Lagos to commence repairs on Lagos-Badagry expressway on March 29 for 8 weeks

The Lagos State Government has announced that it will commence repairs on the failed portions of the Lagos-Badagry Expressway on Monday, March 29, 2021.

The repairs which will last for a period of 8 weeks is expected to be completed on May 31, 2021.

This disclosure is contained in a statement issued by The Honourable Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Frederic Oladeinde, on Saturday, March 27, 2021.

READ:

While identifying the affected portions to include Maza-Maza, Signal Barracks and Mile 2, Oladeinde said that a traffic diversion plan had been worked out with adequate traffic management measures in place to ease movement and minimise the expected inconveniences.

The Commissioner advised motorists heading towards Apapa from Maza-Maza to use the newly constructed slip road by the Total Filling station to connect the ramp and access Apapa.

READ:

What the Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation is saying

Oladeinde in his statement said, “The repairs will last for eight weeks, commencing from Monday, May 29. The job will be completed on May 31.

“Traffic heading to Orile/Suru from Maza-Maza will be diverted to the opening at Total Filling Station to link Toll lane and continue the movement to Orile. Such motorists could also go through the opening at Signal Barracks to access the Service lane from toll lane, to continue their journey.

“Motorists going to Oshodi from Maza-Maza are also advised to use the opening at Total Filling station to connect toll lane and drive down to the opening after mile 2 underpass to utilise the opening before Signal Barracks and access the ramp with counterflow to Apapa-Oworonshoki Expressway to continue their journey to Oshodi.

READ:

“Those coming from Oshodi to Orile will be directed to Mile 2, Oke to connect the ramp to Signal Barracks and continue their journey to Orile, while those going back to Oshodi should make a U-turn and continue their trip to Oshodi.

“Other motorists coming from Otto Wharf should use the opening before Signal Barracks and connect the toll lane and continue their journey to Alaba/Orile,” he said.

The Commissioner warned the general public against the assault of Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) officials who would be deployed to manage traffic on that axis as anyone caught in such an act will be decisively dealt with.

What you should know