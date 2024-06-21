Jeremy Allaire, the CEO of USDC Circle, one of the leading stablecoin assets in the cryptocurrency industry has expressed strong optimistic views on the potential of stablecoins saying the assets will account for 10% of global economy in the next ten years.

Jeremy shared his opinion on X explaining his views on the cryptocurrency market and the growing adoption of stablecoins in the global financial space.

Jeremy predicted that with the rate of global adoption of stablecoins. They will account for 10% of the global economy in the next ten years.

“ What does it look like when 10% of global economic money is stablecoins, and when credit intermediation moves from fractional reserve lending to onchain credit markets built from the ground up on safer, digital cash instruments (e.g. stables), and opens up credit and debt to the long tail of supply and demand in the same way that Amazon did for commerce and AdWords did for advertising? All of this is achievable over the next 10+ years.” Jeremy tweeted.

Jeremy explained that stablecoins were experiencing a serious wave of adoption and integration into the global financial ecosystem and that was a major bullish trend for cryptocurrency and its assets in general.

He also highlighted the serious gains made by blockchain technology over the years and the growing use of stablecoins in several services and financial transactions. The growing demand for stablecoins as financial assets spells a positive future for cryptocurrency in the global financial ecosystem in the coming days.

“I’m more bullish than I have ever been about crypto. I have been building @Circle for over 11 years, and at no time have I been more optimistic than right now. I also believe that the overwhelming majority of people have an extremely narrow and limited understanding of what’s unfolding. And that’s super bullish, too.” Jeremy tweeted.

Jeremy also explained the evolution of the internet over the years highlighting the influx of open networks, protocols, and software that have helped transform industries and people’s lives. He stated that crypto was a groundbreaking addition to the internet space and it is on the verge of transforming society and the economy.

Before the introduction of crypto, the internet was limited by trust issues and a lack of alternatives to ensure trusted data and transactions. Crypto offers a solution to this problem through a decentralized and trustworthy framework.

“Internet infrastructure had enabled frictionless, nearly free movement of data and seamless ability to connect and deploy software and hardware on a global network, and it was clearly struggling with its own success and weight. The internet lacked a layer for trust, and without that, it was capped in terms of the utility it could provide to the world.” Jeremy added.

For the future, Jeremy predicted that by the end of 2025, Stablecoins will be legal electric money available almost everywhere establishing the assets as an integral part of the global economy.

“By the end of 2025, stablecoins will be “legal electronic money” almost everywhere, which sets them up to become a larger and larger portion of the $100T+ market for electronic money,” Jeremy added.

What To Know

Stablecoins are a type of cryptocurrency whose value is tied to another asset class to keep a stable, steady value. The most popular kind of stablecoins is fiat-backed stablecoins, which are tied to currencies such as the U.S. dollar.

There are three popular fiat-backed stablecoins and they are USDT (Tether), USDC (Circle), and PayPal USD (PYUSD). Among stablecoin providers, Tether (USDT) has captured a significant market share, exceeding $100 billion and accounting for over 70% dominance in the stablecoin market.