The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has announced updated guidance for the International Entrepreneur Rule (IER), which is designed to help noncitizen entrepreneurs establish and grow startups in the United States.

According to USCIS, this updated rule seeks to attract global talent, further job creation, and promote economic growth by providing a clear and efficient process for entrepreneurs seeking temporary residency.

“We are issuing updated policy guidance on the types of evidence that may support an application under the International Entrepreneur Rule. The guidance covers evidence of the applicant’s central and active role in the startup entity and of the applicant’s position to substantially help the entity grow and succeed.”

The guidance also provides more examples of evidence that can show qualified investments, government awards or grants, and alternative evidence applicants may submit. It also clarifies what types of evidence can demonstrate a significant public benefit.

The revised guidelines, effective December 12th 2024, clarify the documentation and evidence required for applicants under the IER. The updates aim to make the application process more transparent and accessible to entrepreneurs looking to contribute to the U.S. economy with innovative ideas and businesses.

Understanding the international entrepreneur rule

The IER allows foreign entrepreneurs to remain in the U.S. temporarily if their startup shows strong potential for growth and public benefit.

Entrepreneurs who are granted parole can work exclusively for their businesses, while their spouses are eligible to apply for work permits.

The program is intended to foster economic development by attracting foreign entrepreneurs to the U.S.

Key updates in the USCIS guidelines

The recent updates focus on three main areas of the application process. First, the new guidance offers clearer instructions on how applicants can demonstrate their active and central role in their startup. It specifies the types of evidence that can prove the entrepreneur’s contributions to the growth and success of the business.

Second, the guidelines provide expanded criteria for evidence of financial support, including investments from U.S. investors or government grants. It also accepts alternative forms of evidence, such as letters of intent or revenue documentation, to help support the application.

Finally, the updated guidance highlights the importance of demonstrating that the startup will have a significant public benefit. This evidence is essential for applicants to qualify for parole, as it ensures their business contributes to the U.S. economy.

Simplifying the application process

To complement these updates, USCIS has revised sections of its Policy Manual to provide clearer instructions on documenting the entrepreneur’s role, qualifications, and the requirements for the startup entity.

The changes are to simplify the application process, offering entrepreneurs a better understanding of how to meet the eligibility criteria and provide the necessary documentation.

What to know

The updated guidance applies to all applications submitted or pending after December 12th, 2024.

These changes are expected to streamline the process for entrepreneurs, making it easier for them to present the required evidence and ensure that qualified applicants can benefit from the program.

Entrepreneurs who wish to apply under the IER must submit Form I-941, along with supporting documents that demonstrate their role in the startup, the business’s potential for growth, and the necessary financial backing.

For additional details, applicants can refer to the updated sections in the USCIS Policy Manual.