United Capital Group has acquired a 5% equity stake in the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX Plc), reinforcing its commitment to Nigeria’s capital market and broader financial ecosystem.

United Capital Group has announced the acquisition of a 5% equity stake in the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX Plc).

The acquisition was disclosed in a statement issued on Monday, June 15, 2026, and signed by the Group General Counsel and Company Secretary, Dr. Leo Okafor.

The transaction marks a milestone in the Group’s long-term growth strategy and positions it as a notable shareholder in one of Nigeria’s key financial market institutions.

What they are saying

According to the statement, the investment reflects United Capital’s confidence in the future of Nigeria’s capital markets and its determination to play a more active role in shaping the sector’s development.

“United Capital Group, a leading Pan-African investment banking and financial services group, has completed the acquisition of a 5% equity stake in the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX Plc). The transaction has been successfully concluded, marking a significant milestone in the Group’s long-term growth strategy,” the statement said.

Commenting on the development, Group Chief Executive Officer Peter Ashade described the acquisition as a strong endorsement of the NGX’s leadership and strategic direction.

“This acquisition reflects our confidence in Nigeria’s capital markets and our responsibility to contribute actively to their growth. We have always maintained that United Capital is not just a participant in Nigeria’s capital markets; we are builders. This strategic investment in NGX Plc underscores that commitment and our intention to create lasting impact,” Ashade said.

He added that the investment aligns with the Group’s objective of delivering sustainable long-term value to shareholders while supporting the growth of the financial ecosystems in which it operates.

More insights

The Nigerian Exchange Group remains a critical pillar of Nigeria’s capital market infrastructure, serving as a key platform for capital formation, investment activity, and economic development.

United Capital noted that the acquisition demonstrates its confidence in the long-term prospects of the Nigerian capital market and its commitment to supporting institutions that foster market development, strengthen investor confidence, and drive economic growth.

The investment is also expected to position the Group to contribute more meaningfully to the ongoing evolution of Nigeria’s financial services landscape.

With operations spanning 12 countries across West, East, and Central Africa, and service offerings that include investment banking, asset management, securities trading, and wealth management, United Capital said it is well placed to leverage the investment for the benefit of both the Group and the wider market.

What you should know

The acquisition comes shortly after United Capital secured investment banking licences in Ethiopia and Rwanda, further advancing its pan-African expansion strategy.

The approvals make United Capital the first foreign institution authorised to provide investment banking services in Ethiopia.

The licence allows the Group to offer financial advisory services, securities brokerage, and portfolio management in the country, representing a significant development in Ethiopia’s emerging capital market ecosystem.