Johnvents Group, a leading indigenous agribusiness and manufacturing group, proudly announces the appointment of three distinguished professionals – Ayo Akinola, Peter Van Den Hengel, and Professor Folake Samuel – to its expanded board of directors as Non-Executive Directors across the Johnvents Group businesses.

Ayo Akinola, a renowned advocate for agri-entrepreneurship and socially inclusive agribusiness in Africa, joins the board of Johnvents Foods Limited with a wealth of expertise.

His deep understanding of underserved communities, financial acumen, and commitment to sustainability perfectly align with Johnvents Foods’ mission of ensuring unforgettable food experiences, contributing to food security, and empowering local communities through agri-entrepreneurship. Akinola’s appointment is poised to propel Johnvents Foods’ expansion plans and solidify its impact on African food security.

Professor Folake Samuel, a distinguished expert in public health nutrition, brings invaluable insights derived from her extensive research collaborations. Her expertise in food safety awareness and nutrition will guide Johnvents Group in maintaining its operations’ highest standards of food safety and nutritional quality.

Peter Van Den Hengel, a seasoned commodity trader with extensive knowledge of the cocoa market, brings a wealth of experience in trading and risk management. His understanding of market dynamics and risk mitigation strategies will be instrumental in guiding Johnvents Group’s operations within the global cocoa industry.

Commenting on the new appointments, John Alamu, The Group Managing Director, Johnvents Group said: “We are delighted to welcome Ayo Akinola, Peter Van Den Hengel, and Professor Folake Samuel to the Board of Johnvents. Their diverse backgrounds, proven track records, and shared passion for excellence will be a tremendous asset to Johnvents Group as we navigate the exciting opportunities and challenges ahead.

“Coincidentally, we just operationalised our global trading business with over 15 origin and destination countries by setting up an international subsidiary in the UAE, Johnvents Industries DMCC. We are confident that their appointment will provide an additional layer of leadership and guidance which will be instrumental in propelling Johnvents into higher heights of success while fostering a more sustainable and inclusive future for the African agribusiness sector.”

ABOUT JOHNVENTS

Johnvents Group is an indigenous agribusiness and manufacturing group committed to driving sustainable growth across the entire agricultural value chain from production, processing, manufacturing and distribution. The Company is at the intersection of everything agriculture, unlocking immense values and ensuring food supply and premium export value for Africa.

Johnvents operates a group structure, with seven businesses – (Johnvents Cocoa Factory, Johnvents Trading, Johnvents Foods, Johnvents Industries DMCC, Johnvents Farms, Premium Cocoa Product (Ile-Oluji) and Haven Hauling) – committed to driving sustainable growth across the agricultural value chain, including production, processing, manufacturing and trade of commodity and food products in Nigeria and the rest of the world.

