U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has announced new guidelines offering relief to individuals impacted by emergencies or unforeseen circumstances, such as natural disasters, health crises, or international conflicts.

The guidelines, issued in the USCIS Policy Manual, provide flexibility for those whose immigration petitions have been disrupted.

The guidance is effective immediately and applies to a range of situations, including the Israel-Hamas conflict, severe weather events, public health emergencies, and other unexpected events.

USCIS guidance for affected individuals

The updated guidance in the USCIS Policy Manual outlines flexibilities that may be available to individuals affected by emergencies. These measures aim to assist those facing challenges in meeting immigration requirements or deadlines due to unforeseen events. The relief is available on a case-by-case basis for those who request assistance.

USCIS has stated that individuals who have experienced disruption to their immigration process can request relief by contacting the USCIS Contact Center at 800-375-5283, link:https://www.uscis.gov/contactcenter

For people with disabilities: (TTY) 800-767-1833 or (VRS) 877-709-5797

Applicants must have already filed a benefit request and received a receipt number. They are encouraged to explain how the emergency or unforeseen event impacted their immigration case, including providing supporting documents where applicable.

How to request assistance from USCIS

To request assistance, individuals must call the USCIS Contact Center, where they can explain how their case was affected. Applicants should include details of the unforeseen circumstance and any supporting documentation, such as a police report or insurance claim, if available. The immigration body states that it may provide flexibility in areas such as extending deadlines, re-submitting documents, or providing other case-specific accommodations.

Relief for those affected by natural disasters

For individuals impacted by natural disasters, USCIS will consider flexibility for those residing in FEMA-designated disaster areas. Applicants affected by disasters should submit proof of their residence in one of these areas, along with an explanation of how the disaster impacted their case. USCIS may extend these flexibilities to other emergency situations not covered by FEMA designations on a case-by-case basis.

Updating your address with USCIS

USCIS also reminds applicants to keep their address information up to date to ensure timely receipt of correspondence and benefits. Changing an address with the U.S. Postal Service does not update the USCIS system. Applicants are advised to visit the USCIS website to update their address information directly with the agency to avoid delays.

USCIS online account and benefits

In addition to the relief measures, USCIS is encouraging individuals to create a USCIS online account. This account allows applicants to track their case status, file forms online, and pay fees conveniently from their devices. USCIS explained that having an online account makes it easier for individuals to manage their immigration requests, particularly during emergencies or periods of uncertainty.

Applicants and their representatives can set up online accounts, which provide a more efficient way to manage cases and receive updates. The online system is intended to simplify the immigration process and improve accessibility, especially for those facing challenges due to unforeseen events.

For more information on creating a USCIS online account or requesting assistance due to emergencies, individuals can visit the USCIS website for detailed instructions.