Columnists
4 tips to keep your organisation thriving in spite of COVID
Here are some of the issues that companies and organisations will face in 2021.
The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic forced businesses to deal with several unanticipated challenges and although vaccines are now available, companies will continue to face disruptions brought about by these sorts of uncertainties. Organisations should take these challenges in stride and arm themselves with possible solutions like the ones suggested below.
Supporting remote work
The year 2020 saw a major shift to remote work as governments called on companies to have as few people as possible working onsite. With the need for social distancing still being upheld, remote working remains the way to go for most businesses. In this case, companies will have to deal with challenges that come with supporting their workers to work effectively from home.
For starters, companies will have to continually equip their remote workforce with the right online tools for collaboration and communication. They also have to successfully support the coaching and training of their remote workers. Most importantly, managers have to ensure that people working from home remain engaged and motivated to continually remain productive throughout the year. Furthermore, using VPNs is ideal for remote employees to log in to the office network from anywhere. Those who learn more about VPNs will realize how useful and practical they can be.
As Ben Richardson of Development Academy said “Managing people well if they are remote is different from managing people in the office. It requires a different communication approach as you don’t receive in-person cues that you do when you are in the office with them.”
Promoting a healthy mindset at work
As COVID 19 continues to infect and affect people globally, there is so much anxiety, fear, and hopelessness among people. To add to this, employees working from home are not only under pressure to perform their roles effectively but the very fact of working in isolation is also taking a toll on many of them. This is why companies need to be proactive in handling their remote teams’ psychological health.
Besides providing online collaboration and communication tools, there is also a need to ensure that teams use them. Managers have the task of promoting virtual meetings and happy hours among their remote teams. Also, they need to focus on employees’ strengths rather than weaknesses as well as offer continuous feedback. They could also recommend assertiveness training workshops that could help with the workers’ motivation and productivity.
Moreover, given that managers cannot pour out from an empty cup, they will need to achieve some kind of emotional stability to be able to help their staff. To do this, they will need to schedule a time for self-care focused on maintaining stable mental health.
Customers’ virtual interactions
With the call to avoid crowded places and stay at home, most people are preferring to conduct their purchasing online. Companies that are focused on keeping their customers are turning to online platforms to ensure that customer engagement continues virtually. The good thing about having an online presence is that companies are now able to expose their offering to a diverse global market. The challenge, however, comes with successfully conveying the brand message in a language that all potential customers can understand.
To cross this hurdle, companies can partner with reputable translation firms offering reliable translation services to ensure that their websites and online pages are translated professionally. These service providers will ensure that the content companies share with their customers is in the language that they understand to enable them to make informed choices.
Rebuilding customer relationships
The COVID-19 pandemic affected businesses in various ways, particularly in the area of customer relationships. Customer loyalty and faith in business is much lower than it was before the pandemic. If businesses are to restore their customers’ faith in what they offer, those relationships that were affected by the pandemic need to be redeveloped and revitalized in 2021.
One way to achieve this is to have more giveaways for the customers. Besides, companies can use the opportunity to offer credible information about their business, or the pandemic to their customers. Information regarding the pandemic is everywhere, with most of it being misleading. Customers will appreciate receiving valid and credible information from a source that they trust. Companies can also use their customers’ data to know what the customers need and expect from them. This way, they can create more personalized messaging and ads that can further strengthen the bond.
Conclusion
Companies will have the opportunity to breathe easy once the pandemic is gone and forgotten. But until then, even with a vaccine available to the public, some problems will linger much longer. This article highlights a few of them. Companies, therefore, have a mandate to stay prepared for any unexpected happenings.
Billionaire Watch
The NFL: The Golden Goose of American sports
Despite a steady decline in viewership, loss of matchday revenue due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the NFL is still making unbelievable revenue.
America loves its sports, there are no two ways to say it. The average American loves sport, and follows at least 2 teams, especially in his vicinity. Americans pride themselves in their Big Three (American Football, Baseball and Basketball), and while these sports have a cult following on North American shores, they also enjoy wider global appeal, especially the NBA.
The National Football League is however the golden goose, with its annual Super Bowl tournament, a one-off game attracting remarkable viewership and even more astronomical numbers. Names such as Vince Lombardi and Tom Brady have made the sports more popular, but the NFL offers much more than nostalgia. The ROI for potential investors is quite the proposition, given that the potential reach is in billions of people.
There are 32 member teams but only Green Bay Packers retains its non-profit status. The other 31 teams are privately owned. Despite controversies over player concussions and the national anthem, a steady decline in viewership, loss of matchday revenue due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the NFL is still making unbelievable revenue. During the 2019 season, it made an estimated $15.26b, a 5.4% increase from the $14.48b generated the previous year. According to the Commissioner, it is also targeting a revenue of around $25b by 2027.
In this article, we highlight how the NFL makes its money.
TV is King
Most of the revenue the NFL generates is from TV, because American football is the most-viewed sport in the US. Media companies shell out top dollar to show these games on live TV, as they are consistently ranked the highest rated. Games are broadcast live on Mondays, Thursdays and Sundays. To put this into proper context, the Super Bowl accounts for 19 of the 20 most-viewed TV broadcasts in U.S history.
Companies such as CBS, NBC (owned by Comcast), ESPN, and Fox have deals with the NFL, with an agreed 7% annual raise, meaning that the NFL is guaranteed to net at least $3.1b per year by 2022.
Licensing and Merchandising Deals
Apart from its massive TV deals, the NFL sells licensing and merchandising rights to companies so that they can sell items that represent the NFL. In 2018, the NFL, in cahoots with Nike, signed a 10-year licensing deal with online sports retailer Fanatics to make the brand the exclusive manufacturer of all adult-sized, Nike-branded merchandise through the league’s online store. Although the value of this deal is undisclosed, there are indications that it doesn’t come close in terms of worth to the mammoth TV deals.
Concessions and Ticket Sales
NFL Stadiums sit at least 70,000 people, and oftentimes, these stadiums are not enough to sit the throng of people that want to experience matchday action live. In 2000, an NFL ticket was priced at $30, though as of last year, it was sold at $151. While there is also an average increase in price of 7% annually, these prices pale with what is accrued from TV.
In order to increase revenue from ticket sales, teams have renovated their stadia to provide a premium experience. Concessions are given to food vendors, although the margins are quite minimal compared to the sale of soda and beer, which generate up to 90% markup. Averagely, an NFL team earns about $8m, of which 8% is profit, with about 55% going to pay musicians or athletes, 10% for general stadium administration, 5% to the coaching staff and 5% in taxes. Concerts and non-football events are also an avenue to make money, but there are also limitations for growth.
Sponsorships
Uniforms, TV transitions, and merchandise are a key source of corporate sponsorships as brands and major companies pay NFL teams to display their logos on these media. However, naming rights to stadiums are the most coveted. The Met Life in New York and the AT&T Stadium in Dallas have naming rights that are worth $19m a year, according to the New York Times.
There are plans for the future…..
Like all properly-run businesses, the NFL is also projecting long-term as it seeks to conquer new landscapes and secure even more viewership in the US, and spread its tentacles all over the world into uncharted territories. It has plans for increased TV deals. Streaming is also not left out, as these deals will continually be on the rise in the years to come. Gambling will also become more significant in terms of revenue, although the league body is officially against it.
The NFL could decide to partner with established casinos and set up betting parlours in stadiums. With American sports gambling being worth a reported $150bn annually, the opportunities are endless, and the NFL could tap into this.
Last Words…
The earning power of the NFL is mind-boggling with the potential to be more. It has become one of the most successful sports leagues in the world and doesn’t look like it will rest on its laurels anytime soon. The structure, organization, and fan love mean it will continue to rake in remarkable numbers.
While Covid-19 and steady declining viewership mean that the bottomline will be affected, there is still enough going on for the league to ensure that it will stay on course for its large profits forecast.
Columnists
Resolving the global debt and liquidity crises, issues and possible solutions
The solution to the world’s debt and liquidity crises is purely an economic issue but it is laced with a new social and political order.
Since the global financial crises of 2008 which pushed financial institutions to the brink of collapse and saw central banks stepping in to offer bailout funds, the international monetary system has been on trial with a rapid rise in the price of gold, showing wavering confidence in the United States Dollar as a hegemony and reserve currency, as investors look for a safe haven to preserve their wealth.
We also witnessed the debt default crises of Greece, Spain, Portugal and Italy with the European Central Bank (ECB) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) coming to their rescue.
Consequently, there has been surreptitious and clandestine moves by central banks to shore up their gold reserves to serve as buffers and a hedge against inflation and currency devaluation. Massive bailout packages were embarked upon in the form of quantitative easing also known as asset purchases or printing of currency from “thin air” to provide liquidity for the financial institutions that were affected and jumpstart the economy. This has put tremendous pressure on most nations’ ability to service their debts because of accrued interest. With successive increases in budget deficits, many nations have resorted to rolling over the principal sum by extension of the tenor of these debts.
The global pandemic which led to a total shutdown of the global economy in the year 2020 has compounded this debt-based economy that has been in place since 1971 with the world’s total debt stock reaching the sum of two hundred and eighty-one trillion United States Dollars ($281,000,000,000,000.00) as at 31st December 2020 according to Bloomberg News.
The United States of America whose currency, the Dollar, covers over 60% of the world’s trade has over twenty-eight trillion dollars in debt with an external debt to GDP Ratio of 129.99%; while the Eurozone whose currency is the Euro covering over 20% of the world’s trade and comprising major trading nations like Germany, United Kingdom, France, Netherlands, and Belgium have recorded a combined sum of about ten trillion dollars with an average external debt to GDP Ratio of 324.17% (See world debt clock).
The sustainability of these debt levels globally is seriously in doubt. Coupled with the shrinking of revenue streams and the global recession, most forecasts predict a slow recovery and depressed economic growth.
As the world transitions into a new international monetary system with the use of distributed ledger technology as expounded in my last article, “The Fourth Industrial Revolution and The Birth Of A New International Monetary System,” the following questions arise. Would these debts be transited from the old system to the new system? Who is to bailout these nations from these debts? Does the Special Drawing Rights (SDR) instruments of the IMF as presently constituted have the capacity to bail out the world in these debt crises and also provide liquidity to jumpstart the global economy? Would a complete write-off of these debts as debt jubilee not have consequences on the creditors as these are assets in their books? What are the instruments or assets that would serve as possible options/solutions to these debt crises without having hyper-inflationary impact or stagflation globally?
I strongly opine that these debts from this present debt economy would not be carried over to the new international monetary system otherwise known as “THE GREAT RESET” to ensure a level playing field for all trading nations. The IMF has muted the idea of debt rescheduling and restructuring for under-developed and poorer nations under this pandemic. This is just a precursor to the overall plans in place to resolve these debt crises.
Gold, though in limited supply, is the oldest asset and a good store of value with a total market capitalisation of about eight trillion dollars. It is being muted as an instrument to be used to offset these debts by a revaluation of the asset from its present price of $1,741.70 per ounce to over and above $10,000.00 per ounce. This increase is to provide a cover to clear these old debts and also provide liquidity for the global markets. By implication, this makes the total market capitalisation over a quadrillion dollars and it replaces the quest for crude-oil dollars. This is a major reason for the aggressive accumulation of gold by these nations.
Poland recently announced plans to acquire one hundred tonnes of gold by its central bank. China has been secretly acquiring gold in African countries like Mozambique, Nigeria and the Sahel Region. Russia, Turkey, and Kazakhstan have been accumulating gold with the first two countries announcing plans to dump the Dollar. Venezuela and Germany have repatriated their gold reserves from New York to their countries in the period between 2011 and 2017.
An electronic special drawing rights ‘e-SDR’ has been muted at the World Economic Summit as the international reserve currency since 2018 to be fully backed by reserve currencies as the world transits to the use of blockchain technology or distributed ledger technology with the use of cryptocurrencies. The ecosystem for this new payment system (plumbing of the payment rails infrastructure, connectivity amongst banks and Central Banks through nodes and automated programming interface, API) has been successfully experimented and tested. We are currently at the last stage which is regulatory clarity for individual nations and governance policy issues around this new technology before a global consensus for mass adoption would be reached at G20 and G30 Summit levels meetings.
Nigeria’s debt stock is currently over one hundred and fifteen billion dollars (see world debt clock). We are using over 30% of our budget to service debt. With a declining revenue stream from crude oil sales and successive budget deficits in the last thirty years, we are not too far from a debt default despite our very low Debt to GDP Ratio of 9.97%. This is very deceptive and should not be used as a basis for assessing the debt sustainability of the country due to our very weak infrastructural base and the insecurity bedevilling the nation.
It is worrisome that the Northwestern part of the country is experiencing widespread banditry and terrorism, particularly around Zamfara, Kebbi and Niger States. These are areas with proven gold deposits with illegal mining currently gaining grounds. Unfortunately, the nation has not taken proactive steps to declare these areas as national assets for exploitation of the gold to add to the nation’s reserves with the Central Bank, rather insecurity has been used to obfuscate the illegal trade going on with the active connivance of foreigners. The recent procurement of gold by the Central Bank from Zamfara State is a complete irony of fate as the world pivots away from the petrol dollar economy.
It is my earnest hope that this insecurity is properly contained and nipped in the bud as future increases in the price of gold way above its current price will lead to a scramble for prospecting for gold with heightening insecurity. The eastern region of Goma in the Democratic Republic of Congo which supplies 90% of the world’s coltan comes to mind. The solution to the world’s debt and liquidity crises is purely an economic issue but it is laced with a new social and political order to be exerted by the State through more central planning and control of our nationhood.
Written By Anitche Ndudim Rowland
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
Access our Live Feed portal for the latest company earnings as they drop.
- Ikeja Hotel Plc reports loss of N6.72 billion in FY 2020.
- 2020 FY Results: FCMB posts profit after tax of N19.6 billion.
- LivingTrust Mortgage Bank forecasts profit of N59.13 million in Q2 2021.
- ABC Transport Plc projects N34.59 million profit after tax in Q2 2021.
- 2020 FY Results: Stanbic IBTC posts N83.2 billion profit after tax, as earnings per share prints N7.29.