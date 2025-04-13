The Nigerian Gas Association (NGA) has stated that Nigeria’s gas-led energy transition strategy is gaining significant global traction, as evidenced by over $5 billion in new investments recorded in the sector as of 2024.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), this was disclosed by the President of NGA, Akachukwu Nwokedi, during a press conference held on Saturday in Lagos, ahead of the 29th World Gas Conference (WGC 2025), scheduled to take place from May 19 to May 23 in Beijing, China.

According to Nwokedi, the recent wave of investments cuts across critical areas of the gas value chain, including infrastructure development, floating liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities, gas processing plants, and domestic utilisation projects.

RelatedStories No Content Available

“These investments are a clear signal that Nigeria is making tangible progress in becoming a key player in the global gas market,” he said.

He attributed the investment confidence to recent policy reforms initiated under the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

These include Executive Orders focused on oil and gas operations, substantial progress on the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) gas pipeline, and the rollout of the Decentralised Gas Distribution Framework.

Regulatory Support and Private Sector Participation

The NGA president lauded the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) and the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) for their pivotal roles in creating a conducive environment for investment. According to him, their work has helped improve the commercial viability of gas, streamline domestic pricing, and boost investor confidence.

He also praised NNPC Ltd. and its leadership under Bayo Ojulari for pushing forward transformative initiatives in the gas sector, including efforts to reduce methane emissions and enhance safety in Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) usage.

Gas as a Transition Fuel

“With 209 trillion cubic feet of proven reserves and the potential to reach 600 TCF, Nigeria is positioning gas as the cornerstone of its energy transition strategy,” Nwokedi stated.

He emphasized that natural gas remains Nigeria’s most viable solution to address energy poverty while maintaining a commitment to emissions reduction.

“We must ensure the transition works for us. Gas is our best option to combat energy poverty while reducing emissions,” he added.

Nigeria’s Presence at WGC 2025

Nwokedi announced that Nigeria will feature prominently at the WGC 2025 through the establishment of a dedicated “Nigeria Pavilion.” This showcase will highlight the country’s milestones in the gas sector, provide visibility to local players, and promote investment opportunities in alignment with the government’s “Decade of Gas” agenda.

“This platform is not just symbolic; it’s strategic. It signifies Nigeria’s readiness to take its rightful place in the global gas ecosystem—not only as a resource-rich nation but also as a prime investment destination,” he said.

The Pavilion will host government officials, top industry stakeholders, and international investors, spotlighting major projects in infrastructure, processing, and gas distribution. According to Nwokedi, it will also foster critical partnerships in financing, technology transfer, and off-take agreements.

Beyond energy transition goals, the NGA boss emphasized the broader economic benefits of gas-led growth, citing job creation, industrialization, cleaner energy access, and national transformation as some of the potential outcomes.