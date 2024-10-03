“Where will I go with the children?” That was always Nwunye Police’s response whenever my aunty begged her to escape the cycle of domestic abuse.

Her name was Aunty Bridget, but everyone called her Nwunye Police, married to a policeman—a man feared for his heavy hand.

The story had it that Oga Police had whisked her away to the city when she was barely 17, a town where she knew no one.

Oga police was the family’s breadwinner and “panel beater” while aunty Bridget was a housewife. She tried different things. One time, she sold corn and peas in front of the house, another time, vegetables, but none lasted long.

I once heard her complaining to my aunty how oga police never wanted her doing any business. Each time, he found a way to sabotage her efforts. According to him, where he came from, women should be home caring for the kids while “men provide.”

The irony was that he provided nothing but bruises and shame. Most times the kids ate at my aunt’s house while their school fees were always months behind.

I remember wondering why she didn’t leave, like my favorite aunty, who returned her bride price the first time her husband hit her. But Nwunye Police’s answer was always the same: “Where will I go with the children?”

And now, I understand. With no money of her own, she had no choice; she had no voice. She was trapped.

As Nigeria celebrates her independence on October 1st, it’s an important time to reflect on a different kind of independence—financial independence for women. Just as a nation’s independence signifies freedom, choice, and the ability to chart its own course, so does financial independence for a woman.

It’s the freedom to dream, aspire, and make decisions without fear of being stuck.

When women have control over their money, they gain the freedom to make impactful choices, use their voices, walk away from toxic relationships, and ultimately contribute to a more equitable society.

Women’s economic power isn’t just about individual success— statistics confirm that financially independent women drive progress for families and their communities and, in the broader aspect, significantly impact the nation’s GDP.

Regardless of one’s position in life and career, every woman can start working on financial independence in these four simple steps:

1. Embrace Financial Education: Stay informed about personal finance. There are so many resources these days. Follow finance thought leaders, read books, watch YouTube videos, attend workshops, or use finance platforms like The FinTribe. Learn to discuss money with your friends and circle. It will change the way you look at your finances.

2. Diversify your income sources: With the economy now, surviving only on your regular income is hard. Always ask the question, how can I earn more? Seek to diversify your income streams through freelance work, better-paying jobs, online businesses, selling your knowledge, or selling goods.

3. Start Saving and Budgeting: You can no longer afford not to know where your money goes. Track expenses: different free tools like SPROUT can help you track your spending on the go. And the golden rule is to set aside a portion of your income periodically, monthly, biweekly, whatever works for you. Don’t just leave it idle in your bank account. Move it to an interest-paying account or reliable fintech saving app to make you more money. Automate your savings where possible.

4. Invest: First, continually invest in yourself. Keep training your mind, polishing your skills, and gathering more relevant ones. Become that woman that money wants to be with. And then, let your money work for you. Consider low-risk investments like money market mutual funds, government bonds, and real estate to grow your wealth over time. Thanks to digital advancement, there are different free resources to help you learn more about investments.

It’s Not Too Late To Start

You may be wondering if it’s too late for you. My answer is: the best time to start is NOW! This October, as we celebrate our national independence, let us remember that true independence must also happen in the lives and homes of women everywhere.

Nigerian women have an incredible opportunity to take their financial futures into their own hands for free. Themed Becoming the Bag, the event will equip women with the essential knowledge and tools for economic freedom. They will have access to service providers and experts ready to guide them toward becoming confident and truly financially stable women who can control their financial destinies.

Remember that just like nations, women with economic power are unstoppable.

About The Writer

Jennifer Awirigwe, popularly known as Financial Jennifer, is a personal finance expert, investment banker, and founder of The FinTribe – a global financial community of over 200,000 women in more than 25 countries. A certified Financial Education Instructor, Chartered Accountant, and Stockbroker, Financial Jennifer was listed in the 2024 Leading Ladies Africa 100 Most Inspiring Women in Nigeria and the 2023 Top 50 Rising Motherland Moguls by She Leads Africa and has won numerous awards for her impact. On October 19, Jennifer will host The FinTribe Finance Fair in Lagos. Connect with her on Instagram @financialjennifer.