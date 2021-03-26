Business News
Lagos commences disbursement of N1 billion to tourism practitioners, to establish film city
The Lagos State Government commenced the disbursement of the N1 billion seed capital for the tourism and hospitality sector approved.
The Lagos State Government, on Thursday, commenced the disbursement of the N1 billion seed capital for the tourism and hospitality sector approved by the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to some of the beneficiaries. This is for investment in the sector to help drive new growth in the industry which has been severely impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
The symbolic cheques were presented to the beneficiaries by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Folashade Jaji, on behalf of the Governor at the maiden edition of Lagos Tourism, Hospitality, Arts and Culture Economic Summit, LATHACE held at Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos on Thursday, March 25, 2021.
The Governor, who spoke through the SSG at the event organised by the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria, FTAN, Lagos State Chapter, in collaboration with the Ministry, appreciated the organisers for partnering with the State Government in ensuring the sustenance of the tourism and recreation sector.
Speaking on the theme for the event, “Public-Private Partnership for Sustainable Growth of the Tourism, Arts and Culture Industry for a Greater Lagos,” Sanwo-Olu said that the choice of the theme attests to the importance which his administration attaches to a public-private partnership.
He said that though the tourism and recreation industry in Nigeria contributes approximately 6% to the GDP, there are still opportunities for growth in the sector, which could be strengthened through collaboration with the private sector to harness its full potentials.
Sanwo-Olu informed the gathering that his administration has put policies and strategies in place to enhance the opportunities available to advance the State’s tourism potentials, just as efforts are being put in place to discover more tourism sites and also bring the existing ones to international standards.
The Governor said, “The synergy between government, private sector investors and entrepreneurs will ensure steady and sustainable growth of the tourism and recreation sector in Lagos State. There are opportunities available for private investors and entrepreneurs to develop tourist sites and it is my privilege to inform you that UNESCO has certified ‘Sungbo Eredo’ in the Epe Division as a World Heritage site which can be developed to boost tourism potentials in Lagos State.’’
The Governor also stated that plans to establish a Film City in the State are on course, disclosing that the State Government has secured 100 hectares of land for this purpose with preliminary strategies ongoing.
The state’s Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs Uzamat Akinbile-Yussuf, while revealing the state’s effort in promoting synergy with the stakeholders, stated that the Government approved 50% rebate for the practitioners in the payment of their operating licence fees for the year 2020.
She stated that the presentation of cheques to the beneficiaries of the N1 billion seed capital shows that the initiative is not only real but transparent and sincere on the part of the Ministry.
What you should know
- It can be recalled that in July 2020, the Lagos State government announced the approval of a N1 billion seed capital for investment in the tourism and hospitality sector in the state to help drive new growth in that sector.
- The Governor said that the investment was needed to support/strengthen the hospitality sector by providing key operators in the tourism business with soft loans to boost their capacity in driving growth.
- He said that this seed capital, which will be domiciled in the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF), will be made available specifically to Micro, Small and Medium (MSMEs) operators in the sector.
LASG BEGINS DISBURSEMENT OF N1 BILLION TO TOURISM PRACTITIONERS
… Promises To Strengthen Public-Private Partnership for Development of Tourism Sector@jidesanwoolu @drobafemihamzat @LagostourismO @akinbileyusuf_ @SolomonBonu #ForAGreaterLagos
More.. https://t.co/9gvHYMk5KG pic.twitter.com/OlAiikheWi
— The Lagos State Govt (@followlasg) March 26, 2021
Appointments
Buhari reappoints Alex Okoh as DG BPE for another 4 years
President Buhari has approved the reappointment of Mr Alexander Ayoola Okoh as DG, BPE.
President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the reappointment of Mr Alexander Ayoola Okoh as the Director-General of the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE), for a second 4-year tenure with effect from April 10, 2021.
The renewal of his appointment is in accordance with the provision of Section 17 (1)(a) and (2)(a) of the Public Enterprise (Privatization and Commercialization) Act 1999.
According to a series of tweets from the Presidency, this disclosure is contained in a State House press release from the Office of the Vice President.
The statement also admitted that BPE has witnessed a notable invigoration in its activities in the last 4 years.
The statement partly reads, ‘’President Buhari has approved the renewal of the appointment of Mr Alexander Ayoola Okoh as Director-General of BPE for a second term of 4 years in accordance with the provision of Section 17 (1)(a) and (2)(a) of the Public Enterprises (Privatization & Commercialization) Act 1999.
‘’This renewal will take effect from 10th April 2021. In the last four years, BPE has witnessed a notable invigoration in its activities.’’
What you should know
The BPE is the federal government agency charged with economic reforms especially the privatization and commercialization of government-owned enterprises in the country. It also serves as the secretariat of the National Council on Privatization.
STATE HOUSE PRESS RELEASE
OFFICE OF THE VICE PRESIDENT
PRESIDENT @MBuhari APPROVES RENEWAL OF @BPENigeria DG, ALEX OKOH, FOR ANOTHER 4 YEARS#Thread pic.twitter.com/yUsQa0p3YU
— Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) March 25, 2021
Business
NNPC records 80% increase in trading surplus in December 2020
Operating revenue of the NNPC Group in December 2020 as compared to November 2020 increased by 33.44% or N137.00billion to stand at N546.65billion.
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) recorded an increase of 80.12% in trading surplus in December 2020, the figure stood at ₦24.19billion compared to the ₦13.43billion surplus recorded in November 2020.
This was disclosed in the December 2020 edition of the corporation’s Monthly Financial and Operations Report (MFOR), according to the Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division of the Corporation, Dr. Kennie Obateru.
Trading surplus or trading deficit is derived after the deduction of the expenditure profile from the revenue in the period under review.
According to Obateru in a statement issued and seen by Nairametrics, the operating revenue of the NNPC Group in December 2020 as compared to November 2020 increased by 33.44% or N137.00billion to stand at N546.65billion.
Also, expenditure for the month increased by 27.54% or N112.81billion to stand at N522.47billion. The December 2020 expenditure as a proportion of revenue is 0.96 as against 0.97 in November 2020.
What is NNPC saying
The report indicated that the 80.12% increase was due mainly to the significant rise in the profit of NNPC’s flagship Upstream entity, the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC) amid improved market fundamentals and strong global demand for crude oil.
Other contributory factors to the robust trading surplus recorded in the month under review include the improved performance by the Nigerian Gas Marketing Company (NGMC), the Petroleum Products Marketing Company (PPMC), the National Engineering and Technical Company (NETCO) and Duke Oil Incorporated which recorded noticeable gains in their operations.
In the Downstream sector, 2.26billion litres of white products were sold and distributed by PPMC in December 2020 compared to 1.72billion litres in November 2020.
This comprised 2.254billion litres of petrol, translating to 72.72million litres/day, 11.40 million litres of Automotive Gas Oil (diesel) and 0.48 million litres of kerosene.
It added that the Total sale of white products for the period of December 2019 to December 2020 stood at 18.456billion litres and petrol accounted for 18.325billion litres or 99.29%.
In monetary terms, the volume translates to a value of ₦288.77billion recorded on the sale of white products by PPMC in the month of December 2020 compared to ₦226.08 billion sales in November 2020.
