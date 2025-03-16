Razaq Ahmed, CEO and co-founder of fintech startup Cowrywise, has been elected as the new president of the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) Society Nigeria.

The election, held on Saturday, marks a significant milestone for Ahmed, a graduate of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU).

Ahmed will lead a dynamic team that includes Dr. Odiri Oginni, CEO of United Capital Asset Management Limited, as Vice President.

Other key members of the team are Wale Okunrinboye, an investment strategist; Frank Nnamka from Deals Advisory at PwC Nigeria; Bukola Akerele, Portfolio Manager at Zenith Bank Plc; Samuel Sule, CEO of Renaissance Capital Africa; and Kike Mesubi, Managing Director at Rand Merchant Bank Nigeria Asset Management.

Importance of community

Reacting to his election, Ahmed emphasized the importance of community and collaboration.

“Today, more than ever, I am reminded of the power of a united community. To every member of the CFA Society Nigeria who believed in the vision, cast their vote, and joined this journey — thank you. Your trust is both humbling and inspiring. This victory is not just mine; it belongs to all of you who dared to believe and vote for the vision,” he said.

Ahmed also acknowledged the contributions of other candidates, stating, “To all the candidates who contested in this election, our Society is lucky to have you volunteer your time to selflessly serve. Win or lose, we need to continue to work in harmony for the growth of the CFA Society Nigeria.”

Looking ahead, Ahmed expressed his commitment to immediate action. “The path forward is clear, and the work begins now. Together, we will build something exceptional that delivers value, drives influence, and expands our global impact and reach. The future we spoke of is here. The future is calling—let’s answer together,” he added.

What you should know

Dr. Odiri Oginni, the newly elected Vice President, reflected on her journey to this role and the opportunity it presents.

“Together, we have an opportunity to drive change, make an impact, and leave a lasting legacy. Four years ago, I contested for this same position and didn’t win, so being here today is a moment I do not take lightly. It is a reminder that perseverance, growth, and purpose always find their time,” she said.

The CFA Society Nigeria, approved in 2012 as the 137th Society of the CFA Institute and one of five societies in Africa, was registered in Nigeria as an Incorporated Trustee in February 2013. The Society currently boasts over 175 members.

Globally, the CFA Institute is recognized as the leading association of investment professionals, setting the standard for professional excellence and credentials. It has more than 135,000 members across 145 countries and territories, including 123,836 charter-holders and 148 member societies.