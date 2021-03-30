Business News
Lagos goes tough on illegal conversion of land use, enforcement begins in Ikeja GRA, Lekki, others
The Lagos State Government has moved against the illegal and unrestrained conversion of land use in government schemes in the state.
This follows the state government’s determination to stop the unbridled conversion from designated use to mixed-use in Government Schemes in the State.
This disclosure was made by the Lagos State Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr Idris Salako, at an interactive session with the press in his office at the Secretariat, Alausa, on Monday, March 29, 2021.
Salako pointed out that Government Schemes which were originally designated as residential had been subjected to indiscriminate change of use, leading to distortions in the original layout plans and creating planning challenges in the areas.
The Commissioner reiterated the commitment of the State Government to restoring the Schemes to their original plans and warned all those who had converted from designated use to mixed-use to revert forthwith or face immediate enforcement.
Salako explained that enforcement exercise would commence immediately in Ikeja GRA, Lekki Peninsula Scheme 1, Magodo Residential Scheme I and II, Ogudu GRA, Omole and Apapa GRA.
He added that serving of contravention notices would continue in the other schemes in the State, while their layout is being critically considered.
- The Lagos State Government had repeatedly warned against indiscriminate conversion of buildings from residential to commercial by individuals and groups with a threat to commence the restoration of Government Residential Schemes to their original plans.
- The week-long monitoring and enforcement exercise were to be carried out in the Lekki Peninsula Scheme I and Magodo Residential Schemes I and II.
Columnists
As the “Ever Given” ship was stuck in The Nile, the Oil market was also stuck in denial
The Suez canal is not the Strait of Hormuz, where some 21 million barrels — or $1.2 billion worth of oil pass through every day.
With reports that the ship is now afloat, we can focus on the real factors affecting the oil markets.
One of the biggest imperfections in news reporting is the reactionary element that comes with it. For every event, there must be an accompanying story to explain why that event happened. The fundamental flaw of this is that there is little time to provide empirical evidence as to why that event really happened. This happens quite a lot in the oil markets.
As an energy analyst, I subscribe to an Oil Price application that notifies me of every oil-news related event that happens daily. Here is a recap of how last week went (note the words written in bold).
Wednesday 11:33am – “Suez Canal blockage sends oil prices rebounding after sell-off”
Wednesday 19:26pm – “Oil prices post a rebound as ship mishap blocks Suez Canal”
The next day…
Thursday 05:31am – “Oil falls as demand concerns trump Suez Canal disruptions”
Thursday 13:09pm – “Oil prices slide as coronavirus lockdown concerns outweigh Suez Canal disruptions”
Thursday 16:13PM – “Oil drops in volatile week while Suez Canal mishap persists”
Thursday 19:24pm – “Oil ends lower, pressured by risks to energy demand as traders eye Suez Canal prospects”
The next day…
Friday 06:09am – “Oil prices recover some ground on fears Suez blockage may last weeks.”
Friday 11:41am – “Fears of prolonged Suez Canal blockage drive oil prices higher”
Prices were rising on one day as a result of the Suez Canal blockage, the next day, prices were falling as a result of the Suez Canal blockage. The oil markets were in limbo and speculators were vulnerable to the market’s volatility as a result of that.
A quick look at the diagram above highlights the whipsaw movement in prices that have created a dilemma for oil reporters and analysts. The question is, is the Suez Canal affecting oil prices or not?
Oil prices are a product of demand and supply, principally. However, there are adjustments for other factors that may affect the prices. Some analysts argued that last week’s moves were just technical trading and speculatory trading. Prices were ranging between certain key levels to justify that sentiment that it really had nothing to do with ships but the interactions between Commodity Trading Advisors, Speculators and Funds adjusting their exposure to oil.
Others added that uncertainties of the effect of a Suez Canal blockage crept into traders’ mind and formed the premise for price volatility as we experienced. Another set of analysts pointed all the fingers at Coronavirus concerns and oil demands, as most European nations would still be in lockdowns throughout April. Most analysts adjusted their oil demand forecasts with this in sight. Professional oil investors understood that the event would be solved in the short-term and it might not have an effect on the supply levels needed to affect prices as countries can consume local storage in the meantime.
The truth is, the Suez canal is not the Strait of Hormuz, where some 21 million barrels — or $1.2 billion worth of oil pass through every day. The strait represents the most important chokepoint for the world’s oil supply. This would have created the platform for the volatility in prices. Although, you would argue that energy products pass through the Suez Canal which had attracted the United States interests. However, the percentage of the stranded products could have been minimal to the oil market supply and OPEC and her allies’ silence during the saga is testament to this theory.
Business
Analysing the performance of the Nigerian telecoms industry during pandemics
The sector grew by 15.29% in 2020 in real terms despite the general decline seen in the economy in 2020.
The Nigerian telecommunication system was fully deregulated in 2000 after the establishment of the Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) in 1992. Since then, the industry has evolved from having players such as MTN, Visaphone, Multilinks, Globacom, Airtel, and 9Mobile to having just 4 key players who now provide mobile and internet services.
The number of internet and mobile subscribers have significantly grown over the years as the population grew and the need for distance communication increased. Between 2011 and 2020 the number of mobile subscribers increased from 95.89 million mobile subscribers to 204.6 million mobile subscribers. Besides population growth and modernisation, epidemics have also contributed to the recorded growth.
The most notable epidemics in Nigeria in recent times are the avian influenza (bird flu) in 2006, the ebola virus outbreak in 2014, and COVID-19 which began in 2020. The bird flu outbreak, however, did not have a significant impact on economic activities besides the agricultural sector at that time.
Ebola virus outbreak
According to a report from KPMG West Africa in 2015, the ebola virus did not have a significant impact on the Nigerian economy due to how quickly the outbreak was contained. Nigeria’s then Finance Minister, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, however, reported a 0.5% deduction from the 2014 GDP forecast as a result of insurgency and ebola.
- Although economic activities weren’t significantly affected by the ebola virus, the Federal government postponed the resumption of schools to 13th of October 2014 to better curtail the spread of the virus during the period. Businesses also began taking precautionary measures for the safety of their staff.
- In the initial period when Nigeria witnessed the Ebola outbreak, the number of mobile and internet subscribers in the country grew marginally month-on-month. However, between the months of November 2014 and February 2015, mobile and internet subscriptions recorded an average growth rate of 1.26% and 3.61% respectively.
- The total number of mobile subscribers increased from 132.6 million in June 2014 before the outbreak of the virus to 135.4 million at the end of October 2014. Similarly, internet subscriptions increased from 67.4 million as of June 2014 to 73.3 million at the end of October 2014.
- However, the contribution of the telecommunication sector to Nigeria’s real GDP in Q3 2014 when the ebola virus broke out declined from 9.25% in Q2 2014 to 7.57%.
Coronavirus outbreak
Unlike the Ebola virus, the coronavirus hasn’t been fully curtailed since its outbreak in Nigeria in February 2020. Due to the virus’ rapid spread, the federal government declared a complete lockdown in 3 major economic cities – Lagos, Abuja and Ogun state from March 31 2020 till May 4 2020. Subsequently, the lockdown was eased with restrictions placed on public gatherings and the enforcement of the use of masks.
- These regulations and the need for business continuity forced businesses and individuals to look for alternative ways to communicate. Just between February 2020 and March 2020, the number of internet subscribers grew by 3.18% moving from 131.6 million subscribers at the end of February to 135.8 million subscribers at the end of March.
- Due to the huge increase in revenue generated by telecom companies in 2020, they began to offer subsidized service rates to their customers both as incentives to customers and also as a marketing tactic, to increase their market share.
- For example, MTN Nigeria gave 300 SMSs to its subscribers to communicate with their loved ones. Globacom also introduced an ultra-affordable data bundle subscription of 1.25GB for N200 on Sundays only.
- Data gathered from the National Bureau of Statistics showed that in 2020, mobile subscriptions grew by 10.8%, moving from 184.7 million subscribers in Q4 2019 to 204.6 million at the end of Q4 2020. Internet subscriptions sporadically grew by 22.4% from 126.1 million subscribers in 2019 to 154.3 million subscribers at the end of 2020.
Mobile subscription year-on-year growth distribution
- MTN: +17.45%
- Glo: +6.07%
- Airtel: +10.87%
- 9Mobile: -4.84%
- Others: -8.61%
Internet subscription year-on-year growth distribution
- MTN: +20.78%
- Glo: +38.61%
- Airtel: +19.60%
- 9Mobile: -11.75%
- Others: -3.05%
Financial Performance
MTN Nigeria’s total revenue in 2020 grew by 15.1% from N1.2 trillion in 2019 to N1.3 trillion at the end of FY2020. Specifically, revenue on voice calls increased by 5.6% from N725.4 billion in 2019 to N766.4 billion. Revenue from data exponentially increased by 51.5% from N219.4 billion in 2019 to N332.4 billion in FY2020.
- Other sources of revenue such as interconnect and roaming, handset and accessories, digital, value-added services and others also recorded an increase except for SMS that declined by 8.7% year-on-year.
- The 9 months ended, 31 December 2020 financial performance of Airtel Africa revealed that the Group’s revenue increased by 13% from $2.52 billion as of Q3 2019 to $2.85 billion as of Q3 2020. Specifically, voice revenue increased by 5.3% from $1.5 billion in Q3 2019 to $1.5 billion as of Q3 2020.
- Data revenue also rose by 24.4% year-on-year from $677 million as of Q3 2019 to $842 million as of Q3 2020. Other sources of revenue to the telecom companies such as mobile money business, VAS, messaging also grew in the period.
Bottom-line
As unfortunate as epidemics are to economic growth and some sectors in the economy, the telecommunication sector benefits greatly from them as already seen. The sector grew by 15.29% in 2020 in real terms (real growth) despite the general decline seen in the economy (GDP fell by 1.92%) in 2020.
