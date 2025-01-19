President Bola Tinubu has directed the National Orientation Agency (NOA) to embark on a comprehensive public awareness campaign on the dangers of fuel scooping, following a devastating tanker explosion that claimed over 80 lives at Dikko Junction in Gurara Local Government Area of Niger State.

In a statement issued on Sunday by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, President Tinubu expressed deep sorrow over the tragic incident. He extended heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, as well as the government and people of Niger State.

Onanuga said “The President has mandated the National Orientation Agency to initiate a nationwide educational campaign. This campaign will raise public awareness about the severe risks and environmental dangers of scooping fuel from fallen tankers.”

Tinubu mourned the victims and expressed his condolences to the families affected, as well as to the government and people of Niger State. He stressed the tragic and preventable nature of the incident, as many victims were those scooping Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) from the overturned tanker.

The President also directed the provision of comprehensive medical care to the injured and instructed security and road safety authorities to implement measures to avert similar incidents.

Tinubu strongly advises all citizens to exercise caution and avoid approaching accident sites, especially those involving fuel-laden vehicles, due to their highly explosive nature.

Backstory

The Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA) earlier confirmed that 86 people lost their lives in the horrific tanker explosion that occurred at Dikko Junction in the Gurara Local Government Area.

Abdullahi Baba Arah, the Director-General of NSEMA, revealed that the bodies of the victims had been recovered and buried. He shared that 80 of the deceased were interred in a mass grave at the Dikko Primary Health Care (PHC) premises.

Arah further explained that the mass burial was a joint effort between NSEMA, the Gurara Local Government, and a group of selfless volunteers, who worked tirelessly to ensure the proper handling of the victims. The burial took place between 5 p.m. and 12 a.m.

In addition to the tragic deaths, the DG reported that the number of injured individuals had risen to 55, with one person unfortunately succumbing to their injuries at the Dikko PHC. The tragic incident has left the community in mourning, as the full extent of the devastation becomes clearer.

Following the incident, the Niger State Government directed that no vehicle coming from the Maje axis should be allowed to pass through the Dikko Bridge.

Governor Umaru Bago gave the directive when he visited the scene of the explosion around Dikko Junction, Gurara Local Government Area of Niger State.