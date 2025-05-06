Johnvents Group, a multinational agribusiness and manufacturing group, has officially launched its group-wide identity, bringing together over eight subsidiaries across twelve countries in Africa, Asia, and the UAE, and trading over 25 commodities and products.

From its bold beginnings in 2016, Johnvents Group has grown into a transnational agribusiness and manufacturing powerhouse, championing sustainable development across the agricultural value chain in Africa and beyond.

At the heart of this journey is Johnvents Industries Limited, Akure, an 18,000 MT state-of-the-art facility producing cocoa liquor, butter, cake, and powder.

Since commencing operations in 2021, it has exported thousands of tonnes of cocoa products to Europe, the US, and other global markets, placing Nigerian cocoa on the world stage.

Strengthening this foundation is Premium Cocoa Products (Ile-Oluji), Nigeria’s oldest cocoa processing plant with a 30,000 MT capacity. Its acquisition and revitalization speak to the Group’s commitment to preserving heritage while delivering products that meet international standards.

To support its growing international footprint, Johnvents Industries DMCC (JID) was set up in Dubai as the Group’s international trading hub. JID oversees sourcing and exports from more than 12 countries, connecting African produce to partners across Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and North America.

Johnvents’ consumer-facing subsidiary, Johnvents Foods, is creating unforgettable food moments with household brands like JV Pure Cocoa Powder, JV 3 in 1 Chocolate Drink, Oluji Pure Cocoa Powder, and JV Choco Pops.

Feeding this production engine is Johnvents Farms, which spans more than 1,500 hectares across Nigeria. These farms focus on the sustainable cultivation of cocoa and palm oil, anchoring the Group’s commitment to traceability, agroforestry, and responsible land use. By investing in primary agriculture, Johnvents is ensuring long-term security and a fully integrated value chain, from soil to shelf.

Ensuring this chain runs efficiently is Haven Hauling, the Group’s logistics and freight arm. Haven Hauling is a modern haulage and export business with a fleet of 200+ trucks ensuring reliable delivery from farms to factories and global ports ensuring reliability, cost efficiency, and reduced post-harvest losses.

In 2023, Johnvents further diversified with the acquisition of Noble-Eagle Industries Limited, a fast-growing FMCG manufacturing company. With production lines for edible oils, bottled water, cereals, animal feeds, and seasoning cubes, Noble-Eagle adds scale and versatility to the Group’s manufacturing capabilities, meeting the evolving needs of consumers and distributors across West Africa.

Johnvents Group is not only creating value from farm to table, it is shaping a new story for African enterprise. One defined by scale, innovation, and impact. With each investment, the Group is deepening its roots across the continent while expanding its reach globally, showing that Africa’s agribusiness future lies not just in raw exports but in transformation, traceability, and long-term value creation.

As it unifies its operations under a singular identity, Johnvents is advancing its mission of nourishing Africa and the world through sustainable practices, inclusive growth, and a fully integrated approach that leaves no part of the value chain behind.