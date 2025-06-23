On-demand delivery platform Chowdeck has announced the acquisition of Mira, a fast-growing provider of modern point-of-sale (PoS) solutions tailored to the food and hospitality industry.

The company disclosed the development on Monday in a statement, noting that the acquisition would enable it to offer not just delivery services but also robust operational tools that address the unique challenges African food businesses face.

Beyond this, industry analysts see Chowdeck’s acquisition of Mira as a strategy to increase its depth in the food delivery market that boasts the likes of Glovo, FoodCourt, ChopTown, and many others.

Mira’s POS terminals support card and QR code payments, monitor inventory levels, and can provide Chowdeck with valuable back-of-house insights into restaurant operations — a capability that is crucial to Chowdeck’s business.

“With Mira, we’re helping restaurants move from inventory chaos to growth clarity,” the statement noted.

Tackling Africa’s food sector inefficiencies

Chowdeck sees this acquisition as an opportunity to solve persistent operational bottlenecks in Africa’s hospitality sector — including inventory mismanagement, supply chain inconsistencies, and lack of tailored software.

In Nigeria, studies have linked poor inventory management to reduced profitability in food businesses.

By integrating Mira’s technology, Chowdeck says it is now better positioned to help restaurants and hospitality businesses address these gaps.

“The Mira team brings deep experience in solving operational challenges for food and hospitality businesses,” said CEO and co-founder of Chowdeck, Femi Aluko.

“Their expertise will be instrumental as we continue to evolve our platform and empower our partners to succeed,” he added.

Mira CEO joins Chowdeck

The acquisition also brings fresh talent to Chowdeck. Mira CEO Ted Oladele will join Chowdeck as Head of Product, while other team members will help build out the company’s new suite of business tools.

Since launching in Nigeria in October 2021, Chowdeck has amassed over 1.5 million users and more than 20,000 delivery riders across 11 cities.

The company enables food and retail deliveries in under 30 minutes on average and recently expanded operations into Ghana.

With Mira’s tech now in-house, Chowdeck plans to support food businesses not just with logistics, but with tools that help them scale more effectively while meeting growing consumer expectations around speed, quality, and convenience.

What you should know

In April 2024, Chowdeck secured $2.5 million in seed funding to optimize its operations and support expansion into more cities across Nigeria.

The seed funding round included investment from YCombinator, Goodwater Capital, FounderX Ventures, Hoaq Fund, Levare Ventures, True Culture Funds, and Haleakala Ventures.

At the time, Chowdeck said the new funding would enable the startup to double down on its market leadership in cities where it operates and lay the groundwork for further expansion into other Nigerian cities.