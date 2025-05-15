• Johnvents Group debuts in the rice market with its first shipment of Johnvents Riz to Senegal and The Gambia, strengthening food security in West Africa.

In a bold move to enhance food supply and strengthen food security across Africa, Johnvents Group has successfully delivered its major vessel load of premium-quality rice, Johnvents Rice, to Senegal, marking the company’s official entry into the rice market.

Sourced from Pakistan, a top global producer accounting for over 8% of the world’s rice exports, this milestone supports Johnvents Group’s commitment to nourishing Africa and the world by creating sustainable agricultural value chains and ensuring access to safe, nutritious, and affordable food for communities across the continent.

With this move, the company enters a new phase of growth in food distribution, focused on sustainable and reliable supply chains.

Commenting on this milestone, Sanjay Puhorit, Head of Business, Johnvents DMCC, a subsidiary of Johnvents Group, mentioned: “We are excited to launch Johnvents Rice as our first rice offtake and proud to begin this journey in Senegal and Gambia with plans to expand into other African countries in the coming months. As the trading arm of a fully integrated agribusiness, we’re leveraging global expertise and regional insight to deliver high-quality food to the people who need it most.”

This milestone aligns with the broader growth and diversification strategy the Johnvents Group Board recently approved. The plan focuses on scaling core verticals trading, FMCG, commodities export, retail, and agro-processing across key markets in Africa, the Middle East, Asia, North America, and South America.

John Alamu, Group Managing Director, Johnvents Group, also mentioned: “As we continue to scale our operations across borders, this shipment demonstrates our resolve to make a real impact improving food accessibility while building resilient supply chains that connect Africa to the rest of the world.

As an African-grown business with global aspirations, our goal is clear: to lead purposefully, trade with integrity, and nourish lives. Equally important is our long-term focus on strengthening local rice production here in Nigeria. He added that we are investing significantly in local capacity, from farming to processing, to ensure food self-sufficiency.

Johnvents’ integrated business model combines locally sourced raw materials, state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities, and sustainable practices to create long-term value across its supply chain. The company is focused on building partnerships that drive economic growth, environmental responsibility, and social impact. With a presence in 6 countries and a rapidly expanding product portfolio, Johnvents Group remains firmly positioned to become a leading force in transforming food systems and agricultural trade across Africa and the world.