Lagos-based food delivery startup Chowdeck has raised $9 million in Series A funding to expand its operations in Nigeria and Ghana and launch a quick commerce strategy aimed at ultra-fast delivery of food, groceries, and essentials.

The equity round was led by Novastar Ventures, with participation from Y Combinator, AAIC Investment, Rebel Fund, GFR Fund, Kaleo, HoaQ, and others.

The investors are backing the startup’s plan to pair deep local market knowledge with disciplined execution in a sector where many global players have struggled to turn a profit.

“We’re thrilled about this round as it brings us closer to our vision of becoming Africa’s number one super app. This funding will supercharge our growth plans, enabling us to expand into more cities, reduce delivery times, scale our grocery footprint, and attract the best talent to drive innovation and customer satisfaction,” CEO and co-founder Femi Aluko said.

The startup

Chowdeck, founded in 2021 by Femi Aluko, Olumide Ojo, and Lanre Yusuf, operates in 11 cities across Nigeria and Ghana, serving 1.5 million customers with a fleet of over 20,000 riders.

The company said it has remained profitable since inception, with an average order delivery time of 30 minutes, and more than half of orders in dense areas fulfilled by bicycle.

According to the start, the funding will support the rollout of a quick commerce model anchored on dark stores and hyperlocal logistics hubs.

Chowdeck plans to open 40 dark stores by the end of 2025 and 500 by the end of 2026, adding two to three stores each week.

The model aims to replicate the company’s rapid path to breakeven in new markets—such as its Ghana launch in May 2025, which reached 1,000 daily orders in three months without paid advertising.

Lead investor Novastar Ventures described Chowdeck as “building the future of logistics for African cities” with a sustainability-first approach and strong execution.”

CEO Femi Aluko said the vision is to become Africa’s number one super app for food and essentials, as more Africans shift to ordering online for the first time.

Growth trajectory

Chowdeck’s growth has been rapid. The value of meals delivered in 2024 was more than six times that of 2023, and the 2024 total was surpassed before mid-2025. The company previously raised $2.5 million in a seed round last year.

Beyond delivery, Chowdeck is building a software layer into its business. In June, it acquired Mira, a point-of-sale platform for African food and hospitality businesses, which will now help optimize operations and position Chowdeck as both a logistics and vertical SaaS provider for restaurants.

The company’s rise comes after the exit of Jumia Food left market share to foreign players like Glovo, Bolt Food, and Yango, some of which have since scaled back.

Chowdeck is positioning itself as a homegrown alternative, competing with other African super app contenders such as Gozem, Yassir, and MNT-Halan.