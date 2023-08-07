Femi Aluko, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Chowdeck announced today that Chicken Republic will be integrated into the delivery service’s ecosystem as a new restaurant partner.

Chowdeck, Africa’s fastest growing on-demand online food and grocery delivery service successfully delivers hundreds of thousands of orders monthly, and through this landmark partnership, it will strengthen Chicken Republic’s commitment to providing affordable meals for the everyday Nigerian through its stellar logistic operational capacity, ensuring ease and comfort for customers and the restaurant.

Mr Kofi Abunu, Managing Director of Food Concepts Plc, said “We are greatly impressed by Chowdeck’s rapid industry growth and its well-established reputation for consistently delivering exceptional customer experiences.

As a customer-focused brand, it is crucial for us to align with partners who prioritise the customer at the core of their operations, particularly in addressing the last-mile challenge.

This partnership holds significant importance as we join forces with a proudly Nigerian brand to tackle this issue.”

Customers of Chowdeck can now order from over 90 stores, with more to be onboarded in the following weeks. Chicken Republic’s restaurant outlets span across various cities including Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt and Ibadan. Meals can be purchased and delivered without hassle via the Chowdeck mobile application, available on the Web, App Store and the Google Play Store.

Femi Aluko said, “Through our partnership with Chicken Republic, we are one step closer to our dream of ensuring that every Nigerian is able to access our service, and enjoy high quality, affordable meals, wherever they are in the country.”

“We are thoroughly excited for the rapid expansion we are set to experience in the next few months, particularly within our newest cities, Ibadan and Port Harcourt.

“With 90% of all our orders currently delivered under an average of 24 minutes, our logistics operation schematics are resilient, battle-tested and trusted. We are confident that the major operational difficulties faced by former delivery partners will be a tale of the past.

“We are eager to welcome Chicken Republic to its new, technologically advanced and enabled future of logistics. We are keen on adhering to the Chowdeck promise – delivering happiness, one meal at a time”

About Chowdeck

Chowdeck is Africa’s leading on-demand online food and grocery delivery service. With operations spanning several cities in Nigeria including Lagos, Port Harcourt, Abuja, and Ibadan, Chowdeck serves thousands of customers monthly, delivering meals, groceries, and medicine with ease, alleviating the burden of long queues and waiting times.

Chowdeck was founded in October 2021 by Femi Aluko, Olumide Ojo, and Lanre Yusuf.

For more information, please visit Chowdeck.com, or contact Denise at denise@chowdeck.com.

About Chicken Republic

Established in 2004, Chicken Republic, a proudly Nigerian brand, is the leading quick-service restaurant chain in West Africa, with over 300 stores spread between Nigeria and Ghana.

Chicken Republic is a part of the Food Concepts Plc group, which also includes Pie Express, Nigeria’s leading confectionery chain, and Chopbox, a casual dining restaurant chain serving authentic Nigerian cuisine.

For more information please visit Foodconceptsplc.com.