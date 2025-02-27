The Federal Government has commissioned a 990kWp Interconnected Mini-Grid in Lambata Community, Gurara Local Government Area of Niger State, as part of its efforts to boost rural electrification and expand access to clean energy solutions.

The project, implemented under the Interconnected Mini-Grid Acceleration Scheme (IMAS) of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), was officially inaugurated by the Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Power and the Nigerian Energy Support Programme (NESP), Abba Aliyu, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of REA stated in a tweet on his X (formerly Twitter) account on Wednesday.

The Lambata mini-grid is one of 19 sites under the IMAS initiative and is expected to provide clean, reliable electricity to over 3,500 connections, including households and businesses in the community. The project was developed through a public-private partnership between the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) and Nayo Tropical Technology Ltd.

The IMAS initiative is backed by €9.3 million in funding from the European Union (EU) and the German Government, further reinforcing Nigeria’s commitment to advancing its interconnected mini-grid market and ensuring sustainable energy access across the country.

REA Commits to Renewable Energy

Speaking on the development, Aliyu highlighted the agency’s continued efforts in scaling up renewable energy deployment, strengthening rural electrification, and fostering socio-economic development through clean energy access.

“This milestone reinforces the REA’s commitment to scaling up renewable energy deployment, strengthening rural electrification efforts, and driving socio-economic development through clean energy access,” Aliyu stated.

The commissioning of the 990kWp mini-grid aligns with Nigeria’s broader objectives of diversifying its energy mix, reducing reliance on fossil fuels, and integrating more decentralized renewable energy solutions into the national grid.

The Federal Government, through the REA, has been working with local and international partners to develop off-grid and interconnected mini-grid solutions, with a focus on improving electricity supply to underserved and unserved communities.

The project is also expected to drive economic growth in Lambata by enhancing productivity for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), creating job opportunities, and improving overall living standards for residents.

With Nigeria’s power sector facing persistent challenges, initiatives like the IMAS mini-grid programme serve as critical interventions to bridge the energy access gap, promote investment in renewable energy, and support the country’s transition towards a more sustainable energy future.

More insights

The Special Adviser to the President on Energy, Olu Verheijen earlier said that Federal Government’s policies are designed to strengthen investor confidence and enhance liquidity across Nigeria’s power sector.

She stressed that diversifying the sector is necessary but cannot be achieved without first addressing the underlying challenges from gas to power.

According to her, the federal government has made significant progress in the power sector, especially on-grid access.