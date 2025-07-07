Johnvents Group, a leading indigenous agribusiness and manufacturing group, hosted its maiden investor forum on Friday, June 28, 2025, in Lagos, welcoming stakeholders from the capital market, agribusiness, and financial institutions.

The event spotlighted the company’s growth trajectory and its strategic focus on sustainability, value creation, and industrial transformation.

From a modest grassroots initiative in 2014 aimed at empowering smallholder farmers, Johnvents has grown into one of Nigeria’s most ambitious and integrated agribusiness companies. The forum served as a platform for the company to connect with stakeholders and walk them through a trajectory defined by audacious moves, sustainable expansion, and deep market credibility.

At the forum, John Alamu, the Group Managing Director of Johnvents Group, expressed pride in being a Nigerian-grown business that makes a global impact. He stated, “Since acquiring our first factory in 2021 and transforming into a transnational business group with a presence in Africa, Asia, and the UAE, we have remained dedicated to creating value at the source.”

With four factories across four Nigerian states and a growing international footprint through its DMCC-registered global trading subsidiary, Johnvents currently exports premium cocoa derivatives to Europe, the UK, the US, the UAE, and Asia. It boasts an installed cocoa processing capacity of 48,000 metric tonnes annually and sources directly from over 10,000 trained farmers.

Johnvents’ credibility in the capital market is backed by its BBB+ credit rating from all three SEC-recognised agencies in Nigeria: GCR, Agusto & Co., and DataPro, reinforcing its transparency, governance structure, and consistent performance.

In a leadership presentation by Dr. Yemisi Shittu, Group Executive Director of CapitalSage Holdings, the parent company of Johnvents Group, Dr. Shittu highlighted the company’s long-term investment in value creation, innovation, and sustainability. “Through our sustainability initiatives, Rainforest Alliance certification, and collaboration with industry partners, we are ensuring that the cocoa we process uplifts the land, farmers, and the global markets we serve.”

The forum concluded with an interactive session and networking opportunities that sparked conversations about inclusive growth, private-sector collaboration, and the future of agribusiness in Nigeria. This event marked a significant step in strengthening Johnvent’s engagement with stakeholders and reaffirming its commitment to building a sustainable and globally competitive agricultural value chain.