The Forward Operating Base (FOB) Escravos of the Nigerian Navy has destroyed three illegal refining sites in Omadinho Community, Warri South-West Local Government Area of Delta State, as part of its ongoing fight against crude oil theft and economic sabotage.

The Commanding Officer of FOB Escravos, Captain Ikenna Okoloagu, disclosed this to Journalists in Warri on Tuesday.

“The Nigerian Navy’s fight against crude oil theft, pipeline vandalism, and other acts of economic sabotage has yielded another result.

“The FOB Escravos discovered and deactivated three illegal refining sites at Obodo, in Omadinho Community on Tuesday.

“The sites were laden with about 3,700 litres of stolen crude oil and 2,600 litres of illegally refined Automotive Gasoline Oil (AGO). The products were contained in five ovens, 12 dug out pits and 33 polythene sacks,” Okoloagu said.

Operation DELTA SANITY II yields more results

The Navy captain attributed the success of the operation to credible intelligence under the ongoing Operation DELTA SANITY II, which aims to curb oil theft and illegal refining activities in the Niger Delta region.

Okoloagu reaffirmed the Nigerian Navy’s commitment to enforcing the Strategic Directives of the Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, which prioritizes eradicating illegalities in Nigeria’s maritime space.

He said the Navy is committed to ensuring that Nigerian waters and communities are rid of illegal refining activities.

He warned saboteurs in the oil sector to desist, as anyone caught will be prosecuted accordingly.

This operation comes just days after the Nigerian Navy deactivated four illegal refining sites in the same community last Wednesday.

Okoloagu assured that security forces would continue to monitor and disrupt illegal oil operations, ensuring that perpetrators do not operate freely in Nigeria’s oil-producing areas.

