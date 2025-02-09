The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has announced that the registration period for the fiscal year 2026 H-1B visa program will open on March 7, 2025, at noon Eastern Time, and close on March 24, 2025.

This program allows U.S. employers to hire foreign professionals in specialized fields.

Prospective applicants must ensure their employers complete the electronic registration through a USCIS online account and submit the required registration fee during this period, DAAD Scholarship informs.

Failure to register within this timeframe will necessitate waiting until the next cycle.

The H-1B visa allows U.S. employers to hire foreign professionals in specific occupations. To qualify, the job must require specialized knowledge and at least a bachelor’s degree or its equivalent. Employers must also file a Labor Condition Application (LCA) with the Department of Labor to ensure fair wages and working conditions.

Registration process for fiscal year 2026

The registration process for the fiscal year 2026 H-1B visa program involves several steps:

1. Employer registration: Employers must electronically register between March 7th and March 24th, 2025, through a USCIS online account. A $10 registration fee per beneficiary is required. If applications exceed the 65,000 regular limit and 20,000 master’s limit, USCIS will conduct a lottery.

2. Lottery selection: USCIS will notify selected employers who can proceed with filing a formal petition.

3. Petition filing and LCA: The employer must file Form I-129 along with a DOL-certified LCA. The LCA ensures fair wages and compliance with labor laws.

4. Visa processing and approval: If approved, the foreign worker can apply for an H-1B visa at a U.S. consulate. Approved candidates can start working on or after October 1, 2025.

Eligibility criteria

To be eligible for the H-1B visa, applicants must:

Hold a bachelor’s degree or higher in a related field.

Work in a specialty occupation requiring expert knowledge.

Obtain employment sponsorship from a U.S. employer.

Ensure their employer files an LCA with the Department of Labour.

Portability and employer changes

Foreign professionals can transfer their H-1B sponsorship from one employer to another. Key points include:

The new employer must file Form I-129 before the previous employment authorization expires.

The employee can start working immediately upon filing.

If the petition is denied, the employee must stop working or return to their previous employer (if valid).

Employees who lose their jobs have up to 60 days to find a new employer, change visa status, or leave the U.S.

Cap (limit) exemptions

Each year, there are strict limits on H-1B visas:

65,000 visas under the regular cap.

20,000 visas for individuals with U.S. master’s degrees or higher.

However, cap-exempt employers include:

U.S. higher education institutions.

Nonprofit research organizations.

Government research institutions.

Duration of stay and extensions

The H-1B visa is initially granted for 3 years, extendable up to 6 years. Some applicants may be eligible for extensions beyond six years if:

They have an approved EB-1, EB-2, or EB-3 immigrant petition.

They have pending labour certification for at least 365 days.

Family sponsorship: H-4 visa

H-1B holders can bring their spouse and unmarried children under 21 to the U.S. under the H-4 visa category. Some H-4 spouses are eligible for employment authorization if:

The H-1B holder has started the employment-based green card process.

For more detailed information, applicants are encouraged to consult the official USCIS website or seek legal counsel.