Brazilian meatpacking giant JBS has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Nigerian government for a $2.5 billion investment plan, to construct six new meat factories in Nigeria aimed at developing the country’s meat processing sector.

JBS is a Brazilian multinational corporation and one of the world’s largest meat producers, specializing in beef, poultry, and pork, with operations in multiple countries.

According to a report by Reuters, three of the factories would deal in poultry, two in beef and one in pork.

JBS Global Chief Executive Officer Gilberto Tomazoni explained that JBS’s objective is not just to build new factories, but also to contribute to solving critical challenges such as food insecurity and fostering socioeconomic progress

“Our goal is to establish a solid partnership and support Nigeria in addressing food insecurity developing a sustainable food production chain generates a virtuous cycle of socioeconomic progress for the population, especially the most vulnerable groups,” he said.

This expansion is expected to enhance local production capacities in the country, marking a strategic expansion for JBS in Africa.

A five-year investment plan

The investment will unfold over a five-year period, with JBS outlining a detailed plan that includes feasibility studies, budget estimates, and a comprehensive action plan for developing a local supply chain.

The company emphasized that JBS said it will build up a five-year investment plan in Nigeria, including feasibility studies, budget estimates, and an action plan for local supply chain development.

In return for this large-scale investment, the Nigerian government has committed to providing the necessary economic, sanitary, and regulatory conditions to ensure the project’s success.

Expanding into Africa’s emerging markets

This investment represents a strategic move for JBS as it looks to expand its footprint in Africa, diversifying its operations from more mature markets like the US with Nigeria being a key player due to its large population and strong economic potential.

The Nigerian economy, which is already the largest in Africa, and has a population larger than Brazil, is expected to more than double by 2050. It is forecasted to experience rapid growth in the coming decades.

This growth outlook makes the country an attractive destination for JBS’s long-term investment plans.

What you should know

In June 2024, the Nigerian government announced a trade agreement with Saudi Arabia which includes the annual export of 200,000 metric tons of red meat and one million tons of soybeans.

Minister of Agriculture, Senator Abubakar Kyari, highlighted the proactive role of President Bola Tinubu’s administration in advancing Nigeria’s agricultural exports.

During the Saudi-African Summit in November 2023, President Tinubu played a key role in engaging with Saudi Arabia’s Agriculture Minister to explore partnership opportunities.

This led to a return visit by the Saudi Minister in May 2024, where discussions with Nigerian agribusiness entrepreneurs took place, further strengthening bilateral agricultural cooperation.