also expanding beyond delivery by building a software layer into its business. In June 2025, it acquired Mira, a point-of-sale platform for food and hospitality businesses, to optimize operations and position itself as both a logistics and vertical SaaS provider for restaurants.

The company is emerging as a homegrown alternative in a market previously dominated by foreign players such as Glovo, Bolt Food, and Yango, some of which have scaled back, while competing with other African super app contenders including Gozem, Yassir, and MNT-Halan.

In Lagos, on-demand delivery riders earn up to N25,000 daily on average, completing multiple orders while navigating the city’s busy streets, according to a Nairametrics survey conducted in March 2025, highlighting their role as a critical part of the food delivery ecosystem.