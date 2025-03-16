The Nigerian Navy has announced the seizure of 13,800 liters of petrol and 71 bags of foreign rice in multiple operations along Badagry creeks in Lagos.

The goods were intercepted by the Forward Operating Base (FOB) Badagry of the Nigerian, according to a statement issued on Sunday by the Commanding Officer of FOB Badagry, Navy Captain Oyeleye Omotayo

Omotayo noted that the seizures occurred between March 7 and 14.

“In continuation of the fight against smuggling within our Area of Operation in Badagry, a target operation was launched on Friday, March 14, at 2:54 a.m.,” Omotayo said.

Seizures made through intelligence gathering

He said naval operatives were able to intercept the smuggled goods through intelligence gathered about suspected smugglers operating in the area.

They therefore launched separate operations which enabled them to intercept the items.

He added that the operation focused on intercepting smugglers and confiscating products intended for illegal export.

“The smugglers initially evaded our water patrol but were intercepted by our land patrol unit around 3:30 a.m.

“During the operation, 71 bags of foreign rice were found being smuggled. The items were seized, while the suspects fled upon sighting our patrol at 4:22 a.m.,” he said.

He disclosed that the seized bags of rice had been taken to the base for further necessary action in accordance with procedures.

He stated that the intelligence team received a report at 12:15 a.m. on the same day regarding the storage of petrol at a beach near Bollington in the Badagry creeks.

According to intelligence, the fuel was intended to be transported across Nigeria’s territorial waters into the Benin Republic using wooden boats.

“Our team swiftly responded to the intelligence and moved to the location.

“Upon arrival, four vehicles intended for smuggling were found at the shoreline, but the suspects escaped with their keys,” he said

Breakdown of petrol seizures

The Commanding Officer disclosed the following:

During a search of the area, authorities found 234 jerry cans, each containing 25 liters of petrol, amounting to 5,850 liters. The seized fuel was taken to the base.

In other operations across Badagry communities, an additional 7,770 liters of petrol were confiscated.

On March 7, 6,770 liters of petrol stored in 30-liter and 40-liter jerry cans were seized from a filling station. On the same day, 188 empty jerry cans were also confiscated.

On March 8, 40 jerry cans, each containing 25 litres of petrol, for a total of 1,000 liters, were seized at the Farasime community following intelligence from Tongeji Island.

He further disclosed that a total of 7,950 liters of petrol seized from two filling stations and Tongeji Island on March 7 and 8 were processed according to the law.

“This was to prevent the illegal products from re-entering circulation within our operational area,” he said.

Omotayo affirmed that the Navy is increasing efforts to combat smuggling and criminal activities along the Badagry-Porto Novo creeks.

“In line with the Federal Government’s directive and Vice Adm. Emmanuel Ogalla’s Strategic Directive 2023-06, FOB Badagry has intensified operations, achieving multiple successes,” he said.

He issued a stern warning to all perpetrators, collaborators, and sponsors of illegal activities, urging them to desist or face the full weight of the law.