Chowdeck, Nigeria’s fast-growing food delivery platform, has surpassed N30 billion in total deliveries for 2024, according to a recent announcement by CEO and co-founder, Femi Aluko.

The milestone highlights the platform’s rapid expansion and growing influence in Nigeria’s food service industry.

In a statement shared via social media, Aluko who is one of the startup founders disrupting Nigeria’s food service market, highlighted the company’s significant growth, noting that Chowdeck now boasts over one million registered users.

“Last week, we crossed 1 million registered users on Chowdeck. In the same week, we successfully crossed N30 billion worth of deliveries in 2024 alone,” he tweeted. Aluko also remarked on the company’s swift rise, from just 319 users in its first month to reaching over a million as the platform approaches its third anniversary.

Aluko credited the company’s success to the efforts of its team, partners, and users. “My co-founders and I are deeply grateful for the opportunity to build this with you. We are privileged to serve over 3,000 businesses, 10,000+ riders, and 1 million users across eight Nigerian states. We’ve learned a lot over the past few years, and we are excited to unlock the next level of growth. It’s still Day 0, and we’re eager for what’s to come,” he said.

What to know

Earlier this year, Chowdeck secured $2.5 million in seed funding to fuel its operations and support its expansion efforts. The funding round, reported by Nairametrics in April, included notable investors such as Y Combinator, Goodwater Capital, FounderX Ventures, and Hoaq Fund, among others. The round also featured participation from influential figures in the global tech and delivery ecosystem, including Simon Borrero and Juan Pablo Ortega, co-founders of Latin America’s largest delivery platform Rappi, and Shola Akinlade and Ezra Olubi, co-founders of Paystack.

Since its inception in October 2021, following the COVID-19 lockdown in Lagos, Chowdeck has grown rapidly, establishing itself as a major player in Nigeria’s food delivery market. The platform has expanded its reach to eight major cities, including Lagos, Abuja, Ibadan, and Port Harcourt, with a fleet of over 3,000 riders. Chowdeck’s riders, according to the company, earn comparable salaries to senior civil servants in Nigeria, highlighting the platform’s role in providing employment opportunities.

The company’s recent funding has been instrumental in strengthening its market leadership in existing cities while laying the groundwork for expansion into new Nigerian markets. As Chowdeck continues to scale, it positions itself as a key player in Nigeria’s evolving food delivery and logistics sector, with ambitious plans for future growth.