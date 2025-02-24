The Nigerian Army destroyed eighteen illegal refineries across the Niger Delta Region specifically Rivers, Bayelsa, and Delta States.

The Acting Deputy Director of Army Public Relations, Lieutenant Colonel Jonah Danjuma, made this disclosure as reported by Radio Nigeria on Monday.

In Rivers State, troops dismantled illegal refineries in Idama and Imo River, seizing three boats with 9,000 liters of stolen crude, a truck carrying 3,000 liters, and 2,100 liters of illegally refined Automobile Gas Oil (AGO) in Okwuzi.

In Bayelsa, three refineries were destroyed at Clough Creek, with 3,500 liters of stolen crude and a pumping machine recovered. In Delta, six suspects were arrested transporting illegally refined diesel in a Toyota Camry.

“The Nigerian Army has destroyed eighteen illegal refineries in the Niger Delta region,” The report read in part.

It added “According to Lieutenant Colonel Danjuma, the achievements were recorded in Rivers State, around Kilometre 45 in the Idama area of Akuku-Toru Local Government Area (LGA).

“He said three illegal refining sites at Clough Creek in Ekeremor LGA, were destroyed and a pumping machine and more than 3,500 liters of stolen crude were recovered in Bayelsa State, while also demobilizing two wooden boats.”

Danjuma added that troops from the 6 Division decommissioned ten boats and seized over 25,000 liters of stolen fuel across the region.

In Rivers State, troops intercepted a boat carrying 1,000 liters of stolen crude in Ogaji-Ama, Bukuma. In Delta, a Toyota Camry loaded with 16 bags of illegal diesel was seized, leading to six arrests.

What you should know

In January 2025, the Nigerian Army announced the arrest of 15 suspects involved in oil theft and illegal oil bunkering activities in the Niger Delta region as reported by Nairametrics.

Stolen crude and illegal refining activities cost drain Nigeria’s economy, reduces government revenue. The rise of illegal refineries has badly impacted Nigeria’s oil output, making security efforts more urgent.

The current administration, President Bola Tinubu is focused on increasing crude production from 1.5 million to over 2.5 million barrels per day, making the Army’s operations crucial in eliminating theft and achieving this target.

In February 2025, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) uncovered 39 illegal refineries in the Niger Delta between January 25 and 31, bringing the total number discovered in the last three weeks of January to 152, following 55 and 58 refineries found.

Securing oil infrastructure is important as this ensures stable production and supply, reducing fuel shortages and price instability.