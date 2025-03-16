Transylvania University in Brașov, Romania, has announced the availability of fully funded scholarships for international students from non-EU and non-EEA countries.

The 2025 Transylvania Academica Scholarship offers recipients the opportunity to study bachelor’s, master’s, or doctoral degree programs at the university, covering tuition, accommodation, and living expenses.

The Transylvania Academica Scholarship is an initiative driven by Transylvania University to attract international students to Romania. The scholarship not only covers tuition fees and accommodation but also provides a monthly stipend to help with living expenses.

As stated by the institution, “Transilvania Academica Scholarship is designed as a competition for international students from non-EU or non-EEA countries.”

This move, according to the university, is part of efforts harnessed to build a network of global ambassadors and increase its international visibility.

Scholarship coverage and benefits

The scholarship covers several expenses for selected students. Tuition fees, including registration and graduation costs, are fully paid for. Students will also receive free accommodation in the university’s dormitories, even during holidays.

Details inform that each scholarship recipient will receive a monthly allowance of 800 lei, which is approximately 170 USD, to help cover living expenses. However, candidates are responsible for their travel expenses and visa costs to Romania.

Eligibility and application requirements

To apply for the Transylvania Academica Scholarship, candidates must meet specific eligibility criteria. The scholarship is open to students from non-EU and non-EEA countries.

Applicants are required to submit an online application and provide several documents, including a curriculum vitae that highlights their academic achievements. Link to application form:http://tas.unitbv.ro/?page_id=4

A one-page motivation letter, and three letters of recommendation.

All documents must be submitted in English, and incomplete applications will be rejected.

Selection process and timeline

The institution informs that an evaluation board whose members are appointed by the Rector of Transilvania University of Brasov will be in charge of the candidates’ selection.

The selection criterion is the quality of the documents submitted in the application file.

Timeline:

February 17th, 2025 – April 25th, 2025: Candidates are required to register by filling out the online application form.

April 28th, 2025 – May 28th, 2025: Application files will be evaluated.

May 29th, 2025 – May 30th, 2025: The list of selected candidates, including a pending list, will be approved.

June 2nd, 2025: Selected candidates will be notified via email.

Only successful applicants will be contacted by email.

The selected candidates for the Transilvania Academica Scholarship will be subject to the Romanian academic studies admission procedure available at https://www.unitbv.ro/en/prospective-students/admission/admission-information-for-non-eu-citizens.html