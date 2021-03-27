Corporate Press Releases
Financial institutions need to accelerate pace of transformations to remain dynamic, relevant – FITC boss
Financial institutions need to significantly accelerate the pace of transformation to remain dynamic and relevant.
There is need for financial institutions to significantly accelerate the pace of transformation to remain dynamic, forward thinking, contemporary and relevant.
This was stated by the Managing Director, FITC, Chizor Malize, while speaking during the 40th anniversary of FITC.
She said, “In a rapidly changing world, we realized the need to significantly accelerate the pace of transformation in our organization to remain dynamic, forward thinking, contemporary and relevant.”
Under the direct supervision of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) and the Nigerian Bankers Committee, Malize stated that FITC had since remained committed to advancement in knowledge content that is creatively designed to reinforce the Nigerian financial system.
In refocusing to be better equipped to deliver value, even amid disruptive trends and the impending changes the VUCA times presented, she said the organization had recreated and re-engineered its processes and programmes, making them more applicable for the future of work, and more impactful to individuals and organizations.
“This was accomplished through the organization’s visionary and proactive steps to become nimble by promptly adopting and embracing enterprise agility as part of its corporate strategy even before the COVID-19 pandemic chanced upon the world.
“FITC has redesigned all its learning solutions by infusing its programme curriculum with more relevant contents that address the future of work and the future need of businesses. The institute is now focused on new product development, expansion into new markets, business growth through digital transformation & operational restructuring, as well as people engagement and excellent service delivery.
“With our expertise, we have helped individuals, and its organizations realize the power of their potentials through knowledge solutions that drive superior performance by helping them to implement solutions for capacity development through learning, organizational structure design and business performance strategy development,” she said.
About FITC
For 40 years, FITC has been at the forefront of innovative knowledge offerings designed for an array of C-suite executives, directors of banks and other financial institutions.
Leveraging on international Faculty and partnership, FITC has led the knowledge space in delivering high valued capacity building solutions for Board Directors and C-suites.
FITC is a recipient of the International Federation of Training & Development Organisations (IFTDO) ‘Change Agent in Learning and Development in Africa’ Award, 2020 Business Excellence Award (The BIZZ Award), 2020 Strategy Innovation & Change Award.
UBA America to facilitate investment, development capital, trade between North America and Africa, says CEO
UBA America has pledged its continued commitment to facilitating trade and investment between North America and the African continent.
UBA America, the United States subsidiary of Pan African financial institution, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, has pledged its continued commitment to facilitating trade and investment between North America and the African continent.
Speaking on Thursday from the Bank’s office in New York, the Chief Executive Officer, UBA America, Ms. Sola Yomi-Ajayi, disclosed that the bank’s major focus and strategy is to enable the flow of development capital, in line with its commitment to supporting companies achieve their aims of international trade between both continents.
UBA America is the only sub-Saharan African bank licensed to operate a bank in the United States of America (USA) and armed with the fact that its parent company, UBA Group has operations in over 19 African countries and major financial capitals, the bank is continuously hinging on its pan-African strength and global connectivity to support African and international businesses.
Speaking specifically on the subsidiaries’ activities and how UBA America has worked to solidify ease of operations of businesses, multinationals and parastatals in diaspora, Yomi-Ajayi explained that the bank ramped up its services and invested in necessary technology needed to propel the business growth of these organisations.
She said, “At UBA America, we deliver treasury, trade finance, and correspondent banking solutions to a broad range of customers, including Sovereign and central banks; Corporates, Financial institutions, Foundations and Multilateral and Development organisations.
“Overtime, we have leveraged our knowledge, capacity, and unique position as part of the international banking group – UBA Plc – as we seek to provide exceptional value to our customers around the world,” Yomi-Ajayi said.
With its specific focus on being an enabler of international development organisations, she noted that UBA and indeed UBA America has been working with Corporate entities, financial institutions and development organisations on the continent, across the bank’s footprints, leveraging digital banking solutions to meet their needs.
Continuing, she said, “Our focus viz-a-viz our presence in the US is to support American institutions that are operating in Africa. We work with these institutions to achieve their Corporate Goals on the continent, through the provision of innovative Trade, payments, correspondent banking and treasury solutions.”
It is no wonder, therefore, that UBA America’s CEO, Yomi-Ajayi who has headed the bank’s United States operations for several years, was appointed alongside 10 other members into the United States Export-Import Bank (US EXIM) Sub-Saharan Africa Advisory Committee. Among other activities, the committee is expected to advise the EXIM Board on the development and implementation of policies and programmes designed to promote its’s activities in sub-Saharan Africa.
United Bank for Africa Plc is a leading Pan-African financial institution, offering banking services to more than twenty-one million customers, across over 1,000 business offices and customer touchpoints, in 20 African countries. With a presence in the United States of America, the United Kingdom and France, UBA is connecting people and businesses across Africa through retail; commercial and corporate banking; innovative cross-border payments and remittances; trade finance and ancillary banking services.
Data security: Terragon completes 2nd ISO27001 audit
Terragon uses data and artificial intelligence to help leading brands intelligently connect to their customers at scale.
Africa’s leading enterprise marketing technology company, Terragon has successfully completed her 2nd ISO 27001 surveillance audit. The ISO 27001 certification is a global certification for Information Security Management Systems and is only common among fortune 500 companies and other leading global firms involved in data processing.
In a statement made available to journalists, the Chief Technology Officer and Co-founder of Terragon, Ayodeji Balogun, explained the importance of the certification noting that it was necessary to ensure that they maintained global standard practices while enabling intelligent connections between brands and their customers.
“This certification affirms our superior data governance culture and our ability to guarantee the security of valuable assets including financial information, intellectual property, customer data, employee details or information entrusted by third parties; as we process volumes of data via our Customer Data Platform (CDP) and other Data platforms,” he said.
“As Africa’s leading data and analytics company, Data Privacy is at the core of our business existence and our clients can rest assured that their customer data processed via our software are fully privacy compliant and the risk of unauthorised access to their data is almost non-existent. In addition to this ISO 27001 certification, we are NDPR certified, and since we have partners in Europe and other parts of the word, are also GDPR and CCPA compliant,” Balogun added
With the growing importance of Data to business survival, how information is stored, who has access to it, and how it is protected against unwanted leakage and breaches is critical.
This Certification is one of the main reasons why top tier Banks, multinational FMCG as well as global digital platforms decide to co-operate only with enterprises certified by ISO.
Terragon is a leading enterprise marketing technology company with a presence in Nairobi, Accra, Johannesburg, Bangalore and headquarters in Lagos. Terragon uses data and artificial intelligence to help leading brands intelligently connect to their customers at scale.
With her Customer Data Platform, a software that helps to aggregate data from different touchpoints and create a unified single customer view, Terragon has over the years, offered her services to leading local and multinational brands and has attracted partnerships from Google, Facebook and leading Telcos across the continent.
Terragon is currently listed as the only Africa-founded CDP partner for the Facebook Conversions API; a tool to help advertisers deliver personalized ad experience, measure and attribute in order to enable Brands to improve their Ad performances and gain higher returns on their Ad Spend.
