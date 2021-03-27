Business
Lagos to execute development plans in Lekki, others, calls for expression of interest
The Lagos State Government has called for expression of interest from qualified Town Planning Consultants.
The Lagos State Government has moved to execute its 3 development plans for different parts of the state and it has called for expression of interest from qualified Town Planning Consultants.
This is in line with the policy of the government to make Lagos sustainable, resilient and attractive to business through community regeneration and inclusive physical planning.
This disclosure was made in a statement by the Lagos State Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr Idris Salako, who stated that the proposed plans are for Ibeju-Lekki Model City Plan, the review of Lekki Comprehensive Master Plan and the review of Alimosho Model City Plan.
Salako in his statement said the objective of a Model City Plan for Ibeju-Lekki is to address the observed negative effects of growth and development in the area as well as finding lasting solutions; while the proposed review of Alimosho Model City Plan would address the exponential population growth in the axis.
He also said that the review of Lekki Comprehensive Master Plan has an objective of measuring the implementation of key components of the planning strategy and the Master Plan, in relation to the set objectives of providing the necessary infrastructure for growth and development of the corridor.
Salako stated, “In delivering the Plans, the successful Consultants, to be determined in accordance with the State Public Procurement Law, would be expected to, among others, carry out an in-depth demographic survey in the study areas, taking into consideration the existing situation and projected population growth over the next 20 years.’’
He pointed out that the Consultants are expected to liaise and work with various stakeholders in preparing the Plans in order to initiate public participation and encourage ownership.
What this means
- The implementation of the development plan for these areas is a step in the right direction due to the huge influx of people in those locations and the increase in economic activities.
- Inadequate infrastructure and lack of planning can negatively impact or hamper the economic growth in those areas especially at Ibeju-Lekki which has some huge public and private sector business projects going on.
Fire erupts as petrol tanker collides with truck on Otedola bridge axis of Lagos-Ibadan expressway
The incident, which led to a fire outbreak, has been contained by the men of the Lagos State Fire Service.
A tanker filled with Premium Motor Spirit, popularly called petrol, has collided with a truck carrying a container on Otedola bridge axis of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.
The incident, which led to a fire outbreak, has been contained by the men of the Lagos State Fire Service.
The incident, which was confirmed by our analyst, has led to gridlock on the expressway outward Lagos.
Motorists are advised to use alternative routes to their destinations.
The incidents, which occurred over the night, involved two tankers, a trailer and two cars.
BPE calls on maritime stakeholders to suggest projects for PPP
BPE has called for more Maritime PPP-related projects as the FG had given it the mandate to work with private stakeholders.
The Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) has announced that stakeholders in Nigeria’s Maritime sector should suggest and identify projects in the sector for Public-Private Partnership as it has been entrusted with PPP responsibilities by the Federal Government.
This was disclosed by Mr Alex Okoh, the Director-General of BPE, in a webinar hosted by Nigeria-South Africa Chamber of Commerce on “Public-Private Partnership as alternative financing model in the maritime sector” on Friday.
The BPE boss cited Nigeria’s port concessions, disclosing that revenue from the sector had doubled in ten years since the implementation of the concessions.
READ: FG inks $3.9 billion deal with Chinese firm for construction projects
He called for more Maritime PPP related projects as the FG had given the BPE the mandate to work with private stakeholders on projects through the PPP model.
“The Bureau of Public Enterprises has been entrusted with a significant part of the PPP responsibilities in Nigeria through the Federal Government’s circular of September 2020.
“What this means in effect is that players in the country’s maritime and other key sectors of the economy can identify and suggest projects to the government through the BPE or relevant MDAs,” he said.
“Once these projects are examined, approval will be given to the relevant parties to undertake an appraisal, feasibility study or outline of business case, which will be scrutinised by the government. Thereafter, a tender will be published.
READ: No license renewal for DisCos -BPE debunks rumour
“The benefit of this is that the originator of the project will be allowed to provide a matching offer with that of the highest bidder and if the party is able to match this offer, they will be declared the preferred bidder,” he added
In case you missed it: President Muhammadu Buhari approved the reappointment of Mr Alexander Ayoola Okoh as the Director-General of the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE), for a second 4-year tenure with effect from April 10, 2021.
