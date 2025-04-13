As of early 2025, hotel chains across Africa had 577 projects in the pipeline, accounting for 104,444 rooms—a 13.3% increase compared to 2024. This growth is significantly higher than the single-digit growth reported globally.

The data, sourced from W Hospitality Group’s Hotel Chain Development Pipelines in Africa report, which was released in March, offers a detailed analysis of the continent’s evolving hotel sector.

With a closer look at 50 international and regional hotel chains, the report sheds light on key developments, highlighting the expanding opportunities in Africa’s hospitality and tourism industries.

Here are the top 10 countries leading Africa’s hotel development as of Q1 2025:

10. Ghana

Ghana ranked tenth in Africa’s hotel pipeline for Q1 2025, with 22 projects and 3,125 rooms, 68.9% of which were under construction. The pipeline is largely concentrated in Accra, with Hilton and Marriott International holding the largest shares. New entrants like Aleph, Eurostars, Index, and CityBlue also contribute to the development, alongside a Radisson Individuals property under construction.

9. Tanzania

Tanzania ranked ninth in Africa’s hotel pipeline for Q1 2025, with 29 projects and 3,432 rooms, 37.9% of which were under construction. Zanzibar leads the pipeline, with 10 resorts scheduled to open in 2025 and 2026. The island is attracting a diverse range of developments, from midscale brands like Moxy and Protea to luxury options such as Anantara, Four Seasons, and Ritz-Carlton.

8. South Africa

South Africa ranked eighth in Africa’s hotel pipeline for Q1 2025, with 28 projects and 4,076 rooms, 64.3% of which were under construction. The pipeline reflects ongoing development, with a significant portion of rooms scheduled for completion in the near future.

7. Tunisia

Tunisia ranked seventh in Africa’s hotel pipeline for Q1 2025, with 17 projects and 4,336 rooms, 66.1% of which were under construction. While the pipeline is smaller, the significant portion under construction indicates a strong commitment to expanding the country’s hospitality sector, particularly along its Mediterranean coast.

6. Kenya

Kenya ranked sixth in Africa’s hotel pipeline for Q1 2025, with 26 projects and 4,344 rooms, 62.8% of which were under construction. The country continues to attract substantial investments in both urban and resort destinations, driven by its growing tourism sector. The pipeline’s size and high construction percentage suggest robust development, with many hotels expected to open in the next few years.

5. Cape Verde

Cape Verde placed fifth in Africa’s hotel pipeline for Q1 2025 with 16 projects totalling 5,565 rooms, though only 37% were under construction. What sets the country apart is the size of its resorts, averaging 348 rooms, nearly double the continental average, mostly large beachfront properties aimed at European tourists. Boa Vista, the island hub of activity, is home to three of Africa’s ten largest pipeline hotels, including Meliá’s massive 835-room White Sands Resort.

The pipeline here features expansive resorts from Hilton, Meliá, TUI (2), and Marriott (3), with average room counts reaching 521. However, only one—TUI’s 595-key Magic Life resort—is expected to open in 2025, while others are scheduled for much later.

4. Ethiopia

Ethiopia ranked fourth in Africa’s hotel pipeline in Q1 2025 with 33 projects and 5,648 rooms, 83.8% of which were under construction. Addis Ababa, regarded as Africa’s diplomatic capital and the world’s third-largest diplomatic hub, hosts the bulk of the pipeline. Nineteen hotels are planned in the city, led by Marriott (6), Accor (3), Radisson (3), and The Ascott (3), among others. Fifteen are scheduled to open in 2025 and 2026, a wave that could pressure occupancies and room rates if delivered on time.

3. Nigeria

Nigeria ranked third in Africa’s hotel pipeline in Q1 2025 with 48 projects and 7,320 rooms, 39% of which were under construction. It slipped behind Morocco after recording just five new deals in 2024. Lagos, the commercial hub, leads activity with Marriott International’s eight hotels and 1,228 rooms. Accor follows with five, while Radisson, Wyndham, and Hilton have smaller pipelines.

Abuja, the capital, has 14 projects, mostly from Marriott and Radisson, but nine remain in pre-planning. Progress has been slow, and no openings are expected in 2025.

2. Morocco

Morocco ranked second in Africa’s hotel pipeline in Q1 2025 with 58 projects and 8,579 rooms, 72.4% of which were under construction. It overtook Nigeria after signing 13 new deals in 2024, with a 50% actualisation rate as 10 of 20 scheduled hotels opened.

Casablanca held about one-third of the pipeline, with 60% of its rooms expected to open in 2025 and 2026. The city is welcoming several brand firsts, including Accor’s Mama Shelter, Marriott’s Moxy, and Eurostars’ debut with its Eurostars and Exe brands. Five openings are slated for 2025.

1. Egypt

Egypt topped Africa’s hotel pipeline in Q1 2025 with 143 projects and 33,926 rooms, 45.4% under construction. It accounted for 32.5% of all rooms, four times Morocco’s total. Despite this, only 3 of 12 scheduled openings occurred in 2024, with 154 projected for 2025. Greater Cairo held 17% of Africa’s pipeline, led by growth in New Cairo. Accor, Marriott, Hilton, and IHG lead with a combined 14,630 rooms. About 30% of Cairo’s pipeline is set to open by 2026, with Barceló, Mandarin Oriental, and Radisson also active. In Sharm El Sheikh, Accor controls 96% of rooms across eight projects, with Hilton developing the only other hotel.