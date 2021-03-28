Business
Lagos to commence repairs on Lagos-Badagry expressway on March 29 for 8 weeks
The Lagos State Government says it will commence repairs on the Lagos-Badagry Expressway on Monday, March 29, 2021.
The Lagos State Government has announced that it will commence repairs on the failed portions of the Lagos-Badagry Expressway on Monday, March 29, 2021.
The repairs which will last for a period of 8 weeks is expected to be completed on May 31, 2021.
This disclosure is contained in a statement issued by The Honourable Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Frederic Oladeinde, on Saturday, March 27, 2021.
While identifying the affected portions to include Maza-Maza, Signal Barracks and Mile 2, Oladeinde said that a traffic diversion plan had been worked out with adequate traffic management measures in place to ease movement and minimise the expected inconveniences.
The Commissioner advised motorists heading towards Apapa from Maza-Maza to use the newly constructed slip road by the Total Filling station to connect the ramp and access Apapa.
What the Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation is saying
Oladeinde in his statement said, “The repairs will last for eight weeks, commencing from Monday, May 29. The job will be completed on May 31.
“Traffic heading to Orile/Suru from Maza-Maza will be diverted to the opening at Total Filling Station to link Toll lane and continue the movement to Orile. Such motorists could also go through the opening at Signal Barracks to access the Service lane from toll lane, to continue their journey.
“Motorists going to Oshodi from Maza-Maza are also advised to use the opening at Total Filling station to connect toll lane and drive down to the opening after mile 2 underpass to utilise the opening before Signal Barracks and access the ramp with counterflow to Apapa-Oworonshoki Expressway to continue their journey to Oshodi.
“Those coming from Oshodi to Orile will be directed to Mile 2, Oke to connect the ramp to Signal Barracks and continue their journey to Orile, while those going back to Oshodi should make a U-turn and continue their trip to Oshodi.
“Other motorists coming from Otto Wharf should use the opening before Signal Barracks and connect the toll lane and continue their journey to Alaba/Orile,” he said.
The Commissioner warned the general public against the assault of Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) officials who would be deployed to manage traffic on that axis as anyone caught in such an act will be decisively dealt with.
What you should know
- The reconstruction of the Lagos-Badagry expressway, which began in 2010, involves the widening of the road from 4 lanes to 10 lanes for vehicles, and a new mass transit line that will operate in the median.
- The project, which has faced a series of delays, also includes a light rail project with train stations.
- It can be recalled that about a month ago, the Lagos State Government set up a 7-man ad-hoc committee to be headed by the Deputy Governor of the state, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, with a mandate to have a dialogue with the Federal Government and secure a guarantee for quick completion of ongoing work on the Okokomaiko-Seme Border stretch of the Lagos-Badagry Expressway.
Terrorists bomb power supply infrastructure again, disrupt electricity supply to Maiduguri
Insurgents reportedly chain-bombed two towers; T152 and T153, on the same line route of a previous incident.
The Transmission Company of Nigeria disclosed that terrorists have once again disrupted the electricity supply to Maiduguri through vandalisation of key power supply infrastructure, less than a week after it restored power supply to the state capital.
This was disclosed in a statement by TCN’s General Manager, Public Affairs, Mrs Ndidi Mbah, who cited that two towers were attacked early Saturday morning, but the company was doing its best to restore power.
“The incident which occurred at about 5.56 a.m. on March 27 again cut power supply to Maiduguri and its environs. This time, the insurgents chain-bombed two other towers; T152 and T153 on the same line route of the other incident,” she said.
What you should know: The TCN disclosed last week that it restored power to Maiduguri after 2 months outage following the vandalization of three towers in Jakana area of Maiduguri on January 26, 2021 by terrorists.
Lake Chad: FG engaging stakeholders on recharging the Lake – Buhari
The two leaders discussed bilateral issues ranging from security to the recharging of Lake Chad.
President Muhammadu Buhari stated that Nigeria is engaging with relevant stakeholders on recharging Lake Chad as it is important that there be water transfer to the Lake from the Congo Basin.
The President disclosed this on Saturday, during a one-day official visit of the President of Chad, Marshal Idris Deby Itno at the State House in Abuja. The two leaders discussed bilateral issues ranging from security to the recharging of Lake Chad.
“It is imperative that there be water transfer to the Lake Chad from the Congo Basin, so that the people can resume their normal lives,” President Buhari said.
“I’ve been engaging with the relevant stakeholders in Africa and beyond, on why we need to recharge Lake Chad. Nigeria will benefit more, but it is also advantageous to everyone.”
The President added that the water basin supports water transfer, farming, fishing, animal husbandry and others; and would also stop the “irregular migration of youths, who now dare the Sahara Desert and the Mediterranean Sea, to get into Europe, seeking greener pastures.”
What you should know
- Lake Chad shrunk by 95% between 1963 to 1998. The UN Food and Agricultural Organization has called it an “Ecological Catastrophe.” Lake Chad provides water to almost 20million people, including farmers, fishermen, and herders.
- In November 2020, The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, announced that the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) will resume oil exploration in the Lake Chad area.
