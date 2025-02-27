• Premium Cocoa Products (Ile-Oluji), a subsidiary of Johnvents Group, is expanding its processing capacity from 13,000 to 30,000 MT, making it one of Nigeria’s largest cocoa processors while enhancing efficiency with upgraded technology.

• The investment strengthens traceability, sustainability, and value-added cocoa exports, positioning Nigeria as a key player in the global cocoa market.

• Johnvents Group will support 150,000 farmers by 2030, create jobs across the value chain, and drive economic growth in Nigeria’s cocoa industry.

Nigeria’s cocoa industry is at a turning point, and Johnvents Group is leading the way toward a future built on value creation, sustainability, and global competitiveness.

With a clear vision and strategic roadmap, Johnvents Group’s transformation efforts have gained significant momentum through its partnership with British International Investment (BII) in Premium Cocoa Products (Ile-Oluji), a subsidiary of Johnvents Group.

Premium Cocoa Products (Ile-Oluji) has long been a pillar of Nigeria’s cocoa heritage. As one of the nation’s most respected cocoa processing facilities, it has played a crucial role in the industry. Now, under Johnvents Group’s leadership, the factory will scale its operations and global competitiveness by:

Expanding Processing Capacity – Production will increase from 13,000 to 30,000 metric tonnes annually, making it one of Nigeria’s largest cocoa processing plants. This expansion includes upgrading processing technology, improving production efficiency, and increasing storage capacity to ensure a seamless supply chain from farm to export. The facility will meet the growing global demand for premium cocoa derivatives by processing more cocoa beans locally, reducing Nigeria’s reliance on raw bean exports

Enhancing Global Competitiveness – Nigeria is set to become a leading supplier of high-quality cocoa derivatives such as cocoa liquor, butter, cake, and powder. By reducing dependence on raw cocoa bean exports, this initiative will elevate Nigeria’s position in global cocoa markets and increase the profitability of local producers.

Empowering Cocoa Farmers – Through its flagship initiative, “Nourished Crop, Better Farmer,” Johnvents Group aims to empower 150,000 cocoa farmers by 2030, providing them with essential tools, training, and direct market access to improve their productivity and income.

Driving Sustainability & Traceability – By 2027, every cocoa bean processed at Premium Cocoa will be 100% traceable, ensuring transparency in sourcing and compliance with global sustainability standards. This aligns with evolving international trade regulations, including the European Union Deforestation-free Regulation (EUDR), securing Nigeria’s access to premium markets and reinforcing ethical sourcing practices.

Boosting Exports & Economic Growth—Strengthening Nigeria’s position as a trusted global supplier of premium cocoa products will drive economic growth and create thousands of jobs across the cocoa value chain. Increased production and value-added processing will open new export opportunities, generate foreign exchange earnings, and foster industrial development.

Sunday Bamikole, Managing Director of Premium Cocoa Products Limited, emphasized the long-term impact of the investment: “This is a transformational moment for Nigeria’s cocoa industry. With BII’s capex backing, we are expanding our operations, increasing efficiency, and ensuring that Nigerian cocoa is recognized globally for its quality and sustainability. Now, the factory would be able to process a thousand trailer loads of cocoa beans per year.”

John Alamu, Group Managing Director of Johnvents Group, echoed this sentiment: “For generations, cocoa has built livelihoods, sustained families, and fueled industries across Nigeria. Yet, we have remained on the fringes of global value chains. With this investment, we are accelerating our journey to make Nigerian cocoa a symbol of quality, transparency, and global impact.”

“Johnvents Group is not just participating in the agricultural value chain but shaping its future. Our businesses: Johnvents Cocoa Factory, Johnvents Trading, Johnvents Foods, Johnvents Industries DMCC, Johnvents Farms, Premium Cocoa Products (Ile-Oluji), and Haven Hauling, form an integrated ecosystem that is transforming Nigeria’s agricultural sector through:

• A Combined Processing Capacity of 48,000 Metric Tonnes – Making us Africa’s second-largest cocoa processor.

• Over 1,500 Hectares of Farmland – Strengthening sustainable cocoa sourcing.

• Strategic Global Trade Expansion – Through Johnvents Industries DMCC, connecting Nigerian cocoa to international markets.

• A Commitment to Sustainability – Ensuring all cocoa is ethically sourced, fully traceable, and compliant with global standards.

With this strategic partnership, Johnvents Group is boosting cocoa production and creating a sustainable future for Nigeria’s agriculture industry. He added that this partnership with BII represents a new era of growth, competitiveness, and long-term value creation for farmers, processors, and global consumers alike”.

About Johnvents Group

Johnvents Group is an Indigenous agribusiness and manufacturing group committed to driving sustainable growth across the entire agricultural value chain, from production to processing, manufacturing, and distribution. The Company is at the intersection of everything agriculture, unlocking immense value and ensuring a food supply and premium export value for Africa.

Johnvents Group operates a group structure, with seven businesses – (Johnvents Cocoa Factory, Johnvents Trading, Johnvents Foods, Johnvents Industries DMCC, Johnvents Farms, Premium Cocoa Product (Ile-Oluji) and Haven Hauling) – committed to driving sustainable growth across the agricultural value chain, including production, processing, manufacturing and trade of commodity and food products in Nigeria and the rest of the world. Follow Johnvents Group on Instagram, Facebook, Linkedin and X.