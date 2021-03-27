Business
US moves against potential irregular immigrants from Nigeria, others
The US government has issued a subtle warning to would-be irregular migrants from Africa.
The United States government has issued a subtle warning to would-be irregular migrants from Nigeria and other African countries, who may be drawing inspiration from the crisis at the country’s southern border.
The warning is coming as the Joe Biden administration prioritises responsible and safe migration practices with no exceptions, whether you are in the Northern Triangle, Central America or Africa.
This warning was given by the Deputy Spokesperson to the US Department of State, Ms. Jalina Porter, on Friday, saying that anyone seeking to enter the US should do so through “legal pathways.”
Porter, while responding to a question on whether there would be a consideration for asylum seekers from Africa in President Joe Biden administration’s proposed immigration reforms, said, “The Biden administration certainly prioritises responsible and safe migration practices, and this doesn’t preclude anyone, whether you’re in the Northern Triangle or Central America or whether you are from Africa.
“So, we say to those in Africa who are looking at what’s going on along the border that the border is and always has been closed to irregular migration. Anyone seeking to come to the U.S. should seek to do so via legal pathways,” she told reporters at a news briefing.
What you should know
- The Biden administration is currently grappling with an influx of illegal migrants, mostly from Mexico, at the southern border with reports suggesting that an average of 5,000 unauthorised migrants are crossing into the country through that route daily, posing a huge logistics and humanitarian challenge to the new administration.
- US authorities are reportedly allowing about half of the migrants to stay in the country and seek asylum.
- It can be recalled that upon being sworn into office, Joe Biden revoked his predecessor, Donald Trump’s order that blocked many green card applicants from entering the United States.
- Biden reversed Trump’s proclamation limiting the number of new work visas for temporary foreign workers in the US amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Business
JAMB may grant waiver to candidates without SIM card, issues guidelines to centres
JAMB has considered granting waivers to candidates who are yet to acquire a SIM card to register for the examinations.
The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has said that a waiver might be granted to candidates who were yet to acquire a SIM card and want to register for the examinations.
This is coming after it reiterated that the use of a National Identification Number (NIN) is mandatory for the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME) and Direct Entry registration.
According to a report from the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), this disclosure on the requirements was made by the Registrar of JAMB, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, on the sidelines of a meeting with Computer Based Test (CBT) centre owners and other stakeholders on Friday in Abuja.
What the Registrar of JAMB is saying
Oloyede in his statement said, “This year, we are going into full partnership with the National Identification Management Commission (NIMC). Everyone who wants to register with us must have completed their registration with NIMC because this year, all we need is first, your NIN.
Once you send it to 55019, no name required, we continue from there. We will pull your data from NIMC that’s all.
We have approached the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy on that and we are hopeful that we will be granted a waiver for those in that category with conditions.”
He said that any telephone number used by applicants to send the NIN automatically becomes the number for all JAMB transactions with the candidate.
The registrar, however, cautioned that no JAMB accredited CBT centre or its official would be allowed to be an agent for NIN registration adding that the board would not tolerate any infraction by any centre.
While pointing out that the board would not hesitate to reward centres that had proven to be credible by upgrading them to level `A’ partners, Oloyede charged the stakeholders to ensure strict compliance with rules to avoid being delisted as partners.
He said, “Accredited centres must not collect above N700 for service charge from candidates. No offline registration or by proxy and all candidates with biometric challenges should be referred to the board’s headquarters in Abuja.
You must not put any other SIM card besides the one provided by JAMB into another router in another centre because we would be monitoring. Do not allow parents or guardians into centres and you must not carry out tutorials at any of these centres except if it is pro-bono. We do not want candidates being extorted.
All accredited centres with more than one centre must take note that once one of such centres commits any infraction, it affects all and all the centres will be discontinued.”
He said further that all accredited centres must have a public address system and must fully observe Covid-19 protocols adding that all candidates’ pictures must be taken with white background at the centres during registration or the centres risk being delisted.
He said, “We are giving 20 access codes free of charge to all centres to avoid overcrowding. There must be no transfer of these access codes to another centre or the candidates would be at risk.
We expect every centre to utilise at least 10 of the 20 access codes and if you want more, we can add to it, depending on how many candidates you register in a day.
We will not tolerate any centre opening less than 10 access, except where there are no candidates to register at all.”
The registrar added that candidates must be allowed to preview the details of registration before final submission to give room for corrections.
What you should know
- Recall that JAMB, a few days ago announced the commencement of the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Direct Entry (DE) registration exercise with registration expected to start on Thursday, April 8, 2021, and end on Saturday, May 15, 2021. The UTME is expected to hold on June 5, 2021, and June 19, 2021.
- The exam body stated that all potential candidates must provide NIN at the point of registration adding that registration has been scheduled to take place in 700 centres across the country.
Business
Lagos to execute development plans in Lekki, others, calls for expression of interest
The Lagos State Government has called for expression of interest from qualified Town Planning Consultants.
The Lagos State Government has moved to execute its 3 development plans for different parts of the state and it has called for expression of interest from qualified Town Planning Consultants.
This is in line with the policy of the government to make Lagos sustainable, resilient and attractive to business through community regeneration and inclusive physical planning.
This disclosure was made in a statement by the Lagos State Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr Idris Salako, who stated that the proposed plans are for Ibeju-Lekki Model City Plan, the review of Lekki Comprehensive Master Plan and the review of Alimosho Model City Plan.
Salako in his statement said the objective of a Model City Plan for Ibeju-Lekki is to address the observed negative effects of growth and development in the area as well as finding lasting solutions; while the proposed review of Alimosho Model City Plan would address the exponential population growth in the axis.
He also said that the review of Lekki Comprehensive Master Plan has an objective of measuring the implementation of key components of the planning strategy and the Master Plan, in relation to the set objectives of providing the necessary infrastructure for growth and development of the corridor.
Salako stated, “In delivering the Plans, the successful Consultants, to be determined in accordance with the State Public Procurement Law, would be expected to, among others, carry out an in-depth demographic survey in the study areas, taking into consideration the existing situation and projected population growth over the next 20 years.’’
He pointed out that the Consultants are expected to liaise and work with various stakeholders in preparing the Plans in order to initiate public participation and encourage ownership.
What this means
- The implementation of the development plan for these areas is a step in the right direction due to the huge influx of people in those locations and the increase in economic activities.
- Inadequate infrastructure and lack of planning can negatively impact or hamper the economic growth in those areas especially at Ibeju-Lekki which has some huge public and private sector business projects going on.
LASG CALLS FOR EXPRESSIONS OF INTEREST FOR THREE DEVELOPMENT PLANS@jidesanwoolu @drobafemihamzat @gbenga_omo @idreezsalako @gboyegaakosile @Mr_JAGs @ud_mpp
READ MORE VIA: https://t.co/aftZnFU6SB
— The Lagos State Govt (@followlasg) March 26, 2021
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
Access our Live Feed portal for the latest company earnings as they drop.
- Ikeja Hotel Plc reports loss of N6.72 billion in FY 2020.
- 2020 FY Results: FCMB posts profit after tax of N19.6 billion.
- LivingTrust Mortgage Bank forecasts profit of N59.13 million in Q2 2021.
- ABC Transport Plc projects N34.59 million profit after tax in Q2 2021.
- 2020 FY Results: Stanbic IBTC posts N83.2 billion profit after tax, as earnings per share prints N7.29.