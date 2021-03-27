Markets
Investors gain N43.6 billion after 7 consecutive weeks of losses
The Financial Services industry again topped the activity chart on the NSE in the week.
The bulls returned to the equity market during the week ended March 26, 2021 after 7 consecutive weeks of loss on the market. At the end of the week, NSE market capitalisation grew to N20.52 trillion from N20.08 trillion (2.17%) in the prior week.
During the week, the price of 48 equities appreciated, 18 equities declined, while the price of the remaining 96 equities remained unchanged in the market.
Equity market performance
The total turnover of shares reduced in the week ended March 26, 2020 from 2.34 billion shares in the prior week to 1.53 billion shares. The value of the traded shares however increased from N19.27 billion in the previous week to N21.31 billion.
The higher bidding for 48 appreciating stocks on the NSE pushed the NSE ASI to gain 2.17% in the week. Other indices also closed higher with the exception of NSE MERI Value and NSE Sovereign Bond which marginally declined by 1.54% and 0.13% respectively.
Also, NSE AseM, NSE AFR Div Yield, and NSE Growth Indices all closed flat at the end of the week. The other indices that appreciated are:
- Main Board Index: +2.97%
- NSE 30 Index: +2.64%
- NSE CG Index: +1.81%
- Premium Index: +1.35%
- Banking Index: +0.21%
- Pension Index: +2.49%
- Insurance Index: +0.94%
- NSE-AFR Bank Value Index: +3.09%
- MERI Growth Index: +5.19%
- Consumer Goods Index: +1.41%
- Oil/Gas Index: +0.69%
- Lotus II: +1.59%
- Industrial Goods Index: +2.94%
The Financial Services industry again topped the activity chart on the NSE in the week, trading 1.1 billion shares worth N12.29 billion in 11,106 deals. The total equity turnover and value of the financial services industry at the end of the week represented 71.67% and 57.69 of the entire market’s total equity turnover and value respectively.
The consumer goods industry was the next top activity sector. A total of 177.67 million shares worth N3.58 million were traded in 3,139 deals. The conglomerates followed, having traded 99.61 million shares worth N216.99 million in 856 deals.
Union Bank Nigeria Plc, Guaranty Trust Bank Plc, and Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc were the top traded equities by volume. They contributed 44.95% and 44.56% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively at the end of the week.
UBA Plc marked down its stock price on Monday, from a closing price of N7.15k to N6.80k after the deduction of N0.35k dividend per share. Ardorva Plc also marked down its stock price on Friday, from a closing price of N15.4k to N15.21k after the deduction of its N0.19k dividend per share.
Some of the top gainers and losers in the market during the week are shown below:
Exchange-Traded Products (ETPs)
There was a significant drop in trading of ETPs during the week. A total of 25,905 units were traded, 94% lesser than the 435,459 units traded in the prior week. Also, the value of units traded declined by 91% week-on-week from N2.35 billion in the prior week to N208.95 million.
The 5 ETFs traded during the week are NEWGOLD, SIAMLETF40, VETBANK, VETGOODS, and VETGRIF30. The remaining 7 listed exchange-traded funds were not traded in the week.
Fixed Income Securities Market
On Wednesday, March 24, 2021 two Federal Government of Nigerian (FGN) Savings Bonds were listed on the NSE. 5.181% FGS MAR 2023 bond with total units of 357,419 was listed at N1,000 each.
Also, 6.181% FGS MAR 2024 bond with total units of 504,244 was listed at N1,000 units each. The coupon payment dates for both saving bonds will be 10 June, 10 September, 10 December and 10 March.
Although deals increased in the bonds market from 20 in the prior week to 47 deals at the end of the week, March 26, 2021, the total units and value traded declined by 69% and 68% respectively. A total of 93,124 units valued at N97.45 million were traded in the week.
Specifically, the bonds traded are: FGSUK2027S3, FGS202267, FGSUK2024S1, FGS202259, FGS202154, FGS202257, FG132036S2, FG132026S1 and FGS202265.
Dividends
Nigerian Stocks: List of Dividends announced in 2021
This is a list of Dividends announced so far in 2021 and their percentage yield.
As audited accounts start to trickle in, companies will propose dividend payments to their shareholders as recommended by their respective boards of directors. It is also important to track these announcements to know who is eligible to collect the dividend, when it will be approved and when it will be paid. Dividend payment also affects share prices.
This page will be updated from time to time.
Legend
Date announced – The date the company announced dividends evidenced by a corporate action published on the website of the NSE.
Qualification date – Shareholders who own shares as of this date will receive dividends. If you buy shares and want to receive dividends make sure it is at least three days before this date. Shares get transferred to you on the basis of the T+3 rule (the date you bought plus 3 working days).
Payment date – This is when the dividend will be paid to you, either via post (dividend warrants) or direct credit to your bank accounts (e-dividend).
Closure of Register – Only shareholders who own shares listed in their register before this date will be paid dividends.
You can also scroll sideways to view the rest of the columns if using a mobile phone.
2020 Dividends from companies quoted on the Nigerian Stock Exchange
|Company
|DPS (N)
|Date Announced
|Share price (26th March 2021)
|Dividend yield (26th March 2021)
|Bonus
|Closure Date
|AGM Date
|Payment Date
|Qualification date
|First City Monument Bank
|0.15
|26th March 2021
|2.98
|5.03%
|Nil
|9th - 13th April 2021
|21st April 2021
|21st April 2021
|8th April 2021
|Stanbic IBTC
|3.6
|24th March 2021
|52
|6.92%
|1 shares for every 6 shares
|15th April 2021
|27th May 2021
|28th May 2021
|7th April 2021
|Lafarge Africa Plc
|1
|24th March 2021
|21.5
|4.65%
|Nil
|4th - 7th May 2021
|25th May 2021
|25th May 2021
|30th April 2021
|Dangote Cement Plc
|16
|23rd March 2021
|225
|7.11%
|Nil
|28th April 2021
|26th May 2021
|27th May 2021
|27th April 2021
|Cap Plc
|2.1
|22nd March 2021
|21
|10.00%
|Nil
|Union bank of Nigeria
|0.25
|18th March 2021
|5.3
|4.72%
|Nil
|1st April 2021
|13th April 2021
|13th April 2021
|31st March 2021
|Guaranty Trust Bank Plc
|2.7
|18th March 2021
|31.55
|8.56%
|Nil
|1st April 2021
|9th April 2021
|9th April 2021
|31st March 2021
|United Bank for Africa
|0.35
|9th March 2021
|6.8
|5.15%
|Nil
|22nd - 26th March 2021
|1st April 2021
|1st April 2021
|19th March 2021
|Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc
|1.5
|1st March 2021
|16.4
|9.15%
|Nil
|18th March 2021
|18th March 2021
|24-48hrs after AGM
|17th March 2021
|Africa Prudential Plc
|0.5
|2nd March 2021
|5.25
|9.52%
|Nil
|16th - 20th March 2021
|25th March 2021
|26th March 2021
|15th March 2021
|NASCON Allied Industries Plc
|0.4
|1st March 2021
|15.2
|2.63%
|Nil
|23rd April 2021
|4th May 2021
|5th May 2021
|22nd April 2021
|MTN Nigeria Plc
|5.9
|1st March 2021
|160
|3.69%
|Nil
|5th May 2021
|25th May 2021
|26th May 2021
|4th May 2021
|Seplat Petroleum Dev. Company Plc
|20.5
|1st March 2021
|550
|3.73%
|Nil
|5th May 2021
|20th May 2021
|28th May 2021
|4th May 2021
|Nestle Nig Plc
|35.5
|1st March 2021
|1375
|2.58%
|Nil
|24th - 28th May 2021
|22nd June 2021
|23rd June 2021
|21st May 2021
|Custodian Investment Plc
|0.45
|1st March 2021
|6
|7.50%
|Nil
|12th - 16th April 2021
|22nd April 2021
|22nd April 2021
|9th April 2021
|Zenith bank Plc
|2.7
|23rd February 2021
|22
|12.27%
|Nil
|9th March 2021
|16th March 2021
|16th March 2021
|8th March 2021
|United Capital PLC
|0.7
|22nd February 2021
|5.13
|13.65%
|Nil
|8th - 15th March 2021
|23rd March 2021
|26th March 2021
|5th March 2021
|Nigerian Breweries
|0.69
|17th February 2021
|48.5
|1.42%
|Nil
|11th - 17th March 2021
|22nd April 2021
|23rd April 2021
|10th March 2021
|PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc
|0.1
|7th January 2021
|5
|2.00%
|Nil
|11th - 15th January 2021
|29th January 2021
|1st February 2021
|19th October 2020
|Ardova Plc
|0.19
|11th March 2021
|15.2
|1.25%
|Nil
|26th March 2021
|12th April 2021
|13th April 2021
|25th March 2021
|Neimeth International Phamaceuticals
|0.065
|30th December 2020
|1.95
|3.33%
|Nil
|23rd February 2021
|9th March 2021
|12th March 2021
|22nd February 2021
|Lotus Halal Fixed Income Fund
|33
|0.00%
|Nil
|21st January 2021
|NA
|22nd January 2021
|SFS Real Estate Investment Fund (REIT)
|8.1
|68.6
|11.81%
|Nil
|29th March - 2nd Aprl 2021
|NA
|16th April 2021
Consumer Goods
Honeywell shares gain N555 million
Shares in Honeywell Flour Mills Plc at the close of trading activities on the 26th of March 2021 gained a total of N555 million.
Shares in Honeywell Flour Mills Plc at the close of trading activities on the 26th of March 2021 gained a total of N555 million, as the shares of the integrated flour milling company increased by 5.98% or 7 kobo per share.
The 5.98% increase in Honeywell’s share price led to the N555 million gain in the market capitalization of the flour miller.
These recent gains can be linked to the buying activities of bargain hunters on the NSE on Friday, who capitalized on the dip down to N1.17 per share on Thursday, 25th March 2021, to increase their holdings in Honeywell Flour Mills Plc.
These buying activities saw the shares of the company increase by 5.98%.
Data tracked from the open of trade on Friday, 26th of March 2021, till the close of trade, revealed that the shares of Honeywell increased from N1.17 to N1.24 per share.
This bullish move in the share price of HONYFLOUR saw the market capitalization of the miller increase from N9.278 billion to N9.833 billion.
On the flip side, the indirect stake of the company’s founder, Oba Otudeko, appreciated by about N371 million, as the market value of his holdings increased from N6.194 billion to N6.565 billion.
What you should know
- The Nigerian Stock Exchange All-Share Index and Market Capitalization appreciated by 2.17% to close the week at 39,216.20 and N20.518 trillion respectively.
- The NSE Consumer goods Index to which HONYFLOUR belongs, appreciated by 1.41% today to close the week at 539.45 points.
