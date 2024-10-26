In Nigeria today, it is safe to say that not many have fully embraced the challenge of leading digital transformation in governance at the sub-national level like Suleiman Isah, the Honourable Commissioner for Communications Technology and Digital Economy in Niger State.

Appointed in August 2023, Isah’s role involves crafting a comprehensive digital transformation strategy to leverage technology to streamline government processes, improve service delivery, and foster economic growth.

With such task set out for him, we decided to sit with the man, Suleiman Isah, to hear from the horse’s mouth his vision for Niger State as well as his contributions to digital governance beyond Niger State.

It has been just a little over a year since your appointment as Honourable Commissioner for Communications Technology and Digital Economy in Niger State. How has the journey been thus far?

The journey has certainly had its challenges, especially since I am the pioneer Commissioner for the Ministry. Building a Ministry from the ground up comes with a unique set of obstacles, particularly in creating structures, frameworks and processes that had not existed before. We’ve essentially had to lay the foundation while at the same time advancing on multiple fronts. It’s been akin to guiding a toddler learning to walk—slow, steady and sometimes uncertain, but with every step forward comes progress. Despite the difficulties, my team and I have maintained a clear focus and vision for the digital transformation of Niger State. With a strong resolve and determination, we’re moving steadily towards transforming the state digitally.

What experiences would you say prepared you for your current role?

Several experiences from my career have equipped me for this role. For one, working outside Niger State exposed me to a broader perspective, allowing me to envision possibilities beyond the current local realities. My decade-long tenure at the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) helped me understand how the public service operates at a national scale, providing me with the skills necessary to navigate government institutions effectively. Furthermore, my time at the Niger State Internal Revenue Service gave me firsthand experience with the local public service, which was invaluable in helping me adapt to state-level governance.

Another critical experience was during the 2023 election campaigns, where I established a contact centre that engaged communities across all 274 wards in Niger State. This role gave me an intimate understanding of the state’s vast geography and diverse demographics. It provided me with insights into the unique challenges faced by different parts of the state, which now inform the tailored strategies we’re implementing in our digital agenda.

Upon your appointment, what was your roadmap for Niger State, and where do you stand currently in terms of progress?

My vision for Niger State has always revolved around fostering a sustainable digital transformation. I aim to create a landscape that would not only yield immediate results but also stand the test of time—outliving my tenure. For this to happen, I have emphasised strong private-sector involvement in all our initiatives. This ensures that projects are not only government-dependent but also able to thrive autonomously and adapt to any change in administration.

In terms of progress, we have made significant strides. One of our primary focuses has been education and capacity-building. We’ve started training various demographics: children aged 10 to 18 have been introduced to robotics, programming and the Internet of Things (IoT). We’ve also empowered over 2,000 market traders and artisans with digital literacy skills, equipping them to better navigate the digital economy. Additionally, civil servants, permanent secretaries, special advisers and journalists have also benefitted from our training initiatives.

Moreover, we’ve embarked on an ambitious project to lay a metropolitan fibre network around Minna, the state capital. This high-speed internet infrastructure will boost broadband penetration, which in turn can stimulate the growth of startups and tech-based businesses. The fibre ring will be a critical enabler for our digital economy, allowing businesses and individuals alike to thrive in an increasingly connected world.

No man, nor a state is an island; have there been any partnerships that are shaping Niger State’s digital landscape?

Absolutely! Partnerships have been a cornerstone of our approach. One of our most valuable collaborators has been the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). Through their Nigeria Jubilee Fellows Programme (NJFP), they’ve provided us with 100 graduate interns, whose salaries are fully covered by the UNDP. This has been a significant support in augmenting our workforce, and we’re hopeful this number will grow soon.

We are also collaborating with the UNDP on converting the Abdulsalam Youth Centre into a MakerSpace—a hardware-focused innovation hub. This will provide opportunities for youth to engage in technological innovations, especially in hardware manufacturing, helping to diversify Niger State’s economy.

In addition, Tech4Dev, a non-profit organisation, has partnered with us to upskill civil servants and youths in digital literacy and ICT. The Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC) has also been instrumental through its Digital Economy Department, providing training for our youths and collaborating on future projects aimed at advancing our digital goals.

What role is the private sector playing in Niger State’s digital economy?

The private sector has been pivotal in driving our digital economy. We’ve adopted a model that eases the entry of private operators into Niger State’s tech ecosystem. For example, the ongoing metro fibre ring project in Minna is being handled by a private company. We waived Right of Way charges to prioritise the long-term benefits to the state over immediate revenue. By allowing private companies to spearhead such initiatives, we minimise bureaucratic delays and ensure that these projects can thrive long after our administration has left office.

Any tech business looking to set up in the state can reach out to us and we do the cost-benefit analysis for our people. If it favours the populace, we will provide the needed support, non-monetary of course.

Could you elaborate on some contributions from the private sector?

Zenith Bank, for instance, has made a significant contribution by donating the building that currently houses our Ministry and the Minna ICT Centre, which serves as a hub for our various training programmes. BrowePoint, another private player, is deploying the metropolitan fibre ring in the capital and has committed to providing free internet services for administrative processes at tertiary institutions within the network. Additionally, they are managing our state-open Wi-Fi system for markets, which will provide internet access to traders and artisans.

Alternative Bank is developing a State Resident Identification System for us, a key component in fostering a digital society. They are also investing in digital hubs to promote ICT activities among our youth.

Furthermore, Tech4Dev has been offering civil service training at no cost to the state, helping build a digitally literate workforce. We are also in discussions with MTN to expand financial inclusion using their Momo service, aiming to recruit over 1,000 new agents in rural areas with limited access to banking services.

Where do you see Niger State’s digital economy in the next three years?

In the next three years, I envision Niger State becoming a hub for tech companies, where entry barriers are virtually non-existent. By encouraging increased private sector participation, we aim to create an environment where tech-driven solutions can flourish, independent of government interventions. Our goal is to establish at least two Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Centres, each with a capacity of 1,000 seats, creating high-value jobs and contributing significantly to the state’s GDP.

Furthermore, we expect the MakerSpace initiative to reach full capacity, providing hardware solutions not only for Niger State but for other regions as well. By that time, we anticipate that our ongoing digital literacy programmes will have enabled us to achieve the ambitious target set by our Governor—75% digital literacy by 2027.

Who is Suleiman Isah outside of your role as Commissioner?

Suleiman Isah is a straightforward individual who remains deeply connected to his roots. Born and raised in Minna, I consider myself a local champion. I hold an MSc in Information Security and Digital Forensics from the University of East London and a BSc in Computer Science and IT from Igbinedion University, Okada. I am a family man, married with children, and my passion for technology is reflected in my professional and personal life.

What are your interests, hobbies, and values?

While I’m not much of a football fan, I enjoy more unique hobbies like horseback riding and clay shooting. I also have a deep interest in mentoring young people and speaking at events where I can share my experiences and insights. My values are deeply rooted in fairness and integrity—I strongly believe in the principle of karma and quid pro quo. I live by the philosophy that giving everyone their due is essential because if you favour one, you inevitably deny others what they deserve.