Nigerians are increasingly ditching long queues and embracing the convenience of food delivery apps that bring meals straight to their doorsteps, all from the comfort of their phones.

According to the IMARC Group, Nigeria’s online food delivery market reached $1.037 million in 2024 and is projected to more than double by 2033, reaching nearly $2.5 million.

This surge represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%, highlighting the sector’s rapid expansion.

Powered by mobile technology, these platforms now allow users to place orders at any time, track their riders in real-time.

The growing use of smart devices such as smartphones, tablets, and laptops for internet access, social connections, and online shopping is further fueling demand for food delivery services across the country.

Nairametrics has compiled a list of the top 8 food delivery platforms in Nigeria, ranked based on user experience. These apps are at the forefront of feeding Nigeria’s growing appetite for digital convenience, shaping the future of the food delivery industry.

Here are the top 8 food delivery apps in Nigeria by user rating

8. UrbanEats- 4.0

UrbanEats is a Lagos-based food delivery platform launched in 2023 by Halima Kasumu.

The app offers a wide range of Nigerian staples like jollof rice, pounded yam, amala, and eba to fast food, desserts, and drinks.

It currently serves major parts of Lagos, including Lekki, Ikoyi, Victoria Island, Surulere, and Yaba, featuring restaurants like Ikoko, Chow City, Cindy’s, and Adun Kitchen with real-time order tracking.

Downloads: 1,000

Rating: 4.0

Reviews:13

7. Heyfood- 4.2

HeyFood launched in 2021, this was when Jumia Food was the only major delivery app in Ibadan, mostly offering popular chains like Chicken Republic and KFC, and it only delivered to a few areas.

At the time, ordering meals from local restaurants required individuals to depend on informal errand services, which were often expensive and unreliable.

Founded by Akinropo Taiwo, a computer science graduate from the University of Ibadan, HeyFood began as a simple campus solution to the growing demand. However, it quickly expanded its reach, targeting a broader market in major cities like Lagos, Ibadan, and Abuja, providing access to local meals.

Downloads: 50,000

Rating: 4.2

Reviews: 2,000

6. MANO- 4.2

MANO is a food and grocery delivery app operating in Luanda, Lagos, and Abuja, offering delivery of groceries, meals, and other essential items.

The company was founded by Moe A. Nesr, a Lebanese-Angolan entrepreneur with ties to Angola’s Webcor, a major player in the country’s distribution scene.

Downloads: 500,000 +

Rating: 4.2

Reviews: 26

5. Bolt Food – 4.2

Bolt Food is the delivery arm of ride-hailing giant Bolt, and it’s been steadily growing its presence in Nigeria.

What started as a way to compete with the likes of Jumia Food has now become one of the go-to apps for ordering everything from party jellof to small chops in cities like Lagos, Ibadan, and Abuja.

Backed by the same tech and logistics muscle that powers Bolt rides, the food platform taps into a network of drivers and restaurants to get meals delivered fast.

Downloads: 10 million +

Rating: 4.2

Reviews: 154,000

4. FoodCourt – 4.3

FoodCourt is a Lagos-based food delivery startup founded in 2021 by Henry Nneji and Paul Adokiye Iruene. Since its launch, the company has served over 3 million meals and continues to expand its footprint across Nigeria.

Instead of listing dozens of random restaurants, FoodCourt runs its own digital kitchens so every meal on the app is made and optimized for delivery.

It currently operates in key parts of Lagos, including Lekki, Ikoyi, Victoria Island, Marina, Yaba, Ikeja, Gbagada, and Magodo.

Downloads: 100,000 +

Rating: 4.3

Reviews: 1,000

3. Foodelo- 4.5

Foodelo was founded in November 2021 by Eunice Anthony, with a mission to make local eats more accessible.

The platform is accessible via web and mobile app and currently features a wider variety of local restaurants in Lagos (including Ikeja, Magodo, Yaba, Surulere, Lekki, Victoria Island, and Ikoyi) and Abeokuta, as well as in Maryland, USA (Laurel and Bowie).

Downloads: 5,000

Rating: 4.5

Reviews:26

2. Glovo- 4.5

Glovo is a Spanish startup founded in 2015 by Oscar Pierre and Sacha Michaud. It entered the Nigerian market in 2021 with a mission of ultra-fast delivery. Since then, it’s become a go-to option for food, groceries, and pharmacy supplies.

In 2023 alone, the company says it’s invested over N1.5 billion in Nigeria on people, partners, and infrastructure. That includes a new Micro-Fulfillment Center (MFC) in Yaba aimed at cutting delivery times and smoothing last-mile headaches.

The platform operates in over 20 countries, including cities across Europe, Western Asia, and Africa. In Nigeria, the platform is available in key areas like Lekki, Yaba, Victoria Island, and Ikeja.

Downloads: 50 million +

Rating: 4.5

Reviews: 1 million

1. Chowdeck – 4.5

Chowdeck, a Y Combinator-backed startup launched in October 2021, has rapidly emerged as one of Nigeria’s fastest-growing food delivery platforms.

The company currently operates in eight Nigerian cities, maintaining strong coverage in Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, and Ibadan.

The food delivery app enables users to order a wide range of meals, spanning African staples and fast food to international cuisines like Chinese, Indian, and Mexican dishes.

Downloads: 500,000 +

Rating: 4.5

Reviews: 10,000