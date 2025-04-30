The Federal Government and the Agricultural Farmers and Traders Development Association of Nigeria (AFTDAN) are collaborating to strengthen the agricultural value chain, enhance market access, and promote sustainable farming practices.

Speaking at the inauguration of AFTDAN’s Board of Trustees and members on Wednesday in Abuja, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, described the association’s establishment as a welcome and positive development.

Akume, represented by Alhaji Wada Nas, emphasized the vital role farmers and traders play in achieving food security, economic stability, and job creation.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting initiatives like Agricultural Farmers and Traders Development Association of Nigeria (AFTDAN) and pledged continued collaboration with organizations dedicated to uplifting farmers and traders across the country.

Governors’ forum backs agricultural revival

Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara State and Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), represented by Dr. Akanbi Olubunmi, lauded the association, saying its formation marked a new chapter in the revitalization of Nigeria’s agricultural sector.

“Nigeria’s agriculture sector feeds our nation, sustains our economy, and holds the key to our future prosperity,” he stated.

Also speaking, Mr. Elijah Nze, National President of the Agricultural Farmers and Traders Development Association of Nigeria (AFTDAN), described the association as a non-governmental organization committed to agricultural development and improving the livelihoods of farmers.

He noted that the Agricultural Farmers and Traders Development Association of Nigeria (AFTDAN) was established to work in partnership with the government and other stakeholders to eradicate hunger and restore the dignity of Nigerian farmers through impactful programmes.

Challenges in the agricultural sector

Nze highlighted several challenges facing agriculture in Nigeria, including seasonal farming, land degradation, low levels of irrigation, lack of mechanization, limited market access, insufficient agricultural education and extension services, as well as frequent pest and disease outbreaks.

He assured that the Agricultural Farmers and Traders Development Association of Nigeria (AFTDAN) is prepared to deploy its human resources and leverage available support to contribute meaningfully to national food security.

Call to embrace rural agriculture

Also speaking, His Royal Majesty, the Ona of Abaji, Dr. Adamu Yunusa, represented by Alhaji Umar Faruk, the Magayaki of Abaji, emphasised the importance of embracing rural agriculture.

He described agriculture as the most beneficial and reliable form of employment for driving the nation’s development.

What you should know

The Agricultural Farmers and Traders Development Association of Nigeria (AFTDAN) is a non-governmental organization committed to agricultural development and improving the livelihoods of farmers and traders across Nigeria.

AFTDAN was established to partner with the government and key stakeholders to implement impactful programs and policies in the agricultural sector.

The association is dedicated to advocating for farmers’ rights, restoring the dignity of agricultural workers, and promoting economic empowerment through sustainable agricultural initiatives.