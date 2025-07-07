With the implementation of a 50% tariff increase as approved by the Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) Nigerian telecom companies are beginning to feel the impact as customer numbers are beginning to reduce.

The latest data for Internet Service Providers (ISPs) shows this segment of the market has been the worst hit in terms of customer churn, while mobile network operators still enjoy relative stability in the number of internet subscriptions on their network.

According to the ISP data released by the NCC total active customers across 127 ISPs, whose data were made available, dropped to 289,369 as of Q1 2025 from 307,946 recorded in Q3 2024.

All major ISPs recorded a decline in their customer base in the period under review as Nigerians adjusted to their price increment.

Interestingly, the top three leaders in the market as of Q3 2024, Spectranet, Starlink, and FibreOne, maintained their positions despite losing the largest number of customers in Q1 2025, indicating a general downtrend for all the players.

Specifically, the enthusiasm around Elon Musk’s Starlink in Nigeria seems to be going down with its recent hike of monthly subscriptions from N38,000 to N57,000, forcing many of its customers to ditch the satellite internet service for cheaper alternatives.

Starlink, which jumped to become the second-largest ISP in Nigeria last year, recorded its first loss as its customer base plunged from 65,564 in Q3 2024 to 59,509 in Q1 2025, showing that over 6,000 users had ditched their subscriptions within the period.

Going by the latest NCC data, here are the top 10 ISPs in Nigeria as of Q1 2025, based on their number of active subscribers:

10. Radical Technology Network Ltd (3,674)

Radical Technology Network Ltd is a Nigerian ISP with its head office located in Lagos and with a presence in Abuja, Port Harcourt, Kano, and Onitsha.

Over the years, the company has ensured the highest levels of customer responsiveness and service quality, a trait that has earned it a long-standing relationship with its customers and made it one of the most reliable ISPs in Nigeria.

Radical Technology Network had a total of 3,674 customers as of Q1 2025, which placed it in the 10th position.

9. Cyberspace Network Limited (4,087)

Cyberspace was founded in 1995 and commenced operation the same year as a wholly-owned Nigerian Company.

With a mission to provide excellent value-added ICT services and cutting-edge networking solutions, the company has been able to distinguish itself as a complete network and software solution provider in the industry with its state-of-the-art and world-class internet protocol (IP) infrastructure.

In 2014, the company deployed its 4G LTE network infrastructure with a promise to deliver 10x more speed, mobility, and security to its customers. Its active customer base stood at 4,087 at the end of March 2025.

8. VDT Communications (5,564)

VDT is a licensed Private Network service provider specializing in the provision of Enterprise-Wide Area Network (WAN) and Metropolitan Area Network (MAN) link connectivity using Fiber Optic and Wireless Communication infrastructure and access networks.

VDT is a Broadband communication service provider to corporate organizations with leased Fiber Optic trunks to the thirty-six (36) states in Nigeria and the FCT, where it has 55 Point-Of-Presence (POP) and a complement of technical support staffers.

From 7th position in the previous quarter, VDT slipped to 8th in Q1 2025 as its customer number declined to 5,564 from 6,307 recorded in Q3, 2024.

7. Ngcom Limited (6,448)

Ngcom is a network company licensed by the NCC to provide internet services across Nigeria. The company is currently one of the country’s leading ISPs offering unlimited internet service to residential and business users. Ngcom said its limitless access offer has absolutely no data or time caps and it is delivered through fiber optic and fixed wireless.

According to NCC’s data, a slight increase in its active customers pushed the company to the 7th position from the 8th position it previously occupied. The company had 6,448 active customers at the end of March.

6. Broadbased Communications (9,940)

Broadbased Communications Limited is licensed by the NCC as a Metropolitan Fiber Optic Network Operator, Private Network Links Operator (PNL), International Data Access Gateway Operator (IDA), Value Added Services Operator, and Internet Service Provider (ISP). The company is one of the newly listed ISPs on the NCC’s database of providers with active customers.

At the end of Q1 2025, Broadbased’s active customer number stood at 9,940 to occupy the 6th position.

5. ipNX (16,283)

ipNX is one of the country’s fastest-growing ISPs, serving a multitude of needs across enterprises, small businesses, and residents with innovative, world-class services. ipNX is a pioneer and a leading Fibre-To-The-Home (FTTH) operator in Nigeria. The company had a total of 16,283 customers as of March 2025 and maintained its 5th position.

4. Tizeti (16,466)

Tizeti provides high-speed broadband internet to Residences, businesses, Events, and Conferences and deploys public Wi-Fi hotspots at locations across Africa. The company is leveraging the large wireless capacity available with Wi-fi and plummeting the cost of solar panels to create a low CAPEX/OPEX network of owned & operated towers to offer disruptive, customer-friendly pricing for unlimited internet service right across Africa.

According to NCC’s data, Tizeti remains the fourth-largest ISP in Nigeria with 16,283 active in Q1 2025.

3. FibreOne (19,000)

FiberOne is the largest fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) Internet service provider that is revolutionizing last-mile Internet in Nigeria by providing truly unlimited, top-quality Internet to offices and homes at a low price.

Surprisingly, the company saw the largest decline in active customers as its database plunged from 33,010 in Q3 2024 to 19,000 in Q1 2025, losing over 14,000 customers. It, however, remained the third-largest ISP despite the loss.

2. Starlink (59,509)

Elon Musk’s Starlink made it to the top 10 for the first time in Q3 2023 and it occupied the fourth position, having garnered 11,207 customers at that time. By Q3 2024, the company had grown to occupy the second position.

Although its ISP licence was issued by the NCC in May 2022, the Space X internet company made its official entry into the Nigerian market in January 2023.

As a satellite-based broadband internet service provider, Starlink’s launch in Nigeria was celebrated for its ability to provide service in any part of Nigeria.

But Starlink recorded its first decline in subscribers in Q1 2025 as its customer number dropped from 65, 564 in Q3 2024 to 59,509.

1. Spectranet (103,252)

With a wide margin ahead of others in terms of active subscribers, Spectranet remained the number one ISP in Nigeria with the largest customer base. Licensed in 2009 to promote Internet services across Nigeria, Spectranet was among the first Internet Service Providers to launch 4G LTE Internet service in Nigeria and aims to be a leader in the Internet Services space.

About 2,000 decline in its active customers was not enough to displace Spectranet as the market leader, The company topped other ISPs in Nigeria with 103,252 active customers at the end of Q1 2025.

Bottomline

Several factors including the state of operation, and the cost of service, influence the number of customers the ISPs acquire.

The competition with mobile network operators, especially with the launch of 5G service by MTN and Airtel, means that the core ISPs will have to offer more attractive packages to increase their share of the internet market.

Industry analysts have also suggested that ISPs may need to adopt a new business model to sustain their businesses in the face of current challenges and competition from MNOs.