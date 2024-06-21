Former United States President, Donald Trump recently proposed a significant change to the US immigration system, suggesting that Green Cards should be automatically granted to international students who graduate from US colleges.

He made this statement recently indicating a potential shift in how the US handles immigration, particularly in retaining international talent.

Currently, the US grants 1.1 million permanent legal resident visas, also known as Green Cards, each year.

The majority are given to individuals with family ties to US citizens rather than based on skills or employment.

The Green Card, officially known as a Permanent Resident Card, allows foreign nationals to live and work permanently in the United States. Obtaining a Green Card is presently a lengthy and complex process involving various visa categories and often long waiting periods.

Trump’s new approach would provide a direct pathway to residency for hundreds of thousands of international students, aligning with efforts to attract and retain top global talent. This could significantly increase the number of skilled immigrants contributing to the US economy and innovation landscape.

What he said

Trump’s proposal to grant Green Cards to foreign graduates as part of their diploma could potentially reshape US immigration policy.

According to Trump, he aims to cut the number of family-sponsored visas, increase those he calls merit-based, reduce humanitarian-based visas (such as for asylum seekers and refugees) by half, and stop the diversity visa program, also known as the Green Card lottery.

He refers to the new proposal as the “Build America visa,” which would be determined by points including age, English proficiency, education, offer of employment or promise of investment, and passing a test on American history and government. Regarding the Diversity Visa program, Trump argued that the random selection system used to pick successful applicants is contrary to American values.

Trump stated,

“What I would like is a new legal immigration system that protects American wages, promotes American values, and attracts the best and brightest from all around the world.”

He added, “What I will do is you graduate from college, I think you should get automatically as part of your diploma a Green Card to be able to stay in this country.”

He emphasized that this policy would apply to graduates from all types of US colleges, including junior colleges and those with doctorate degrees.

This proposal represents a stark contrast to Trump’s previous stances on immigration, which were often marked by strict regulations and anti-immigrant sentiments.

Trump on immigration

During his 2024 presidential campaign, Trump focused heavily on issues related to border security and illegal immigration.

His new proposal, however, now suggests a dramatic shift, aiming to streamline the process for skilled immigrants to remain in the US.

This indicates a reevaluation of traditional conservative views on immigration, balancing border security concerns with the need to attract and retain global talent. He believes that providing a clear and straightforward pathway to residency for graduates could enhance US competitiveness in the global market.

If implemented, this policy could significantly shift the US approach to immigration.

Policymakers will determine its reception and its potential to influence future legislative changes. As the debate continues, policymakers will closely monitor the impact of such proposals on the US economy and international students.

Currently, Democrats do not agree with Trump’s merit-based plan.