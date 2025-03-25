The Federal Government has announced plans to partner with Brazilian livestock company JBJ Brazil to establish a 100,000-hectare cattle ranch in Niger State, designed to house 100,000 bulls and boost livestock production in Nigeria.

The Minister of Livestock Development, Malam Idi Mukhtar, disclosed this during a visit to Governor Umaru Bago in Minna on Monday, as reported by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Mukhtar revealed that the ranch, part of a $2.5 billion livestock investment agreement with JBJ Brazil, was strategically planned to leverage Niger State’s vast resources, including its abundance of water and favorable climate.

The Niger State Government has pledged 1.2 million hectares of land to support the Federal Government’s livestock development initiative, with 100,000 hectares earmarked for the ranch.

“The Federal Government has announced plans to establish a large-scale cattle ranch in Niger State, in partnership with JBJ Brazil, the world’s largest cattle rancher.

“The Minister of Livestock Development, Malam Idi Mukhtar, made the announcement during a visit to Gov. Umaru Bago of Niger in Minna on Monday, where he was accompanied by a team from JBJ Brazil,” the NAN report read in part.

It added, “The minister revealed that the proposed ranch would span 100,000 hectares of land and house 100,000 bulls”

Mukhtar further highlighted that financial negotiations with the Brazilian firm and other investors are still ongoing.

More Insights

Governor Bago, represented by his deputy, Yakubu Garba, expressed optimism about the initiative, citing Niger State’s comparative advantage in natural resources and the government’s dedication to livestock development.

He assured that the state was well-prepared to support the project and maximize its economic potential.

Mr. Sammy Adigun, Chairman of Niger Foods, also confirmed that Brazilian firms JBJ Brazil and JBS would be integral to the project.

The Federal Government will facilitate their operations, which include animal production and processing, as part of its broader strategy to modernize Nigeria’s livestock sector.

This project is expected to boost local meat production, create jobs, and stimulate economic activities in Niger State.

What you should know

In November 2024, Nairametrics reported that Brazilian meat giant JBS signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Nigerian government for a $2.5 billion investment aimed at transforming Nigeria’s meat processing sector.

The plan includes the construction of six factories—three for poultry, two for beef, and one for pork—over a five-year period. The investment will involve feasibility studies, budget planning, and the development of a local supply chain.

In return, the Nigerian government pledged to provide the necessary economic, sanitary, and regulatory support to ensure the project’s success.

This move reflects JBS’s strategy to expand into Africa’s emerging markets, with Nigeria’s large population and economic potential positioning it as a pivotal growth market.