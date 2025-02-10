Johnvents Group Board approves plan of scaling its core business areas: trading, FMCG, commodities export, retail, and agro-processing across Africa, the Middle East, Asia, North America, and South America

A review of Johnvents operational and people structures to optimize efficiency, enhance workforce development, and achieve operational excellence.

Johnvents Group, a leading player in the agribusiness and FMCG sectors, has reaffirmed its global strategic vision for 2025 following a pivotal Board of Directors meeting held in the year’s first quarter.

The Board conducted a thorough review of the company’s achievements in 2024, assessed its operational and organizational structure, and approved key strategies designed to accelerate global expansion and reinforce its leadership in sustainable agribusiness.

As part of its growth strategy, the Board engaged in extensive discussions on enhancing global competitiveness while aligning with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly SDG 2 – Zero Hunger and SDG 9 – Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure. This strategy aligns with Johnvents Group’s mission to create value across the agricultural ecosystem by fostering innovation, sustainability, and inclusive economic growth. The company’s commitment to responsible sourcing, digital traceability, and climate-smart agriculture remains at the core of its operations.

With an eye on international expansion, the Board endorsed an ambitious global growth strategy targeting key markets across the Middle East, Africa, Asia, North America, and South America. This ambitious move will scale operations in trading, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), commodities export, supermarket/retail, and agro-processing, which are core business areas of Johnvents Group. The expansion will connect smallholder farmers to global trade opportunities, improve food security, and enhance the competitiveness of African agribusiness on the international stage.

Recall that Johnvents Group welcomed three new Board members in 2024, a move aimed at strengthening its decision-making capabilities, enhancing expertise, and aligning with best-in-class governance practices. To ensure seamless execution of its ambitious vision, the Board also undertook a comprehensive review of the company’s operational and people structure, focusing on optimizing internal frameworks to drive efficiency, workforce development, and operational excellence. By refining these structures, Johnvents Group aims to streamline processes, boost productivity, and foster a high-performance culture across all business units.

Speaking at the close of the meeting, Group Chairman, Sam Oduwole, reaffirmed Johnvents Group’s unwavering commitment to economic transformation, sustainability, and strengthening Africa’s role in global agribusiness. He emphasized that the company is entering a new phase of accelerated growth, innovation, and international collaboration.

“As we look towards 2025, our goal is to establish Johnvents Group as a global leader in agribusiness, FMCG, and commodity trading. Our strategic expansion will open new market opportunities, create jobs, and drive economic development across multiple continents. More importantly, we are committed to ensuring that our business growth contributes meaningfully to global sustainability efforts and regional integration. We believe that a thriving agribusiness sector should benefit not just shareholders, but also the communities and economies we serve. With a stronger leadership team and a clear vision for the future, Johnvents Group is poised for a new era of success,” the Chairman stated.

With this bold expansion plan and a reinforced leadership structure, Johnvents Group is set to redefine global agribusiness, strengthen supply chains, and create a more sustainable future for all stakeholders.

For media inquiries please contact: support@johnvents.com

About Johnvents Group

Johnvents Group is an indigenous agribusiness and manufacturing group committed to driving sustainable growth across the entire agricultural value chain from production, processing, manufacturing and distribution. The Company is at the intersection of everything agriculture, unlocking immense values and ensuring food supply and premium export value for Africa.

Johnvents operates a group structure, with seven businesses – (Johnvents Cocoa Factory, Johnvents Trading, Johnvents Foods, Johnvents Industries DMCC, Johnvents Farms, Premium Cocoa Product (Ile-Oluji) and Haven Hauling) – committed to driving sustainable growth across the agricultural value chain, including production, processing, manufacturing and trade of commodity and food products in Nigeria and the rest of the world.