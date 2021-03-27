Financial institutions need to accelerate pace of transformations to remain dynamic, relevant – FITC boss

There is need for financial institutions to significantly accelerate the pace of transformation to remain dynamic, forward thinking, contemporary and relevant.

This was stated by the Managing Director, FITC, Chizor Malize, while speaking during the 40th anniversary of FITC.

She said, “In a rapidly changing world, we realized the need to significantly accelerate the pace of transformation in our organization to remain dynamic, forward thinking, contemporary and relevant.”

Under the direct supervision of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) and the Nigerian Bankers Committee, Malize stated that FITC had since remained committed to advancement in knowledge content that is creatively designed to reinforce the Nigerian financial system.

In refocusing to be better equipped to deliver value, even amid disruptive trends and the impending changes the VUCA times presented, she said the organization had recreated and re-engineered its processes and programmes, making them more applicable for the future of work, and more impactful to individuals and organizations.

“This was accomplished through the organization’s visionary and proactive steps to become nimble by promptly adopting and embracing enterprise agility as part of its corporate strategy even before the COVID-19 pandemic chanced upon the world.

“FITC has redesigned all its learning solutions by infusing its programme curriculum with more relevant contents that address the future of work and the future need of businesses. The institute is now focused on new product development, expansion into new markets, business growth through digital transformation & operational restructuring, as well as people engagement and excellent service delivery.

“With our expertise, we have helped individuals, and its organizations realize the power of their potentials through knowledge solutions that drive superior performance by helping them to implement solutions for capacity development through learning, organizational structure design and business performance strategy development,” she said.

About FITC

For 40 years, FITC has been at the forefront of innovative knowledge offerings designed for an array of C-suite executives, directors of banks and other financial institutions.

Leveraging on international Faculty and partnership, FITC has led the knowledge space in delivering high valued capacity building solutions for Board Directors and C-suites.

FITC is a recipient of the International Federation of Training & Development Organisations (IFTDO) ‘Change Agent in Learning and Development in Africa’ Award, 2020 Business Excellence Award (The BIZZ Award), 2020 Strategy Innovation & Change Award.