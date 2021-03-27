Lagos to execute development plans in Lekki, others, calls for expression of interest

The Lagos State Government has moved to execute its 3 development plans for different parts of the state and it has called for expression of interest from qualified Town Planning Consultants.

This is in line with the policy of the government to make Lagos sustainable, resilient and attractive to business through community regeneration and inclusive physical planning.

This disclosure was made in a statement by the Lagos State Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr Idris Salako, who stated that the proposed plans are for Ibeju-Lekki Model City Plan, the review of Lekki Comprehensive Master Plan and the review of Alimosho Model City Plan.

Salako in his statement said the objective of a Model City Plan for Ibeju-Lekki is to address the observed negative effects of growth and development in the area as well as finding lasting solutions; while the proposed review of Alimosho Model City Plan would address the exponential population growth in the axis.

He also said that the review of Lekki Comprehensive Master Plan has an objective of measuring the implementation of key components of the planning strategy and the Master Plan, in relation to the set objectives of providing the necessary infrastructure for growth and development of the corridor.

Salako stated, “In delivering the Plans, the successful Consultants, to be determined in accordance with the State Public Procurement Law, would be expected to, among others, carry out an in-depth demographic survey in the study areas, taking into consideration the existing situation and projected population growth over the next 20 years.’’

He pointed out that the Consultants are expected to liaise and work with various stakeholders in preparing the Plans in order to initiate public participation and encourage ownership.

