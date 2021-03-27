Connect with us
Markets

Investors gain N43.6 billion after 7 consecutive weeks of losses

The Financial Services industry again topped the activity chart on the NSE in the week.

Published

2 hours ago

on

Nigerian banking stocks remain most liquid stocks, as investors gain N25.1 billion, DANGOTE CEMENT, OKOMUOIL and GUINNESS drag Nigerian Stock market down, SEPLAT, GUINNESS, Breaks Nigerian Bourse Support Levels, Investors Lose N49 Billion  

The bulls returned to the equity market during the week ended March 26, 2021 after 7 consecutive weeks of loss on the market. At the end of the week, NSE market capitalisation grew to N20.52 trillion from N20.08 trillion (2.17%) in the prior week.

During the week, the price of 48 equities appreciated, 18 equities declined, while the price of the remaining 96 equities remained unchanged in the market.

Equity market performance

The total turnover of shares reduced in the week ended March 26, 2020 from 2.34 billion shares in the prior week to 1.53 billion shares. The value of the traded shares however increased from N19.27 billion in the previous week to N21.31 billion.

The higher bidding for 48 appreciating stocks on the NSE pushed the NSE ASI to gain 2.17% in the week. Other indices also closed higher with the exception of NSE MERI Value and NSE Sovereign Bond which marginally declined by 1.54% and 0.13% respectively.

Also, NSE AseM, NSE AFR Div Yield, and NSE Growth Indices all closed flat at the end of the week. The other indices that appreciated are:

  • Main Board Index: +2.97%
  • NSE 30 Index: +2.64%
  • NSE CG Index: +1.81%
  • Premium Index: +1.35%
  • Banking Index: +0.21%
  • Pension Index: +2.49%
  • Insurance Index: +0.94%
  • NSE-AFR Bank Value Index: +3.09%
  • MERI Growth Index: +5.19%
  • Consumer Goods Index: +1.41%
  • Oil/Gas Index: +0.69%
  • Lotus II: +1.59%
  • Industrial Goods Index: +2.94%

The Financial Services industry again topped the activity chart on the NSE in the week, trading 1.1 billion shares worth N12.29 billion in 11,106 deals. The total equity turnover and value of the financial services industry at the end of the week represented 71.67% and 57.69 of the entire market’s total equity turnover and value respectively.

The consumer goods industry was the next top activity sector. A total of 177.67 million shares worth N3.58 million were traded in 3,139 deals. The conglomerates followed, having traded 99.61 million shares worth N216.99 million in 856 deals.

Union Bank Nigeria Plc, Guaranty Trust Bank Plc, and Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc were the top traded equities by volume. They contributed 44.95% and 44.56% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively at the end of the week.

UBA Plc marked down its stock price on Monday, from a closing price of N7.15k to N6.80k after the deduction of N0.35k dividend per share. Ardorva Plc also marked down its stock price on Friday, from a closing price of N15.4k to N15.21k after the deduction of its N0.19k dividend per share.

Some of the top gainers and losers in the market during the week are shown below:

Exchange-Traded Products (ETPs)

There was a significant drop in trading of ETPs during the week. A total of 25,905 units were traded, 94% lesser than the 435,459 units traded in the prior week. Also, the value of units traded declined by 91% week-on-week from N2.35 billion in the prior week to N208.95 million.

The 5 ETFs traded during the week are NEWGOLD, SIAMLETF40, VETBANK, VETGOODS, and VETGRIF30. The remaining 7 listed exchange-traded funds were not traded in the week.

Fixed Income Securities Market

On Wednesday, March 24, 2021 two Federal Government of Nigerian (FGN) Savings Bonds were listed on the NSE. 5.181% FGS MAR 2023 bond with total units of 357,419 was listed at N1,000 each.

Also, 6.181% FGS MAR 2024 bond with total units of 504,244 was listed at N1,000 units each. The coupon payment dates for both saving bonds will be 10 June, 10 September, 10 December and 10 March.

Although deals increased in the bonds market from 20 in the prior week to 47 deals at the end of the week, March 26, 2021, the total units and value traded declined by 69% and 68% respectively. A total of 93,124 units valued at N97.45 million were traded in the week.

Specifically, the bonds traded are: FGSUK2027S3, FGS202267, FGSUK2024S1, FGS202259, FGS202154, FGS202257, FG132036S2, FG132026S1 and FGS202265.

Dividends

Nigerian Stocks: List of Dividends announced in 2021

This is a list of Dividends announced so far in 2021 and their percentage yield.

Published

60 mins ago

on

March 27, 2021

By

SEPLAT, OANDO post losses, All Share Index down by 0.03%

As audited accounts start to trickle in, companies will propose dividend payments to their shareholders as recommended by their respective boards of directors. It is also important to track these announcements to know who is eligible to collect the dividend, when it will be approved and when it will be paid. Dividend payment also affects share prices.

This page will be updated from time to time.

Legend

Date announced – The date the company announced dividends evidenced by a corporate action published on the website of the NSE.

Qualification date – Shareholders who own shares as of this date will receive dividends. If you buy shares and want to receive dividends make sure it is at least three days before this date. Shares get transferred to you on the basis of the T+3 rule (the date you bought plus 3 working days).

Payment date – This is when the dividend will be paid to you, either via post (dividend warrants) or direct credit to your bank accounts (e-dividend).

Closure of Register – Only shareholders who own shares listed in their register before this date will be paid dividends.

You can also scroll sideways to view the rest of the columns if using a mobile phone.

2020 Dividends from companies quoted on the Nigerian Stock Exchange

Calculate Dividends

CompanyDPS (N)Date AnnouncedShare price (26th March 2021)Dividend yield (26th March 2021)BonusClosure DateAGM DatePayment DateQualification date
First City Monument Bank0.1526th March 20212.985.03%Nil9th - 13th April 202121st April 202121st April 20218th April 2021
Stanbic IBTC3.624th March 2021526.92%1 shares for every 6 shares15th April 202127th May 202128th May 20217th April 2021
Lafarge Africa Plc124th March 202121.54.65%Nil4th - 7th May 202125th May 202125th May 202130th April 2021
Dangote Cement Plc1623rd March 20212257.11%Nil28th April 202126th May 202127th May 202127th April 2021
Cap Plc2.122nd March 20212110.00%Nil
Union bank of Nigeria0.2518th March 20215.34.72%Nil1st April 202113th April 202113th April 202131st March 2021
Guaranty Trust Bank Plc2.718th March 202131.558.56%Nil1st April 20219th April 20219th April 202131st March 2021
United Bank for Africa0.359th March 20216.85.15%Nil22nd - 26th March 20211st April 20211st April 202119th March 2021
Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc1.51st March 202116.49.15%Nil18th March 202118th March 202124-48hrs after AGM17th March 2021
Africa Prudential Plc0.52nd March 20215.259.52%Nil16th - 20th March 202125th March 202126th March 202115th March 2021
NASCON Allied Industries Plc0.41st March 202115.22.63%Nil23rd April 20214th May 20215th May 202122nd April 2021
MTN Nigeria Plc5.91st March 20211603.69%Nil5th May 202125th May 202126th May 20214th May 2021
Seplat Petroleum Dev. Company Plc20.51st March 20215503.73%Nil5th May 202120th May 202128th May 20214th May 2021
Nestle Nig Plc35.51st March 202113752.58%Nil24th - 28th May 202122nd June 202123rd June 202121st May 2021
Custodian Investment Plc0.451st March 202167.50%Nil12th - 16th April 202122nd April 202122nd April 20219th April 2021
Zenith bank Plc2.723rd February 20212212.27%Nil9th March 202116th March 202116th March 20218th March 2021
United Capital PLC0.722nd February 20215.1313.65%Nil8th - 15th March 202123rd March 202126th March 20215th March 2021
Nigerian Breweries0.6917th February 202148.51.42%Nil11th - 17th March 202122nd April 202123rd April 202110th March 2021
PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc0.17th January 202152.00%Nil11th - 15th January 202129th January 20211st February 202119th October 2020
Ardova Plc0.1911th March 202115.21.25%Nil26th March 202112th April 202113th April 202125th March 2021
Neimeth International Phamaceuticals0.06530th December 20201.953.33%Nil23rd February 20219th March 202112th March 202122nd February 2021
Lotus Halal Fixed Income Fund330.00%Nil21st January 2021NA22nd January 2021
SFS Real Estate Investment Fund (REIT)8.168.611.81%Nil29th March - 2nd Aprl 2021NA16th April 2021

Consumer Goods

Honeywell shares gain N555 million

Shares in Honeywell Flour Mills Plc at the close of trading activities on the 26th of March 2021 gained a total of N555 million.

Published

8 hours ago

on

March 27, 2021

By

Honeywell gains 10% in today’s trading session, as investors scamper for shares of the company

Shares in Honeywell Flour Mills Plc at the close of trading activities on the 26th of March 2021 gained a total of N555 million, as the shares of the integrated flour milling company increased by 5.98% or 7 kobo per share.

The 5.98% increase in Honeywell’s share price led to the N555 million gain in the market capitalization of the flour miller.

These recent gains can be linked to the buying activities of bargain hunters on the NSE on Friday, who capitalized on the dip down to N1.17 per share on Thursday, 25th March 2021, to increase their holdings in Honeywell Flour Mills Plc.

These buying activities saw the shares of the company increase by 5.98%.

Data tracked from the open of trade on Friday, 26th of March 2021, till the close of trade, revealed that the shares of Honeywell increased from N1.17 to N1.24 per share.

This bullish move in the share price of HONYFLOUR saw the market capitalization of the miller increase from N9.278 billion to N9.833 billion.

On the flip side, the indirect stake of the company’s founder, Oba Otudeko, appreciated by about N371 million, as the market value of his holdings increased from N6.194 billion to N6.565 billion.

What you should know

  • The Nigerian Stock Exchange All-Share Index and Market Capitalization appreciated by 2.17% to close the week at 39,216.20 and N20.518 trillion respectively.
  • The NSE Consumer goods Index to which HONYFLOUR belongs, appreciated by 1.41% today to close the week at 539.45 points.

